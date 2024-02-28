INDIANAPOLIS -- The future of the NFL is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine, where more than 300 players are aiming to impress at least one of the 32 clubs across the league.

A few, however, stand out among the rest -- especially at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line. That's why it's no surprise that those positions make up seven of the top 10 prospects in our CBS Sports consensus top 25 rankings, compiled by CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso.

You can see all of the top 25 prospects below, along with their prospect grade, NFL comparison, accolades, strengths, weaknesses and more.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

USATSI

Grade: 95.00 | NFL comparison: Randy Moss

Summary: Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best player in the entire draft class. Father was an NFL Hall of Famer and Harrison has a chance to be even better because of his physical gifts -- size, speed, huge catch radius and the ability to win running a variety of routes. When he is locked in, he's all but unstoppable.

Accolades

Career: Two-time unanimous All-American (First from OSU since Orlando Pace)

First player in Big Ten history with 14+ receiving touchdowns in multiple seasons



Strengths

Incredibly strong at the top of routes; he's able to create separation vs. physical CBs

Hands-catcher with an enormous catch radius

Can stack cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage and has the shiftiness to create separation on every route

Weaknesses

Showed frustrations at times at the level of quarterback play in 2023

Did have a few focus drops during the 2023 season

2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

USATSI

Grade: 94.73 | NFL comparison: Patrick Mahomes

Summary: Caleb Williams is as close to Patrick Mahomes as we've seen since 2017. His footwork looks cleaner in his drop back, he has a plus arm, throws with great accuracy to all three levels and consistently wins with his legs -- whether he's in the pocket, flushed from the pocket or on designed runs. Added bonuses: does a good job of avoiding hits near the sideline. Can throw with anticipation on intermediate routes, layers the ball well on intermediate routes and has good deep-ball accuracy. Would like to see him stick with his first read a little longer -- he loves to rely on his mobility and playmaking abilities -- but it's hard to argue with the results. There's a long list of quarterbacks who play well off-platform and out of structure; he may already be one of the best.

Accolades

2022 Heisman Trophy winner (first from USC since Reggie Bush)

Career: Most total yards (8,673) and touchdowns (93) in two-year span in USC history



Strengths

The next Patrick Mahomes isn't hyperbole

Can throw from every arm angle and do it with pinpoint accuracy

Consistently wins with his legs though he doesn't look to run at the first sign of trouble



Weaknesses

Tries to do too much at times

Needs to do a better job of playing within the offense

Will sometimes pass up easy throws looking for the big play



3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

USATSI

Grade: 93.37 | NFL comparison: Brandon Aiyuk

Summary: Malik Nabers is a super-explosive wide receiver prospect. He gets to top gear in a flash and can sustain that speed down the field. He's effortless off the line and has serious acceleration. He's a bouncy athlete when needing to elevate. He has plus wiggle off the line and can get on top of corners quickly to stack them on vertical routes. Physicality can get the best of him in press, but he's not a weak player. He works well fighting back to the football/finding it down the field and in the red zone. Natural mover with the ball in his hands. He has running back vision, plus quickness and his supercharged burst all indicate him being a YAC weapon in the NFL. He won't be an elite burner, but he's certainly not slow. While not tall for the position, he has a "my-ball" mentality in traffic. Route-running is good, but he didn't run the full route tree. He has the athletic chops to be a star in that area eventually. In most classes, he'd be the clear WR1. His game is tailor-made for today's NFL.

Accolades

2023: Converted 78.7% of his receptions into either a first down or a touchdown, according to TruMedia (second highest among players with at least 100 targets)

2023: Led FBS with 17 catches of 30-plus yards



Strengths

Incredible explosiveness

RAC ability is elite

Will go up and get ball in traffic



Weaknesses

Not a huge frame

Didn't run many routes in college

Occasionally physical press beats him at the line

4. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Grace Brennan

Grade: 93.20 | NFL comparison: Trent Williams

Summary: Olu Fashanu has long arms, a good base, great athleticism, is solid at the point of attack and consistently anchors well against power rushers. He's patient in his pass sets and rarely panics. He's only going to get better.

