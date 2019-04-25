NFL Mock Draft 2019: Broncos trade back into first round for Drew Lock, Raiders start with two defensive upgrades

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco is convinced that the Cardinals will pass on Murray with the No. 1 overall pick and it makes sense; the team took Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick 12 months ago and when you're coming off a three-win season, stocking up on franchise quarterbacks is a sure-fire way to get yourself fired. But ... Arizona hired new coach Kliff Kingsbury, the team is looking to stoke fan interest, and Murray can run Kingsbury's Air Raid offense in his sleep. Put another way: We're at the "if your lips are moving" portion of the pre-draft process, which means you can't believe anything you hear. The Cards shouldn't draft Murray first overall but we still think they do it.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 The 49ers enter the 2019 draft having taken a defensive lineman in the first round in three of the last four years. Make it four of five because Bosa is an off-the-edge terror who came into the 2018 season as the likely first-overall selection but only lasted three games after suffering a core muscle injury in September. There's a lot to love about his game and the biggest concern may be durability.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Quinnen Williams DT Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 Williams is the No. 1 player on our board and you can't go wrong taking him first, second or third overall. He dominates the line of scrimmage and while he's not an edge rusher, he's a pocket collapser who is just as good rushing the pass as he is stopping the run; according to Pro Football Focus, Williams ranked No. 1 in pass-rush productivity AND run-stop percentage. Now imagine him lining up next to Leonard Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 The Raiders desperately need to replace Khalil Mack (and Bruce Irvin, whom they cut midway through the '18 campaign) and Josh Allen would be a godsend here. He returned to Kentucky for his senior season, added 15 pounds of muscle, and spent the next four months manhandling just about anybody they put in front of him. This would be a no-brainer for Jon Gruden and Mike Maycock -- assuming, of course, that Gruden isn't eyeing a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 We'll be honest: We like Devin Bush slightly better than Devin White but both linebackers are ridiculous athletes who not only control the middle of the field but have sideline-to-sideline speed, not to mention the physical strength to knock you out when they arrive. Some NFL teams wonder if White has the instincts to play at a high level, and he's sometimes a step slow on play-action reads -- but he often makes up for it with speed, quickness and athleticism. With Kwon Alexander now in San Francisco, White steps into the starting job from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ed Oliver DT Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 The Giants reportedly really like Ed Oliver and Montez Sweat, but with some teams concerned about Sweat's medicals, he could slip down draft boards. But Oliver, who missed time in 2018 with a knee injury and was "Out of sight, out of mind" while the Quinnen Williams, Josh Allens and Montez Sweats were making names for themselves. But Oliver reminded everyone exactly who he was when he blazed a 4.71 40 time at his pro day. He played over the center in college but he'll be a 3-technique terror in the NFL where he'll spend Sunday afternoons wreaking havoc in the backfield. Would the Giants take a quarterback here? Maybe. But general manager Dave Gettleman is all about bolstering both lines and Oliver is one of the best players in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 7 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 One of the 10 best players in this draft, T.J. Hockenson would give Nick Foles a much-needed middle-of-the-field weapon. We'd make the case that even with Foles under contract, Jacksonville should think long and hard about drafting a quarterback. That doesn't appear in the cards and if the team chooses not to address right tackle, Hockenson would be the obvious choice. He's a good blocker and has the potential to be a special pass catcher. He's drawn comparisons to Travis Kelce. We're not ready to put that on him but there's a lot to love about his game.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Brian Burns NONE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 Ziggy Ansah wasn't re-signed and even though the Lions gave Trey Flowers a lot of money, you can never have too many elite pass rushers. And that's what several NFL teams think Burns can become. He weighed 249 at the combine -- up from his listed paying weight of 235 (and he may have been less than that) -- and ran a 4.53, which immediately gets your attention. But he's not just a workout warrior; last season Burns had 10 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He reminds us of Aldon Smith, who as a situational pass rusher during his rookie season with the 49ers racked up 14 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jawaan Taylor T Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 Jawaan Taylor is the best offensive lineman in this class. He may be just a right tackle but that's exactly where the Bills need to upgrade the depth chart. The team has needs along the defensive line but they'd love to beef up the O-line -- and in the process do a better job of keeping second-year quarterback Josh Allen upright.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 Drew Lock seems so obvious that it has to happen here, right? Maybe not. The Broncos parted ways with Brandon Marshall and Josey Jewell and Todd Davis are currently penciled in at inside linebacker. Bush, who is a fantastic athlete as evidenced by his 4.43 40 at the combine, can line up in slot to cover tight ends and shows the ability to change direction when going from rush to coverage. He's a solid tackler who has second gear when in pursuit but he's at his best when he has big bodies in front of him eating up blockers.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashan Gary DT Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

