INDIANAPOLIS -- The future of the NFL is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine, where more than 300 players are aiming to impress at least one of the 32 clubs across the league.
A few, however, stand out among the rest -- especially at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line. That's why it's no surprise that those positions make up seven of the top 10 prospects in our CBS Sports consensus top 25 rankings, compiled by CBS Sports NFL Draft experts Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso.
You can see all of the top 25 prospects below, along with their prospect grade, NFL comparison, accolades, strengths, weaknesses and more.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Grade: 95.00 | NFL comparison: Randy Moss
Summary: Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best player in the entire draft class. Father was an NFL Hall of Famer and Harrison has a chance to be even better because of his physical gifts -- size, speed, huge catch radius and the ability to win running a variety of routes. When he is locked in, he's all but unstoppable.
Accolades
- Career: Two-time unanimous All-American (First from OSU since Orlando Pace)
- First player in Big Ten history with 14+ receiving touchdowns in multiple seasons
Strengths
- Incredibly strong at the top of routes; he's able to create separation vs. physical CBs
- Hands-catcher with an enormous catch radius
- Can stack cornerbacks off the line of scrimmage and has the shiftiness to create separation on every route
Weaknesses
- Showed frustrations at times at the level of quarterback play in 2023
- Did have a few focus drops during the 2023 season
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Grade: 94.73 | NFL comparison: Patrick Mahomes
Summary: Caleb Williams is as close to Patrick Mahomes as we've seen since 2017. His footwork looks cleaner in his drop back, he has a plus arm, throws with great accuracy to all three levels and consistently wins with his legs -- whether he's in the pocket, flushed from the pocket or on designed runs. Added bonuses: does a good job of avoiding hits near the sideline. Can throw with anticipation on intermediate routes, layers the ball well on intermediate routes and has good deep-ball accuracy. Would like to see him stick with his first read a little longer -- he loves to rely on his mobility and playmaking abilities -- but it's hard to argue with the results. There's a long list of quarterbacks who play well off-platform and out of structure; he may already be one of the best.
Accolades
- 2022 Heisman Trophy winner (first from USC since Reggie Bush)
- Career: Most total yards (8,673) and touchdowns (93) in two-year span in USC history
Strengths
- The next Patrick Mahomes isn't hyperbole
- Can throw from every arm angle and do it with pinpoint accuracy
- Consistently wins with his legs though he doesn't look to run at the first sign of trouble
Weaknesses
- Tries to do too much at times
- Needs to do a better job of playing within the offense
- Will sometimes pass up easy throws looking for the big play
3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Grade: 93.37 | NFL comparison: Brandon Aiyuk
Summary: Malik Nabers is a super-explosive wide receiver prospect. He gets to top gear in a flash and can sustain that speed down the field. He's effortless off the line and has serious acceleration. He's a bouncy athlete when needing to elevate. He has plus wiggle off the line and can get on top of corners quickly to stack them on vertical routes. Physicality can get the best of him in press, but he's not a weak player. He works well fighting back to the football/finding it down the field and in the red zone. Natural mover with the ball in his hands. He has running back vision, plus quickness and his supercharged burst all indicate him being a YAC weapon in the NFL. He won't be an elite burner, but he's certainly not slow. While not tall for the position, he has a "my-ball" mentality in traffic. Route-running is good, but he didn't run the full route tree. He has the athletic chops to be a star in that area eventually. In most classes, he'd be the clear WR1. His game is tailor-made for today's NFL.
Accolades
- 2023: Converted 78.7% of his receptions into either a first down or a touchdown, according to TruMedia (second highest among players with at least 100 targets)
- 2023: Led FBS with 17 catches of 30-plus yards
Strengths
- Incredible explosiveness
- RAC ability is elite
- Will go up and get ball in traffic
Weaknesses
- Not a huge frame
- Didn't run many routes in college
- Occasionally physical press beats him at the line
4. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
Grade: 93.20 | NFL comparison: Trent Williams
Summary: Olu Fashanu has long arms, a good base, great athleticism, is solid at the point of attack and consistently anchors well against power rushers. He's patient in his pass sets and rarely panics. He's only going to get better.