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten

Career: Zero sacks allowed on 697 career pass-blocking snaps



Strengths

Physical freak in every regard; can manhandle edge rushers, but has the athleticism to get to the second level and bury his target

Still young and developing; he's only going to get better



Weaknesses

Needs to continue to refine his technique because he sometimes relies on this athleticism to win vs. lesser opponents

Had a better 2022 season, so he'll need to show he can play with more consistency



5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

USATSI

Grade: 92.30 | NFL comparison: Tyrod Taylor

Summary: Jayden Daniels is one of the most improved players in college football over the past two years. He is an experienced passer who doubles as an impact runner. His decision making has improved immensely since his days at Arizona State. Daniels has enough arm strength to push the ball downfield. He showed the ability to uplift and entire offense this past season.

Accolades

2023: Heisman Trophy winner (led FBS in total YPG and total TD/game)

Career: First ever with 12,000+ pass yards and 3,000+ rush yards in FBS history

Strengths

Impact performer as a runner

Over 3,000 college football snaps of experience

Throws with touch to all three levels

Keeps his eyes downfield when pressured

Makes good decisions on read options

Weaknesses

Thin frame, but has not missed time due to injury

Average arm strength

Footwork has made strides but remains a work in progress

6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

USATSI

Grade: 92.28 | NFL comparison: Justin Herbert

Summary: Drake Maye is a tall pocket passer with some athletic juice. He has a live arm with a compact release. He drives the football with ease and throws a gorgeous spiral with high regularity. His accuracy to all levels is very good, but there are a few seemingly uncharacteristic misses deep. His misses are typically low/behind. He was utilized in the designed run game in college but it will be somewhat of a stretch to see him succeed doing that in the NFL. Has a flair for making plays on the run and can be a useful, Mahomes-like scrambler. The natural playmaker gene is there, as he rarely gives up on a play. He wants to rip the vertical shot down the seam/numbers. He truly can make every throw, and his arm talent borders on elite. His high-arcing touch is good, not amazing. He can make impressive throws with defenders draped on him. His pocket presence is solid, but sometimes awkward when navigating. He has lots of experience reading the entire field. Overall, he has a great blend of pocket passing, arm talent, accuracy and athleticism. He's a very impressive QB prospect for the modern-day NFL.

Accolades

2022: ACC Player of the Year (First in UNC since Lawrence Taylor in 1980)

Only FBS player with 7,000+ pass yards and 1,000+ rush yards in past two seasons



Strengths

Arm strength is fantastic

Full-field reader

Big frame with plus athleticism to scramble and elude rushers inside the pocket



Weaknesses

Occasional miss low/behind his WR

At times awkward when attempting to navigate the pocket

In some instances will try to do too much when things break down



7. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

USATSI

Grade: 92.25 | NFL comparison: George Kittle

Summary: Brock Bowers is a wiry strong athlete who is willing to contribute as a run blocker. His lack of ideal mass means he is more valuable as a blocker in space than inline. Bowers has soft hands and great range to go high or low. He has a good feel for pressing defenders at the route before making his cut. Bowers is incredibly effective creating yards after the catch.

Accolades

Career: Only two-time John Mackey Award winner (given to nation's best TE)

Most career receiving yards (2,538) and receiving TD (26) by TE in SEC history



Strengths

Good top-end speed

Does a good job creating separation

Builds speed quickly

Does not tip off his breaks with his eyes, leans into the defender's body to create space

Great hands and range to make catches outside of his frame



Weaknesses

Lacks ideal height

Lighter frame makes it more difficult to hold up as an inline blocker



8. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Getty Images

Grade: 92.14 | NFL comparison: Taylor Decker

Summary: Joe Alt made tremendous strides in his career from 2022 to 2023. He looks like a much more flexible prospect capable of digging out smaller rushers. He can struggle with power players who get under his pad level and does not have ideal shock and power in his initial punch. Alt does a great job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged.

