Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman went on CBS Sports' podcast "With the First Pick" to breakdown his top ten wide receiver draft prospects from the last five drafts. There have been some great wide receivers to come out of the draft in the last five years, so narrowing it down to ten is not easy.

Some big hitters are left out, including Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, Jerry Jeudy, Jalen Raegor. But who did make the list? Here is a look at Spielman's list along with his commentary on each player:

10. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State - 2023): Spielman says he is "impressed with this kid's maturity as a player." He added that he believes the wide receiver's game will improve and will make an impact right away for whatever team takes him in the draft. Spielman says he is way more than a slot receiver.

9. Tee Higgins (Clemson - 2020): Higgins came out of Clemson as a College Football Playoff national champion, a first-team All-ACC and second-team all ACC. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round with the No. 33 selection.

8. Jahan Dotson (Penn State - 2022): Spielman says this was a "little guy that made so many big plays." He went back to watching him live, saying he saw that Dotson had the ability to get up and get the ball. "I remember watching him live vs. Maryland and for a small guy he had the ability to get up and get the ball. One of the most polished receivers I've seen coming out in a while."

7. Quentin Johnston (TCU - 2023): Johnston is a two-time first-team All-Big 12. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver went for 163 yards and one touchdown in the Horned Frogs College Football Playoff championship. Johnston is ranked at No. 10 in the CBS Sports rankings.

6. DeVonta Smith (Alabama - 2021): Spielman said he did not care that he did not weigh much, because the way he ran and the way he cut made up for it. The former GM said Smith was "tough as nails" and "one of the most competitive receivers that I've seen on the field" with the upmost confidence.

5. Jaylen Waddle (Alabama - 2021): It was his speed and ability to return that got Spielman's attention. He brings a lot to the team because he can contribute in multiple phases of the game.

4. Garrett Wilson (Ohio State - 2022): "I don't think this kid reached his ceiling yet and he's just getting better," Spielman said. He added that he took it to another level with the Jets this year and is just scratching the surface on what he can achieve in the league.

3. CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma - 2020): Spielman said Lamb did a lot of things with the ball in his hands. He was so impressed with him, that in the draft room there were interesting discussions about taking Lamb and Justin Jefferson. Of course in the end, they ended up taking Jefferson.

2. Justin Jefferson (LSU - 2020): Speaking of Jefferson, the podcast discussed that he was one of the best players in the NFL right now. The Vikings drafted him in the first round with the No. 22 overall pick.

1. Ja'Marr Chase (LSU - 2021): They all agreed that Chase is one of the best wide receivers we have ever seen in the league. He has made a serious impact on the Bengals since he was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He already has two Pro Bowls, was named second-team All Pro and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.