Accolades
- 2023: Consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten
- Career: Zero sacks allowed on 697 career pass-blocking snaps
Strengths
- Physical freak in every regard; can manhandle edge rushers, but has the athleticism to get to the second level and bury his target
- Still young and developing; he's only going to get better
Weaknesses
- Needs to continue to refine his technique because he sometimes relies on this athleticism to win vs. lesser opponents
- Had a better 2022 season, so he'll need to show he can play with more consistency
5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Grade: 92.30 | NFL comparison: Tyrod Taylor
Summary: Jayden Daniels is one of the most improved players in college football over the past two years. He is an experienced passer who doubles as an impact runner. His decision making has improved immensely since his days at Arizona State. Daniels has enough arm strength to push the ball downfield. He showed the ability to uplift and entire offense this past season.
Accolades
- 2023: Heisman Trophy winner (led FBS in total YPG and total TD/game)
- Career: First ever with 12,000+ pass yards and 3,000+ rush yards in FBS history
Strengths
- Impact performer as a runner
- Over 3,000 college football snaps of experience
- Throws with touch to all three levels
- Keeps his eyes downfield when pressured
- Makes good decisions on read options
Weaknesses
- Thin frame, but has not missed time due to injury
- Average arm strength
- Footwork has made strides but remains a work in progress
6. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Grade: 92.28 | NFL comparison: Justin Herbert
Summary: Drake Maye is a tall pocket passer with some athletic juice. He has a live arm with a compact release. He drives the football with ease and throws a gorgeous spiral with high regularity. His accuracy to all levels is very good, but there are a few seemingly uncharacteristic misses deep. His misses are typically low/behind. He was utilized in the designed run game in college but it will be somewhat of a stretch to see him succeed doing that in the NFL. Has a flair for making plays on the run and can be a useful, Mahomes-like scrambler. The natural playmaker gene is there, as he rarely gives up on a play. He wants to rip the vertical shot down the seam/numbers. He truly can make every throw, and his arm talent borders on elite. His high-arcing touch is good, not amazing. He can make impressive throws with defenders draped on him. His pocket presence is solid, but sometimes awkward when navigating. He has lots of experience reading the entire field. Overall, he has a great blend of pocket passing, arm talent, accuracy and athleticism. He's a very impressive QB prospect for the modern-day NFL.
Accolades
- 2022: ACC Player of the Year (First in UNC since Lawrence Taylor in 1980)
- Only FBS player with 7,000+ pass yards and 1,000+ rush yards in past two seasons
Strengths
- Arm strength is fantastic
- Full-field reader
- Big frame with plus athleticism to scramble and elude rushers inside the pocket
Weaknesses
- Occasional miss low/behind his WR
- At times awkward when attempting to navigate the pocket
- In some instances will try to do too much when things break down
7. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Grade: 92.25 | NFL comparison: George Kittle
Summary: Brock Bowers is a wiry strong athlete who is willing to contribute as a run blocker. His lack of ideal mass means he is more valuable as a blocker in space than inline. Bowers has soft hands and great range to go high or low. He has a good feel for pressing defenders at the route before making his cut. Bowers is incredibly effective creating yards after the catch.
Accolades
- Career: Only two-time John Mackey Award winner (given to nation's best TE)
- Most career receiving yards (2,538) and receiving TD (26) by TE in SEC history
Strengths
- Good top-end speed
- Does a good job creating separation
- Builds speed quickly
- Does not tip off his breaks with his eyes, leans into the defender's body to create space
- Great hands and range to make catches outside of his frame
Weaknesses
- Lacks ideal height
- Lighter frame makes it more difficult to hold up as an inline blocker
8. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Grade: 92.14 | NFL comparison: Taylor Decker
Summary: Joe Alt made tremendous strides in his career from 2022 to 2023. He looks like a much more flexible prospect capable of digging out smaller rushers. He can struggle with power players who get under his pad level and does not have ideal shock and power in his initial punch. Alt does a great job of adjusting his hands and feet when engaged.