Accolades

2022-23: Two-time first-team All-American (AP)

2023: Highest overall PFF grade (90.7) by FBS OL



Strengths

Does a great job adjusting his hands and feet when engaged

A much more fluid player in 2023 than 2022

Does a good job with punch placement

Moves well to mirror defenders laterally



Weaknesses

Average job of engaging and sustaining blocks in space

Average shock and power in his hands

Power players can get under his pads and walk him back



9. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Getty Images

Grade: 91.68 | NFL comparison: Darius Slay

Summary: Quinyon Mitchell checks a lot of boxes for NFL teams. He has great size to be a man coverage cornerback on the boundary. He has a quick click and close to flash downhill in run support. Mitchell has good top-end speed, but gets a bit loose in transitions across the field. He is competitive at the catch point and has great ball production over the past two seasons. Mitchell does not have significant exposure against Power Five competition.

Accolades

2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-MAC

Most passes defended in FBS (37) over past two seasons



Strengths

Six interceptions over the past two seasons

Great frame to play on the boundary in man coverage

Good top-end speed

Competitive at the catch point

Quick click and close to impact the run game



Weaknesses

Gambler by nature, which could lead to big plays

Two games against Power Five competition in his career

Gets a bit loose in transitions occasionally



10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Getty Images

Grade: 91.67 | NFL comparison: Jevon Kearse

Summary: Dallas Turner is a quick edge rusher with good first-step quickness. He could stand to add more mass to take his game to another level, but is not deficient in that regard. Turner has great waist bend at the high side of his rush to flatten and become a heat-seeking missile toward quarterbacks. He should quickly become a factor for a team at the next level.

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American and SEC Co-Defensive POY

Career: 22.5 sacks and 32.5 TFL (both second in SEC in span)



Strengths

Great waist bend at the high side of his rush

Good quickness to shoot gaps and get on the hips of blockers

Builds speed quickly

Plays to the whistle

Works back when getting too deep in his rush



Weaknesses

Could stand to add more weight to hold up in run support

Needs a runway to create power as a rusher

Inconsistent job of getting off blocks



11. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Getty Images

Grade: 91.50 | NFL comparison: Jaycee Horn

Summary: Terrion Arnold is a boundary cornerback with good size. He has average top-end speed, but has little difficulty carrying routes up the boundary. Arnold gets a bit loose in routes transitioning across the field and can do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a form tackle. He is a high-energy cornerback who will occasionally lose patience and grab the receiver during routes. Over the past two years, Arnold has tremendous ball production. He is not afraid to play downhill in run support and jam at the line of scrimmage.

Accolades

2023: First-team All-American (AP)

2023: Five interceptions (T-most in SEC)



Strengths

Not afraid to be physical, jam receivers at the line of scrimmage

Versatility to play on the boundary or in the slot

Willing to play downhill in run support

Good size for the position

Great ball production over the past two years



Weaknesses

Gets a bit loose transitioning across the field

Eleven percent missed tackle rate in 2023, per TruMedia

Loses patience and grabs in coverage occasionally



12. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Getty Images

Grade: 91.20 | NFL comparison: Jaelan Phillips

Summary: Laiatu Latu is a tall, well-built edge rusher. He tends to rush a tick high, but he has a nasty, often-used swim move. He's fast and effective with it. He's a highly capable athlete. He dips/leans around the corner and retraces when he's past the quarterback. Everything about his rush skill set is very natural and smooth. He has never-stopping hands, and there's some power to them. Swipe and rip are there, too. He wins with leverage and using offensive tackle (and guard's) momentum against them when countering. Burst is great, but not elite. At times, his higher rushes and desire to use the swim leave his midsection susceptible and his power sapped. He works hard against the run. He has a large tackling radius and can be a menace against guards inside when they don't get up and under him. Good bend for his size, but it's not a trademark attribute. Closing speed is impressive. He needs to add a bull rush. Overall, Latu is a three-down edge rusher in the NFL and an All-Pro talent with polish.

