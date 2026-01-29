If your team needs skill-position players on offense, this isn't the Senior Bowl for you. Heck, it might not even be the draft for you.

The quarterback, running back and tight end prospects in this draft have a consensus name at the top of the list, followed by a lot of question marks behind it. Wide receiver is a little better -- there's a consensus top five, but plenty of confusion after that. And anyone among that consensus isn't in Mobile this week practicing in front of scouts.

If you're feeling underwhelmed, or maybe nervous, just imagine how teams that desperately need help on offense, like the Browns and Jets, feel.

After two days of Senior Bowl practices, it's evident there aren't many big-time game breakers who will even have the chance to evolve into full-time starters in the league.

The proof is in the practice results, where Tuesday was the National defense's turn to shine. At least four would-be sacks in team drills were recorded by the defensive front against what was a capable offensive line the day before.

Texas Tech refrigerator Lee Hunter shined on Monday as both a pass rusher and run stuffer, and on Tuesday he was joined by Clemson's T.J. Parker, Utah's Logan Fano, Western Michigan's Nadame Tucker and Penn State's Zane Durant, among others.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez even got into the fun with a forced fumble, then finished off practice with an interception of Baylor's Sawyer Robertson when the quarterback's legs were taken out from under him on a throw because of Tucker's pressure.

The American team defense, which was a tour de force on Monday, took a step back Tuesday against the run, in part because the offense leaned on off-tackle and edge runs -- not a lot between the tackles. But the defense still put pressure on the quarterbacks and created a tough work environment for them.

Let's put it this way: There were more interceptions (one) and certainly way more sacks (at least three) than there were touchdown passes in team drills (zero).

Senior Bowl practice takeaways: Who helped (or hurt) their 2026 NFL Draft stock on Day 1 Dave Richard

Stock Up

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Tucker bull-rushed tackle Washington's Carver Willis into Robertson's legs as he was throwing, leading to an interception. Before that, he beat Boise State's Kage Casey for a would-be sack.

The 2026 draft isn't weak on edge rushers, and Tucker isn't from a big school, but Senior Bowls past are littered with underrated rushers who go on to do good things in the pros. He could be next -- and therefore a potential top-75 pick.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

The Butkus Award winner made a number of stops versus the run, punched out Adam Randall's carry in team drills and then was in prime position to pick off Robertson's pressure-hampered throw to end practice. The dude's been making plays like these all year long, but doing so in a competitive all-star environment will only encourage teams who need off-ball linebackers even more.

Draftniks are starting to believe Rodriguez is a cinch for the second round.

Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Ted Hurst was Tuesday's small-school hero receiver, but Montgomery stole the show Wednesday. He had good footwork all day, especially off the snap to freeze defensive backs. He didn't tip off many of his routes and flashed perfectly good hands when catching passes in stride (or even grabbing a ball thrown behind him, like he did Wednesday). One contested pass that went off his chest was the only thing holding him back from a perfect day.

Scouts will have to go back and re-check Montgomery to make sure he's as good as he looked in practice, but they'll ultimately feel comfortable with him making some plays against leveled-up competition. Like Hurst, Montgomery could compete to be taken within the first 100 picks.

Stock Down / Questions

Not only has Altmyer lacked big plays in team drills through two days, but on Wednesday he was off-target on four throws against air and another two in one-on-one drills. He also didn't handle pass-rush pressure too well, but that was the case for all of the American team quarterbacks.

Dixon got beat by Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil on a deep ball in one-on-one drills Wednesday, among the latest gaffes he's put on film through two days. Double moves seem to slow him down. To be fair, Dixon did have a smooth interception on a throw intended for Caleb Douglas that was a little in front of the receiver. Dixon has potential, so hopefully he can finish the week strong.

Both offensive lines

The National team was better Tuesday than Wednesday, and the American team has rarely been good at all. Surely, NFL coaches are more interested in the measurements of these guys than how cohesive they are with each other in a week's worth of practices. But a number of linemen struggled with pass-rush moves, including a hero from Tuesday in Gennings Dunker. It'll be worth keeping an eye on who steps up Thursday.

2026 NFL mock draft: Senior Bowl week is here as draft season ramps up with new first-round projections Blake Brockermeyer

One Thing We Couldn't Ignore

The quarterbacks. Diego Pavia might have the highest floor of the group but is shorter than Russell Wilson and doesn't seem to be generating any starting-caliber buzz. Cole Payton took more chances with the football Tuesday than Wednesday but still made a number of quality throws, though he remains a potential project pick as a lefty out of FCS North Dakota State.

You already read about Altmyer. Garrett Nussmeier continues to do well taking care of the football but hasn't shown much else, save for maybe two solid throws. Taylen Green's best plays Wednesday were runs that came when he was pressured, along with one deep lob that Malachi Fields laid out for -- but his interception wasn't one of the highlights. And Sawyer Robertson continues to struggle.

Ultimately, a team will probably buy into Payton, but it wouldn't be shocking if the other five quarterbacks were taken after 110th overall.