Accolades
- 2022-23: Two-time first-team All-American (AP)
- 2023: Highest overall PFF grade (90.7) by FBS OL
Strengths
- Does a great job adjusting his hands and feet when engaged
- A much more fluid player in 2023 than 2022
- Does a good job with punch placement
- Moves well to mirror defenders laterally
Weaknesses
- Average job of engaging and sustaining blocks in space
- Average shock and power in his hands
- Power players can get under his pads and walk him back
9. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Grade: 91.68 | NFL comparison: Darius Slay
Summary: Quinyon Mitchell checks a lot of boxes for NFL teams. He has great size to be a man coverage cornerback on the boundary. He has a quick click and close to flash downhill in run support. Mitchell has good top-end speed, but gets a bit loose in transitions across the field. He is competitive at the catch point and has great ball production over the past two seasons. Mitchell does not have significant exposure against Power Five competition.
Accolades
- 2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-MAC
- Most passes defended in FBS (37) over past two seasons
Strengths
- Six interceptions over the past two seasons
- Great frame to play on the boundary in man coverage
- Good top-end speed
- Competitive at the catch point
- Quick click and close to impact the run game
Weaknesses
- Gambler by nature, which could lead to big plays
- Two games against Power Five competition in his career
- Gets a bit loose in transitions occasionally
10. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Grade: 91.67 | NFL comparison: Jevon Kearse
Summary: Dallas Turner is a quick edge rusher with good first-step quickness. He could stand to add more mass to take his game to another level, but is not deficient in that regard. Turner has great waist bend at the high side of his rush to flatten and become a heat-seeking missile toward quarterbacks. He should quickly become a factor for a team at the next level.
Accolades
- 2023: Consensus All-American and SEC Co-Defensive POY
- Career: 22.5 sacks and 32.5 TFL (both second in SEC in span)
Strengths
- Great waist bend at the high side of his rush
- Good quickness to shoot gaps and get on the hips of blockers
- Builds speed quickly
- Plays to the whistle
- Works back when getting too deep in his rush
Weaknesses
- Could stand to add more weight to hold up in run support
- Needs a runway to create power as a rusher
- Inconsistent job of getting off blocks
11. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Grade: 91.50 | NFL comparison: Jaycee Horn
Summary: Terrion Arnold is a boundary cornerback with good size. He has average top-end speed, but has little difficulty carrying routes up the boundary. Arnold gets a bit loose in routes transitioning across the field and can do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a form tackle. He is a high-energy cornerback who will occasionally lose patience and grab the receiver during routes. Over the past two years, Arnold has tremendous ball production. He is not afraid to play downhill in run support and jam at the line of scrimmage.
Accolades
- 2023: First-team All-American (AP)
- 2023: Five interceptions (T-most in SEC)
Strengths
- Not afraid to be physical, jam receivers at the line of scrimmage
- Versatility to play on the boundary or in the slot
- Willing to play downhill in run support
- Good size for the position
- Great ball production over the past two years
Weaknesses
- Gets a bit loose transitioning across the field
- Eleven percent missed tackle rate in 2023, per TruMedia
- Loses patience and grabs in coverage occasionally
12. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Grade: 91.20 | NFL comparison: Jaelan Phillips
Summary: Laiatu Latu is a tall, well-built edge rusher. He tends to rush a tick high, but he has a nasty, often-used swim move. He's fast and effective with it. He's a highly capable athlete. He dips/leans around the corner and retraces when he's past the quarterback. Everything about his rush skill set is very natural and smooth. He has never-stopping hands, and there's some power to them. Swipe and rip are there, too. He wins with leverage and using offensive tackle (and guard's) momentum against them when countering. Burst is great, but not elite. At times, his higher rushes and desire to use the swim leave his midsection susceptible and his power sapped. He works hard against the run. He has a large tackling radius and can be a menace against guards inside when they don't get up and under him. Good bend for his size, but it's not a trademark attribute. Closing speed is impressive. He needs to add a bull rush. Overall, Latu is a three-down edge rusher in the NFL and an All-Pro talent with polish.