Accolades

2023: Unanimous All-American (First from UCLA since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005)

Led FBS with 23.5 sacks in past two seasons



Strengths

Towering, lengthy frame

Wins with a variety of pass-rush moves

Bend/speed around the corner are awesome for his size



Weaknesses

Doesn't have a consistent bull rush, lacks some power

Rushes can get high

At times, leaves his midsection open to blockers



13. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Getty Images

Grade: 91.07 | NFL comparison: Teven Jenkins

Summary: JC Latham is a big power/anchor-based right tackle with vice grips for hands. Good quickness. Best in quick-setting scenario where he can get his hands on edge rushers instantly. Just enough athleticism to get back to secondary rushers on stunts or delayed blitzes. Very patient and collected in pass pro. Glides laterally against inside moves/counters. Could play with more of a mean streak. Not highly effective in space/on the move. Has room to improve as a run blocker. Must add more sand in his pants at the NFL level. Anchoring flashes on film that are awesome. Understands his assignments, but can be a tick labored/awkward getting there. At times opens the gate too early -- it shouldn't be as easy to soften his edge. Generates plenty of torque. Size, natural power and some athletic flashes make him a fun OT prospect.

Accolades

2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-SEC

Three sacks allowed in 970 career pass-blocking snaps



Strengths

Large, naturally strong frame

Plenty of experience in the SEC at multiple positions

Rarely out of position



Weaknesses

Movements can be a bit labored

Not as nasty at the point of attack as his size would indicate

Must improve as a run blocker



14. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Getty Images

Grade: 90.97 | NFL comparison: Jedrick Wills Jr.

Summary: Taliese Fuaga is a large, girthy, mobile people-mover at right tackle. He has shocking burst and lateral quicks given his gargantuan size; some Penei Sewell-ian vibes when he's on the move. He has frequent mashing reps and is a menace at the second level. He's an authoritative blocker who tries to get his hands on D-linemen early. Sometimes quality rushers can throw him off balance, but those reps are few and far between and he works hard to recover. Grip strength could improve and he's not incredibly accurate at the second level, but he gets out there in a flash. Despite his wide frame and easy power, he could actually add more lower-body strength for setting edge/turning defensive linemen. Kick slide is good, not great. Overall, Fuaga is a mostly ready-to-go classic RT with power and mobility.

Accolades

2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-Pac 12

2023: Highest PFF run-blocking grade (90.9) in FBS



Strengths

Prototypical NFL OT frame

Immense athletic gifts for his size

Masher at the point of attack



Weaknesses

Aggressive style can get the best of him, balance isn't always stellar

Needs to add more lower-body strength

Good, not great kick slide at times



15. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Getty Images

Grade: 90.95 | NFL comparison: Muhsin Muhammad

Summary: Washington has attempted to manufacture touches for Rome Odunze for years. He is a good route runner with an ability to elude defenders after the catch. He has great size with the range to go high or low. From 2022 to 2023, he added 15 pounds of good weight to improve his physicality through routes. As he gains more reps carrying that additional weight, he should only improve.

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American (two-time first-team All-Pac 12)

2023: Led FBS with 1,640 receiving yards (Washington record)



Strengths

Good hand-eye coordination

Elusive post-catch

Good range to go high or low

Does a great job tracking the ball downfield

Fluid athlete with good top-end speed

Weaknesses

Physicality through his routes

Struggles to consistently get off jams at the line of scrimmage

Average burst



16. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

USATSI

Grade: 90.90 | NFL comparison: Evan Neal

Summary: Amarius Mims has the athleticism and talent to become the best offensive tackle from this draft class. Injuries have limited the right tackle's availability, but his performance against Ohio State in 2022 put him on the national radar. He does a good job adjusting his feet when engaged in pass protection and drives his feet on contact in the run game. Mims can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged, and would be better served working on his punch placement and being more aggressive at the point of attack.

