I have submitted my final project of the 2024 NFL Draft, and you can read a large portion of it below. After evaluating the entire draft class, these are my top 280 prospects this year. Why 280? That's as many prospects as I had time to watch, evaluate, and grade during this draft cycle.

For a quick primer on my grading system, it's constructed as follows -- grades in five categories I deem most important to each position, weighed from most important to least important. That combination of grades equates to a prospect's "raw grade." But that's the first layer. I then add "position addition" at each spot -- and this is another subjective part of the process -- based on how valuable I view each position. For convenience, I've labeled each prospect in the top 100 with his respective positional ranking, too.

For full transparency, here's how I rank the importance (and supply/demand) of each position on the field in today's NFL:

1. Quarterback

Tied 2. Wide Receiver

T2. Offensive tackle

T2. Edge rusher

T5 Cornerback

T5. Interior offensive line

T5. Interior defensive line

T8. Safety

T8. Linebacker

T10. Tight end

11. Running back

Positional value matters. It's baked into my board, and it's precisely why I'm always higher on quarterbacks and lower on running backs than the NFL.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC (QB1)

2. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (QB2)

3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (WR1)

4. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (QB3)

5. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (WR2)

6. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (CB1)

7. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (OT1)

8. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (OT2)

9. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (EDGE1)

10. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (WR3)

Run-after-the-catch talent is the tiebreaker between Nabers and Harrison, and the LSU star is significantly better in that regard than his Ohio State counterpart. Mitchell is the mold of the large, suffocating, plus athlete, with outstanding ball skills boundary cornerback that has thrived recently in the NFL (see: Gardner, Sauce and Surtain, Patrick).

Fashanu has All-Pro upside -- I don't understand why his stock has apparently sunk this draft cycle -- and Robinson was highly productive at Penn State with burst and bend and an ascending pass-rush move arsenal. He's also more than two years younger than Laiatu Latu and Jared Verse.

Yes, I have Thomas over Odunze, and while I realize the two weren't utilized identically in their respective offenses, Thomas' YAC brilliance is the reason why.

11. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (EDGE2)

12. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (CB2)

13. Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas (IDL1)

14. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (EDGE3)

15. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (WR4)

16. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri (CB3)

17. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (EDGE4)

18. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (OT3)

19. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (WR5)

20. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (OT4)

So many stellar prospects here. Arnold is as feisty as they come at cornerback. I can see him thriving in any system with any responsibilities. Murphy can be a 50-plus pressure, 8-12 sack interior rusher in the pros. In this section lies my largest draft crush -- especially relative to where he's believed to be selected -- Abrams-Draine from Missouri. Sound tackler, hyper-twitchy, ball skills galore. He's just small and doesn't have blazing speed. But by now we know those two components are not the be all, end all for cornerbacks, right?

I adore McConkey -- separation via athleticism and nuance -- along with deceptive YAC skills and vertical speed. I acknowledge Alt's massive upside given his enormous frame and freaky combine workout. I was just surprised at how many ugly wins he had on film.

21. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (QB4)

22. JC Latham, OT, Alabama (OT5)

23. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (CB4)

24. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (TE1)

25. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (CB5)

26. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (CB6)

27. Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon (IOL1)

28. Johnny Newton, DL, Illinois (IDL2)

29. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (QB5)

30. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (WR6)

31. Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson (IDL3)

32. Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (IDL4)

McCarthy has the goods to be a solid starter in the right situation, and he's still only 21 years old with loads of big-game experience entering the NFL. Latham and McKinstry have high floors because of their steady games against top competition for multiple years at Alabama.

Newton didn't work out pre-draft, a bummer for everyone involved, but has a tremendous blend of powerful hands and suddenness athletically. Worthy plays bigger than his tiny frame and, of course, has rocket-boosters on his cleats.

Robinson is sculpted like a Greek god. Of course, that's a plus on his resume. However, if he's only deployed on the edge, I'm not confident he'll be able to sustain success in the NFL. Now, if he's routinely deployed inside? Different story.

Orhorhoro doesn't have a bevy of pass-rush moves to rely upon -- which is typically a huge red flag for me -- but he has immense, length, power, and athleticism. He flourished as a three-down defensive lineman in the ACC despite not being a hand-work master. I'm trusting his physical prowess with this high grade.

33. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (QB6)

34. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (WR7)

35. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (EDGE5)

36. Javon Baker, WR, UCF (WR8)

37. Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College (CB7)

38. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (WR9)

39. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State (S1)

40. Sataoa Laumea, OL, Utah (IOL2)

41. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (WR10)

42. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington, (OT6)

43. Calen Bullock, S, USC (S2)

44. Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State (IDL5)

45. Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State (IDL6)

46. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (RB1)

47. Payton Wilson, LB, NC State (LB1)

48. Mason McCormick OL South Dakota State (IOL3)

49. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (WR11)

50. DJ James, CB, Auburn (CB8)

My take on Nix is this: he's the most situation-dependent quarterback in this class. I didn't see standout traits on film. And he's not nearly as accurate as a nearly 78% completion rate would suggest.

Braswell feels like the most slept-on edge rusher in the class. He's long, powerful, knows how to deploy his hands effectively, and has sneaky bend. Baker ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which will likely be the leading reason he's picked well into Day 2 or even the early stages of Day 3, but I love everything about his game. Complete package.

Laumea is a brawler on film, and this high ranking comes with a caveat -- he kicks inside to guard at the next level. Perfect disposition, length, power and balance to be a mauling right guard in the NFL. Not quite laterally capable enough to stay at offensive tackle. Hicks is my safety No. 1. It all checks out with him: Intimidating size, reliable tackling, with some sizable thuds mixed in, and he's a competent coverage type down the seam.

Jones feels like the most slept-on cornerback in the class. He checks all the boxes I want out of a man-coverage specialist. He's over 6-foot, reasonably lengthy, with 4.44 speed, a 42.5-inch vertical and had 26 pass breakups with six interceptions in his final two seasons at Boston College. The lone issue is that he's a sixth-year prospect.

Nos. 43-46 represent some of my favorite prospects in the class. Bullock has the best pure centerfield range -- he's just skinny -- while Fiske is the most athletic interior defensive lineman in this draft who plays with his hair lit on fire. To me, Hall has a case for most underrated defender in the entire class, and Benson is far and away my RB1. Big, fast, elusive, low mileage, receiving ability. He has it all.

51. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (OT7)

52. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington (EDGE6)

53. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (OT8/IOL3)

54. Graham Barton, OL Duke (OT9/IOL4)

55. Christian Haynes, IOL, Connecticut (IOL5)

56. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (CB9)

57. Christian Jones, OT, Texas (OT10)

58. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon (CB10)

59. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (CB11)

60. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (OT11)

61. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (S3)

62. Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas (IOL6)

63. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA (EDGE7)

64. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan (IDL7)

65. Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale (IOL7/OT12)

66. Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State (EDGE8)

67. Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland (OT13)

68. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville (WR12)

69. Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State (S4)

70. Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota (CB12)

71. Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana (OT14/IOL8)

72. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah (EDGE9)

73. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (WR13)

74. Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State (CB13)

75. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia (IOL9)

Trice was on my Trust The Tape Team -- lower-level athlete with tremendous film and first-round production. I can't quit him. He has a stupid amount of ways to beat blockers at the point of attack with his hands. I like Barton but feel he has to get drastically stronger and play more under control to thrive at the next level.

Jones is fascinating at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds with immense length and a nasty demeanor with explosive tendencies.

Nubin had first-round film but a Day 3 workout.

Limmer was a monster at center for the Razorbacks. So strong. So explosive. Instant starter. Thrash gets open regularly, has some downfield juice, and is nifty after the catch. He feels like a future high-end No. 2 wideout. Oladapo gives you much of what Hicks does at safety. Big, long, fluid in coverage. Sure tackler. Hardy has a case for the most explosive, twitched-up corner in the class and finds the football in the air with good regularity.

76. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (TE2)

77. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (QB7)

78. Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas (CB14)

79. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (OT15)

80. Hunter Nourzad, OL, Penn State (IOL9)

81. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (WR15)

82. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (OT16)

83. Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State (CB15)

84. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan (CB16)

85. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force (S5)

86. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (CB17)

87. Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington (LB2)

88. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan (EDGE10)

89. TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State (CB17)

90. Chigozie Anusiem, CB, Colorado State (CB18)

91. Luke McCaffrey, WR, Iowa (WR16)

92. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech (S6)

93. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (LB3)

94. Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas (EDGE11)

95. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State (EDGE12)

96. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (WR17)

97. Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina (CB19)

98. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (WR18)

99. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (CB20)

100. Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU (IOL10/OT17)

Sinnott has upside galore because of his burst in and out of his breaks and natural ball skills. He's a monster after the catch. I'm fully prepared for McGlothern to either be a seventh-round pick or go undrafted. Can't that let tweak my evaluation. Loved him on film so much. Watch the LSU game.

Jones and Sainristil are interchangeable to me. Plug-and-play electric short-area quickness nickel backs with a nose for the football. Those annoying types every defense wants and no offense wants to see on Sunday. Anusiem is one of my enormous sleepers. Not sure why he hasn't received more buzz. Tall, long, big-time pro-day workout. Plenty of ball production. Instant starter on the boundary.

Ulofoshio is one of the older prospects in this class, and he plays like the experienced linebacker he is. Free-flowing to the football. Can rely on his tackling, coverage chops, and an elite athlete. Coleman is probably an interior blocker in the NFL and has awesome movement capabilities in a wide frame. I don't love the idea of him as a full-time offensive tackle.

101. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

102. Tahj Washington, WR, USC

103. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

104. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

105. Maason Smith, DL, LSU

106. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

107. M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

108. Matt Goncalves OT Pittsburgh

109. Jacob Cowing WR Arizona

110. Devontez Walker WR North Carolina

111. Deantre Prince CB Ole Miss

112. Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State

113. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

114. Jaheim Bell TE Florida State

115. Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

116. Javon Foster OT Missouri

117. Keon Coleman WR Florida State

118. Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor

119. Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian

120. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

121. Tyler Owens, S, Texas Tech

122. Javon Solomon, EDGE, Oklahoma State

123. Jason Bean, QB, Kansas

124. Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State

125. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

126. Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh

127. Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue

128. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

129. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

130. Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

131. Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas

132. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

133. Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest

134. Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

135. Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross

136. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

137. Jaylinn Simpson, S, Auburn

138. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

139. Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami (FL)

140. DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke

141. James Williams, S, Miami (FL)

142. Jadon Janke, WR, South Dakota State

143. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

144. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

145. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

146. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

147. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

148. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

149. Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU

150. Eric Watts, EDGE, UConn

Cowing can be such a dynamic, ball-possession slot option before and after the catch. Flournoy from Southeast Missouri State is a chiseled outside weapon with legitimately downfield juice. Bell gave me Chig Okonkwo vibes on film. He's an H-back type who's the full package after the catch thanks to lower-body power, rapid feet with the ball in his hands, and running back-like vision.

Puni is one of the rare cats who could probably play all five offensive line positions. Super-aware, balanced, nasty, athletic. Love his game.

Rattler is everyone's favorite mid-round quarterback. Count me in that club. Impressive film at South Carolina the past two seasons. Simpson is a magnet to the football in the middle of the field and plays larger than his more spindly frame. In fact, all the safeties in this group can be reasonable starters. Bishop is such a commander of the defense on the field. Williams is a colossal, hard-hitter with surprising ball skills. Bullard and Mustafa are high-energy, versatile defensive weapons.

Irving is Devin Singletary 2.0, and Kinchens is one of the few workouts I simply could not compute in my brain. On film, the Miami safety looks plenty fast, quick, twitchy, all that good stuff. His workout was epically bad, which sunk his grade for me. Can't ignore those 11 interceptions the past two seasons, though. He very well could outplay his draft position. Stover is one of the most complete tight ends in the class. Not sky-high upside, but a high floor.

Watts is the Day 3 defensive end for teams to target who prioritize length and size. Major workout for him before the draft, too. Just hasn't put it all together yet.

151. Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss

152. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

153. Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State

154. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

155. Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

156. Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

157. Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M

158. Kalen King, CB, Penn State

159. Matt Lee, OL, Miami

160. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

161. Jordan Magee, LB, Temple

162. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia

163. Brenden Rice, WR, USC

164. Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson

165. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

166. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

167. Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan

168. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

169. AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

170. Omar Brown, CB, Nebraska

171. Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee

172. Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State

173. Javontae Jean-Baptiste, EDGE, Notre Dame

174. George Holani, RB, Boise State

175. Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

176. Fabien Lovett, DL, Florida State

177. Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

178. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

179. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

180. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

181. Charles Turner III, OL, LSU

182. Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State

183. Ryan Watts, CB, Texas

184. Ja'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

185. Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

186. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

187. Taylor Bortolini, OL, Wisconsin

188. Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State

189. Erick All, TE, Iowa

190. Blake Watson, RB, Memphis

191. Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

192. Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson

193. Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State

194. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

195. Donovan Jennings, OT, USF

196. Jarrett Kingston, IOL, USC

197. Logan Lee, DL, Iowa

198. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington

199. Nick Samac, OL, Michigan State

200. Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

More running back representation here, and please do not sleep on Vidal. Built like a tree stump with bouncy footwork, plus vision, and natural elusiveness coupled with surprising power, he absolutely could shoulder the full workload in a modern-day backfield. Right with him is Wright from Tennessee, who runs on sheer rocket fuel. One cut type who can erupt on any play.

Holani was incredibly steady for four seasons at Boise State and has requisite athleticism and cutting skills to carve out a nice complementary role in an NFL backfield. Watts may play safety in the pros -- I just want him on my secondary because of length and elite-level explosiveness. He has offensive tackle length with a 40.5-inch vertical.

Thomas can be a Day 1 sub-package outside rusher, and Kingston and Samac are two gritty battlers on the interior of the trenches. Liufau was puzzling to me. Looked like the real-deal burst and speed-wise. Average-ish workout. He may make it strictly on his enthusiasm attacking the football in the NFL.

201. Julian Pearl OT Illinois

202. Daijahn Anthony S Ole Miss

203. Gottlieb Ayedze OT Maryland

204. Tarheeb Still CB Maryland

205. Bryan Hudson IOL Louisville

206. Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

207. Cam Hart CB Notre Dame

208. Ethan Driskell OT Marshall

209. Keaton Bills IOL Utah

210. C.J. Hanson IOL Holy Cross

211. Josh Proctor S Ohio State

212. Shyheim Battle CB NC State

213. Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan

214. McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M

215. Keith Randolph DL Illinois

216. Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

217. Eyabi Okie-Anoma EDGE Charlotte

218. Khalid Duke EDGE Kansas State

219. Sione Vaki S Utah

220. Audric Estime, RB Notre Dame

221. Evan Williams, S, Oregon

222. Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard

223. Josh Newton, CB, TCU

224. Javion Cohen, IOL, Miami (FL)

225. Sundiata Anderson, EDGE, Grambling State

226. Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss

227. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

228. Trajan Jeffcoat, EDGE, Arkansas

229. Jay Stanley, S, Southern Miss

230. Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa

231. Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

232. Evan Anderson, DL, Florida Atlantic

233. Jowon Briggs, DL, Cincinnati

234. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

235. Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College

236. Josiah Ezirim, OT, Eastern Kentucky

237. Nelson Ceaser, EDGE, Houston

238. Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State

239. Dylan McMahon, IOL, NC State

240. T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

241. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan

242. Marcus Harris, DL, Auburn

243. Solomon Byrd, EDGE, USC

244. Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

245. Drake Nugent, IOL, Michigan

246. Andrew Coker, OT, TCU

247. Pheldarius Payne, DL, Virginia Tech

248. Bo Richter, EDGE, Air Force

249. Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison

250. Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP

251. Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah

252. Joe Andreessen, LB, Buffalo

253. Curtis Jacobs, LB, Penn State

254. Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri

255. Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

256. Joshua Cephus, WR, UTSA

257. Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech

258. Beau Brade, S, Maryland

259. Austin Reed, QB, Western Kentucky

260. Kingsley Eguakun, IOL Florida

261. Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

262. Dayton Wade, WR, Ole Miss

263. Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State

264. Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

265. Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois

266. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

267. KT Leveston, OT, Kansas State

268. Jalen Sundell, IOL, North Dakota State

269. JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

270. Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

271. Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSU

272. Carter Bradley, QB, South Alabama

273. Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

274. Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State

275. Devin Culp, TE, Washington

276. Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia

277. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M

278. Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

279. Dallin Holker, TE, Colorado State

280. Trevor Keegan, IOL, Michigan