Accolades
- 2023: Unanimous All-American (First from UCLA since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2005)
- Led FBS with 23.5 sacks in past two seasons
Strengths
- Towering, lengthy frame
- Wins with a variety of pass-rush moves
- Bend/speed around the corner are awesome for his size
Weaknesses
- Doesn't have a consistent bull rush, lacks some power
- Rushes can get high
- At times, leaves his midsection open to blockers
13. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Grade: 91.07 | NFL comparison: Teven Jenkins
Summary: JC Latham is a big power/anchor-based right tackle with vice grips for hands. Good quickness. Best in quick-setting scenario where he can get his hands on edge rushers instantly. Just enough athleticism to get back to secondary rushers on stunts or delayed blitzes. Very patient and collected in pass pro. Glides laterally against inside moves/counters. Could play with more of a mean streak. Not highly effective in space/on the move. Has room to improve as a run blocker. Must add more sand in his pants at the NFL level. Anchoring flashes on film that are awesome. Understands his assignments, but can be a tick labored/awkward getting there. At times opens the gate too early -- it shouldn't be as easy to soften his edge. Generates plenty of torque. Size, natural power and some athletic flashes make him a fun OT prospect.
Accolades
- 2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-SEC
- Three sacks allowed in 970 career pass-blocking snaps
Strengths
- Large, naturally strong frame
- Plenty of experience in the SEC at multiple positions
- Rarely out of position
Weaknesses
- Movements can be a bit labored
- Not as nasty at the point of attack as his size would indicate
- Must improve as a run blocker
14. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Grade: 90.97 | NFL comparison: Jedrick Wills Jr.
Summary: Taliese Fuaga is a large, girthy, mobile people-mover at right tackle. He has shocking burst and lateral quicks given his gargantuan size; some Penei Sewell-ian vibes when he's on the move. He has frequent mashing reps and is a menace at the second level. He's an authoritative blocker who tries to get his hands on D-linemen early. Sometimes quality rushers can throw him off balance, but those reps are few and far between and he works hard to recover. Grip strength could improve and he's not incredibly accurate at the second level, but he gets out there in a flash. Despite his wide frame and easy power, he could actually add more lower-body strength for setting edge/turning defensive linemen. Kick slide is good, not great. Overall, Fuaga is a mostly ready-to-go classic RT with power and mobility.
Accolades
- 2023: Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-Pac 12
- 2023: Highest PFF run-blocking grade (90.9) in FBS
Strengths
- Prototypical NFL OT frame
- Immense athletic gifts for his size
- Masher at the point of attack
Weaknesses
- Aggressive style can get the best of him, balance isn't always stellar
- Needs to add more lower-body strength
- Good, not great kick slide at times
15. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Grade: 90.95 | NFL comparison: Muhsin Muhammad
Summary: Washington has attempted to manufacture touches for Rome Odunze for years. He is a good route runner with an ability to elude defenders after the catch. He has great size with the range to go high or low. From 2022 to 2023, he added 15 pounds of good weight to improve his physicality through routes. As he gains more reps carrying that additional weight, he should only improve.
Accolades
- 2023: Consensus All-American (two-time first-team All-Pac 12)
- 2023: Led FBS with 1,640 receiving yards (Washington record)
Strengths
- Good hand-eye coordination
- Elusive post-catch
- Good range to go high or low
- Does a great job tracking the ball downfield
- Fluid athlete with good top-end speed
Weaknesses
- Physicality through his routes
- Struggles to consistently get off jams at the line of scrimmage
- Average burst
16. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Grade: 90.90 | NFL comparison: Evan Neal
Summary: Amarius Mims has the athleticism and talent to become the best offensive tackle from this draft class. Injuries have limited the right tackle's availability, but his performance against Ohio State in 2022 put him on the national radar. He does a good job adjusting his feet when engaged in pass protection and drives his feet on contact in the run game. Mims can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged, and would be better served working on his punch placement and being more aggressive at the point of attack.