Accolades

2021-22: Two-time CFP national champion (starter in 2022)

Career: Zero sacks allowed on 377 career pass-blocking snaps



Strengths

Absorbs contact well

Does a great job adjusting his feet when engaged

Drives feet on contact in the run game

Great upper body strength

Good foot quickness



Weaknesses

Limited playing experience due to injuries

Can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged

Punch placement can improve

Would like to see him dictate action at the point of attack more often



17. Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

Getty Images

Grade: 90.63 | NFL comparison: Javon Hargrave

Summary: Byron Murphy II is a long armed, squatty, explosive DT. His first-step quicks are a problem for interior offensive linemen, and he gets his hands into their chest in a flash. He resets the line of scrimmage with speed-to-power conversion and effortlessly works across the frame of blockers to soften their edges. He has a nice rip move and uses an occasional swipe. He's a very fluid athlete with loose hips who can track the football down the line of scrimmage. He will occasionally drop to one knee to anchor against doubles, but it's not a clear strength. He's surprisingly powerful at the point of attack given his size. His hands are never complacent, and he works noticeably hard against the run and is rarely on the ground. He's best in a pure up-the-field pass-rush role. He has good block-shed ability. He doesn't have enough pure strength to counter off the initial rush, but that rush is almost always super explosive.

Accolades

2023 Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-Big 12

2023: Highest PFF pass-rush grade (91.5) among FBS DT



Strengths

Exudes explosiveness

Pass-rush moves he deploys are highly effective

One hundred percent effort on every play



Weaknesses

Doesn't always have a counter ready if his first move fails

Smaller size gets him washed out against the run at times

Won't be great against doubles



18. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

USATSI

Grade: 90.30 | NFL comparison: Joe Burrow

Summary: J.J. McCarthy is an incredibly efficient passer who operated in a predominantly run-heavy offense. He is slight of frame, but has the mobility and accuracy to make plays out of structure. McCarthy does not have the strongest arm, but throws with touch to all three levels. He is a tough player who has consistently won at every level of his career.

Accolades

2023: CFP national champion (led Michigan to 15-0 record)

27-1 career record as starting QB (third best in FBS history)



Strengths

Sixth-highest completion percentage in 2023 (72.3%)

Does a good job manipulating the pocket

Throws with touch to all three levels

Great ball placement



Weaknesses

Ball security in tight pockets

Late to see some breakers

Average arm strength



19. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Getty Images

Grade: 90.15 | NFL comparison: Josh Allen

Summary: Jared Verse is an Albany transfer who was unranked coming out of high school. He would've been a first-round pick after the 2022 season, but he returned to Florida State and will again be a first-round pick in 2024. He plays with heavy hands and is twitchy off the edge. When he is locked in, he is unblockable.

Accolades

2022-23: Two-time first-team All-ACC

2022-23: Most pressures (98), T-most sacks (18.0) in ACC over this span



Strengths

Stout at the point of attack

Plays with heavy hands and has a quick get-off that consistently beats offensive tackles



Weaknesses

Made huge stride in Year 1 at Florida State, but leveled off some in Year 2

Very little to not love about his game



20. Jer'zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Getty Images

Grade: 89.65 | NFL comparison: Kobie Turner

Summary: Jer'Zhan Newton is a polished, hand-work master at defensive tackle. He has plus athletic gifts and can threaten either shoulder of a guard or center on any rush; he's not strictly an upfield rusher. He has a full pass-rush arsenal. He has legitimate counter ability and knows he has to be urgent with those counters. Goes swipe into a bull rush often and he's effective with it. Rushes a bit higher than what's ideal. Good pop on contact, but not a certified people mover. Not incredibly explosive. Far from a slow plodder. His bull rush flashes were there, too; just not a trademark of his game. He's a solid block-dispatcher and a quality run defender with good vision/awareness to locate running backs. If his rushes were lower, this would be a squeaky clean DT prospect. But altogether, he's quite the refined specimen on the inside.

Accolades

2023: Consensus All-American and 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year

Led FBS defensive tackles with 102 QB pressures over past two seasons (35 more than next highest)



Strengths

Full arsenal of pass-rush moves are locked and loaded

Understands how to counter off his initial rush

Some pop to his game upon contact



Weaknesses

Not a tremendously explosive or fluid athlete

Rushes tend to get high and lose steam

Final season wasn't as good as 2022



21. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Getty Images

Grade: 89.53 | NFL comparison: Nik Bonitto

Summary: Chop Robinson plays with as high a motor as you'll see at any level. He will test through the roof, and that testing will match his tape. Plays every snap at an 11 on a 10-point scale, and for as active as he is as a pass-rusher, he's also really good against the run.