Accolades
- 2021-22: Two-time CFP national champion (starter in 2022)
- Career: Zero sacks allowed on 377 career pass-blocking snaps
Strengths
- Absorbs contact well
- Does a great job adjusting his feet when engaged
- Drives feet on contact in the run game
- Great upper body strength
- Good foot quickness
Weaknesses
- Limited playing experience due to injuries
- Can do a better job of adjusting his hands when engaged
- Punch placement can improve
- Would like to see him dictate action at the point of attack more often
17. Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Grade: 90.63 | NFL comparison: Javon Hargrave
Summary: Byron Murphy II is a long armed, squatty, explosive DT. His first-step quicks are a problem for interior offensive linemen, and he gets his hands into their chest in a flash. He resets the line of scrimmage with speed-to-power conversion and effortlessly works across the frame of blockers to soften their edges. He has a nice rip move and uses an occasional swipe. He's a very fluid athlete with loose hips who can track the football down the line of scrimmage. He will occasionally drop to one knee to anchor against doubles, but it's not a clear strength. He's surprisingly powerful at the point of attack given his size. His hands are never complacent, and he works noticeably hard against the run and is rarely on the ground. He's best in a pure up-the-field pass-rush role. He has good block-shed ability. He doesn't have enough pure strength to counter off the initial rush, but that rush is almost always super explosive.
Accolades
- 2023 Second-team All-American (AP) and first-team All-Big 12
- 2023: Highest PFF pass-rush grade (91.5) among FBS DT
Strengths
- Exudes explosiveness
- Pass-rush moves he deploys are highly effective
- One hundred percent effort on every play
Weaknesses
- Doesn't always have a counter ready if his first move fails
- Smaller size gets him washed out against the run at times
- Won't be great against doubles
18. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Grade: 90.30 | NFL comparison: Joe Burrow
Summary: J.J. McCarthy is an incredibly efficient passer who operated in a predominantly run-heavy offense. He is slight of frame, but has the mobility and accuracy to make plays out of structure. McCarthy does not have the strongest arm, but throws with touch to all three levels. He is a tough player who has consistently won at every level of his career.
Accolades
- 2023: CFP national champion (led Michigan to 15-0 record)
- 27-1 career record as starting QB (third best in FBS history)
Strengths
- Sixth-highest completion percentage in 2023 (72.3%)
- Does a good job manipulating the pocket
- Throws with touch to all three levels
- Great ball placement
Weaknesses
- Ball security in tight pockets
- Late to see some breakers
- Average arm strength
19. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Grade: 90.15 | NFL comparison: Josh Allen
Summary: Jared Verse is an Albany transfer who was unranked coming out of high school. He would've been a first-round pick after the 2022 season, but he returned to Florida State and will again be a first-round pick in 2024. He plays with heavy hands and is twitchy off the edge. When he is locked in, he is unblockable.
Accolades
- 2022-23: Two-time first-team All-ACC
- 2022-23: Most pressures (98), T-most sacks (18.0) in ACC over this span
Strengths
- Stout at the point of attack
- Plays with heavy hands and has a quick get-off that consistently beats offensive tackles
Weaknesses
- Made huge stride in Year 1 at Florida State, but leveled off some in Year 2
- Very little to not love about his game
20. Jer'zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Grade: 89.65 | NFL comparison: Kobie Turner
Summary: Jer'Zhan Newton is a polished, hand-work master at defensive tackle. He has plus athletic gifts and can threaten either shoulder of a guard or center on any rush; he's not strictly an upfield rusher. He has a full pass-rush arsenal. He has legitimate counter ability and knows he has to be urgent with those counters. Goes swipe into a bull rush often and he's effective with it. Rushes a bit higher than what's ideal. Good pop on contact, but not a certified people mover. Not incredibly explosive. Far from a slow plodder. His bull rush flashes were there, too; just not a trademark of his game. He's a solid block-dispatcher and a quality run defender with good vision/awareness to locate running backs. If his rushes were lower, this would be a squeaky clean DT prospect. But altogether, he's quite the refined specimen on the inside.