Accolades

2023: First-team All-Big Ten (4.0 sacks, 7.5 TFL in 10 games)

2022-23: Led Big Ten with 18.6% pressure rate



Strengths

Twitched-up edge rusher who plays much bigger than his size

Consistently disruptive in the backfield

Uses hands well as a pass-rusher, but also solid against the run



Weaknesses

Undersized but plays much bigger than his measurements

Very little not to love about his game



22. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

USATSI

Grade: 88.78 | NFL comparison: Kaiir Elam

Summary: Nate Wiggins is arguably the best cover cornerback in this draft class. Wiggins has a slight frame, so he will need to add weight, but he was much improved against the run in 2023 compared to the previous season. He can run with anybody and is consistently making plays at the catch point.

Accolades

2023: First-team All-ACC

Two career interception return touchdowns (including 98-yard pick six vs. Drake Maye)

Strengths

Smooth in transition from man to covering vertical routes

Uses hands well to control wideout through the route, stays in phase

Might be best coverage corner in class



Weaknesses

Did improve in run support, but needs to continue to get better

Slight frame; will need to add weight at the next level



23. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

USATSI

Grade: 88.75 | NFL comparison: George PIckens

Summary: Brian Thomas Jr. is a tall, decently sculpted perimeter wideout with plus ball-tracking capabilities. He's not super explosive, but he can win off the line to the inside or outside or with physicality. Some wiggle to his game, which also pops after the catch. Surprising agility for a taller wideout. Deceptive long speed, and his build-up speed surprises defensive backs. He has some high-point ability and will find the ball over his shoulder/in-traffic with good regularity. He shows flashes dipping past defensive backs in his route. Nothing about his game stands out more than the rest; he's just a solid all-around WR prospect with a relatively polished game and fair amount of upside due to his age.

Accolades

2023: Third-team All-American (AP)

2023: Led FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns last season (T-fifth most in SEC history)

Strengths

Complete game, rock-solid in every element of playing WR

Tracks the football downfield with ease

Plus cutting skills after the catch for a taller WR



Weaknesses

Not incredibly explosive

Sometimes, physicality disrupts him

Not a contact-balance type after the catch



24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Getty Images

Grade: 88.73 | NFL comparison: Boogie Basham

Summary: Bralen Trice is a great player fundamentally, but is more athletically limited than some of his peers. He has a variety of pass-rush moves and an average ability to bend his waist at the high side of his rush. Trice has average power, but uses the long arm well to create displacement. He possesses just average change of direction, which prolongs pursuits.

Accolades

2022-23: Two-time first-team All-Pac-12

2022-23: Led FBS in pressures (150) over that span



Strengths

Good size for the position

Variety of pass-rush moves in his bag

Good waist bend at the high side of his rush

Able to turn speed to power



Weaknesses

Average change of direction

Average-to-below-average top-end speed

Limited overall athlete

25. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

USATSI

Grade: 88.70 | NFL comparison: Antoine Cason

Summary: Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a key contributor for the Alabama defense since his freshman campaign. He has good top-end speed, but it is not always evident on film. McKinstry is a smart player with good route recognition, but he can do a better job of tracking the ball downfield. He shows good foot quickness to mirror receivers up the boundary and transition across the field.

Accolades

2023: First-team All-American (two-time first-team All-SEC)

Career: Zero touchdowns allowed on 1,206 coverage snaps



Strengths

Good top-end speed

Does a good job transitioning across the field

Good foot quickness to mirror receivers

Smart cornerback who understands his responsibilities



Weaknesses

Can catch him leaning at the stem in man coverage

Had 8.1% missed tackle rate in 2023, per TruMedia

Downfield tracking



The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.