Accolades
- 2023: Consensus All-American and 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
- Led FBS defensive tackles with 102 QB pressures over past two seasons (35 more than next highest)
Strengths
- Full arsenal of pass-rush moves are locked and loaded
- Understands how to counter off his initial rush
- Some pop to his game upon contact
Weaknesses
- Not a tremendously explosive or fluid athlete
- Rushes tend to get high and lose steam
- Final season wasn't as good as 2022
21. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Grade: 89.53 | NFL comparison: Nik Bonitto
Summary: Chop Robinson plays with as high a motor as you'll see at any level. He will test through the roof, and that testing will match his tape. Plays every snap at an 11 on a 10-point scale, and for as active as he is as a pass-rusher, he's also really good against the run.
Accolades
- 2023: First-team All-Big Ten (4.0 sacks, 7.5 TFL in 10 games)
- 2022-23: Led Big Ten with 18.6% pressure rate
Strengths
- Twitched-up edge rusher who plays much bigger than his size
- Consistently disruptive in the backfield
- Uses hands well as a pass-rusher, but also solid against the run
Weaknesses
- Undersized but plays much bigger than his measurements
- Very little not to love about his game
22. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Grade: 88.78 | NFL comparison: Kaiir Elam
Summary: Nate Wiggins is arguably the best cover cornerback in this draft class. Wiggins has a slight frame, so he will need to add weight, but he was much improved against the run in 2023 compared to the previous season. He can run with anybody and is consistently making plays at the catch point.
Accolades
- 2023: First-team All-ACC
- Two career interception return touchdowns (including 98-yard pick six vs. Drake Maye)
Strengths
- Smooth in transition from man to covering vertical routes
- Uses hands well to control wideout through the route, stays in phase
- Might be best coverage corner in class
Weaknesses
- Did improve in run support, but needs to continue to get better
- Slight frame; will need to add weight at the next level
23. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Grade: 88.75 | NFL comparison: George PIckens
Summary: Brian Thomas Jr. is a tall, decently sculpted perimeter wideout with plus ball-tracking capabilities. He's not super explosive, but he can win off the line to the inside or outside or with physicality. Some wiggle to his game, which also pops after the catch. Surprising agility for a taller wideout. Deceptive long speed, and his build-up speed surprises defensive backs. He has some high-point ability and will find the ball over his shoulder/in-traffic with good regularity. He shows flashes dipping past defensive backs in his route. Nothing about his game stands out more than the rest; he's just a solid all-around WR prospect with a relatively polished game and fair amount of upside due to his age.
Accolades
- 2023: Third-team All-American (AP)
- 2023: Led FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns last season (T-fifth most in SEC history)
Strengths
- Complete game, rock-solid in every element of playing WR
- Tracks the football downfield with ease
- Plus cutting skills after the catch for a taller WR
Weaknesses
- Not incredibly explosive
- Sometimes, physicality disrupts him
- Not a contact-balance type after the catch
24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
Grade: 88.73 | NFL comparison: Boogie Basham
Summary: Bralen Trice is a great player fundamentally, but is more athletically limited than some of his peers. He has a variety of pass-rush moves and an average ability to bend his waist at the high side of his rush. Trice has average power, but uses the long arm well to create displacement. He possesses just average change of direction, which prolongs pursuits.
Accolades
- 2022-23: Two-time first-team All-Pac-12
- 2022-23: Led FBS in pressures (150) over that span
Strengths
- Good size for the position
- Variety of pass-rush moves in his bag
- Good waist bend at the high side of his rush
- Able to turn speed to power
Weaknesses
- Average change of direction
- Average-to-below-average top-end speed
- Limited overall athlete
25. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Grade: 88.70 | NFL comparison: Antoine Cason
Summary: Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a key contributor for the Alabama defense since his freshman campaign. He has good top-end speed, but it is not always evident on film. McKinstry is a smart player with good route recognition, but he can do a better job of tracking the ball downfield. He shows good foot quickness to mirror receivers up the boundary and transition across the field.
Accolades
- 2023: First-team All-American (two-time first-team All-SEC)
- Career: Zero touchdowns allowed on 1,206 coverage snaps
Strengths
- Good top-end speed
- Does a good job transitioning across the field
- Good foot quickness to mirror receivers
- Smart cornerback who understands his responsibilities
Weaknesses
- Can catch him leaning at the stem in man coverage
- Had 8.1% missed tackle rate in 2023, per TruMedia
- Downfield tracking
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.