9 POSITION RNK

3 Rashan Gary is an enigma because his athleticism is off the charts but he didn't have the production to match it. The reason? He was played out of position at Michigan. He's not an interior defensive lineman; at 6-foot-4, 277 pounds he's best on the edge where he can use his quickness, strength and speed (he ran a 4.58 40 at the combine) to win against offensive tackles. The Bengals have needs at pass rusher and a defensive line that includes Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and Gary could be scary. The biggest question is whether Gary will ever approach his ceiling as a player.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 The Packers were active in free agency, adding edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, outside linebacker Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos. And while it wouldn't hurt to add another pass rusher, getting Aaron Rodgers an athletic tight end is also an option -- and arguably a better one. Noah Fant reminds us of Evan Engram in that you can line him up anywhere and he'll pose a matchup nightmare for whomever's in front of him -- linebacker, safety, cornerback. He ran a 4.50 at the combine and he plays even faster than that. Jimmy Graham isn't the player he once was and Fant would be an obvious successor.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 At 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, Ford is a monster. But don't be fooled by his size; he's incredibly nimble. He has the lower-body athleticism and the upper-body strength to match up with all types of pass rushers. Ford's also versatile. He excelled at right tackle for Oklahoma last season but he began his career at right guard and could play either position in the NFL. The right side of the Dolphins' line needs a lot of work and Ford would be a great place to start. Now if only Miami could find a long-term answer at franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Wilkins DT Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 The Falcons are looking for help along the offensive and defensive lines and while Christian Wilkins isn't Quinnen Williams, he ain't far behind -- at least according to advanced metrics. Pro Football Focus grades Williams as No. 1 in both pass-rush productivity and run-stop percentage. No. 2 in both categories? Wilkins. Plus, Grady Jarrett's contract expires after the 2019 season and Wilkins would solidify the defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 Dwayne Haskins is our No. 1 quarterback but he could find his way to the middle of the first round if the Giants truly aren't interested in grabbing him at No. 6. The Redskins won't let him get past them here; as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been reporting since the combine, Washington loves Haskins and could even trade up for him. Put another way: No one believes Case Keenum or Colt McCoy are long-term answers, and it's unclear when Alex Smith will be cleared to play football again. Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who completed 70 percent of his throws and tossed 50 touchdowns in 2018.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jonah Williams T Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 Right tackle Daryl Williams and left guard Greg Van Roten are both signed through 2019. We mention this because while Jonah Williams was a dominant left tackle for Alabama during the 2018 season there have been conversations about him moving to right tackle -- or even kicking inside to guard -- at the next level. Wherever he ends up, Williams is a technician who can be a starter from Day 1. He fills an clear need in Carolina.

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 The Giants have been linked to Jones since the Senior Bowl. And with him sitting on the board they can't pass him up, even with needs at right tackle (which they can fill in subsequent rounds, starting with the 37th pick). Jones played for David Cutcliffe at Duke and this is noteworthy because Cutcliffe is close with Peyton and Eli Manning. And when you watch Jones play, he looks a lot like a Manning -- his mannerisms, his footwork, they way he holds the football. Added bonus: He's a surprisingly good athlete who can run an RPO-heavy offense and rushed for 186 yards against North Carolina last season. And like Eli 15 years ago, Jones can begin his career on the bench.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Garrett Bradbury C NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 Center Pat Elfein had a tough 2018 season and the former Ohio State third-round pick has said in the past that he feels more comfortable at guard simply because he's played the position longer. Bradbury is the best center in this draft and one of the best offensive linemen, period. He could take over center duties, Elfein could move to guard and the Vikings' suspect offensive line would be vastly improved. Bradbury arrived at N.C. State as a tight end and he still flashes that athleticism -- including the 4.92 40 he blazed at the combine. If the goal is to keep Kirk Cousins clean, Bradbury is an easy choice here.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Lindstrom OL Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

32 POSITION RNK

7 The top guard in this draft class, Lindstrom was dominant at Boston College. He'd seamlessly transition to the Titans where he'd be an upgrade over Kevin Pamphile, Aaron Stinnie or Corey Levin. Also: If the plan is to get the most out of Marcus Mariota, who will make $20.9 million in 2019 and could possibly hit free agency in the spring, surrounding him with a solid offensive line isn't a bad place to start.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Byron Murphy DB Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

2 Byron Murphy is our top cornerback and the Steelers don't overthink it here. They really need help in the secondary, Murphy is a special talent, and he'd be the obvious replacement to 2016 first-rounder Artie Burns, who was benched midway through last season. Murphy isn't as athletic as, say, Greedy Williams, but he wowed teams at the combine with his drill work and his game tape backs it up.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 Ferrell was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Seahawks just traded Frank Clark, who had 13 sacks last season, and they need to reload on pass rushers. Ferrell does that and them some.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 Brown, who has blazing speed with the lateral quickness to match, has drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson. He also has the ability to put his foot in the ground and get in and out of cuts leaving defensive backs in a heap. Brown lacks strength as a blocker but is willing to do the job. He's great in the screen game, catches the ball cleanly, and is able to make defenders miss in small areas. A home-run hitter who suffered a Lisfranc injury that could scare off some teams, but the expectation is that he'll be ready by training camp. If the Ravens truly want their offense to evolve under Lamar Jackson, Brown's field-stretching ability is a good place to start.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Andre Dillard T Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 We've been saying it since January but it's worth repeating one last time: Deshaun Watson was sacked a whopping 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! Enter Andre Dilliard, who is the top pass-blocking tackle in this class. He has smooth feet, long arms, effortlessly deals with twists/stunts and shows the ability to get out in space on screen passes. He's unproven as a run blocker but that's only because he played in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense in Washington State.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused on putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft. He's silky smooth in coverage and has full confidence in his abilities and athleticism. Williams can blanket receivers when he's locked in but other times looks disinterested. The Raiders certainly need help in the secondary and with the right coaching Williams could end up being a steal at this position.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Juan Thornhill SS Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

49 POSITION RNK

5 Juan Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. A former cornerback, Thornhill has insane athleticism (4.4 40, 44-inch vertical). He can cover from the slot and has the speed to run with wide receivers. He also has the strength and size to win downfield jump balls against bigger players. Thornhill needs to do better job getting off blocks but has all the tools to be a solid NFL player and make an immediate impact.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jerry Tillery DT Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

31 POSITION RNK

7 Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Jerry Tillery has an explosive first step and his raw strength coupled with effective hand usage makes it incredibly difficult for offensive linemen to sustain blocks. He's a constant disruptive presence in the backfield on both run and pass plays and displays good awareness. He has unique size (6-foot-6), is impossible to move off spot, and has the power to regularly collapse pocket. If he can play with more consistency Tillery could end be one of the biggest surprises of this class.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 The Raiders added offensive weapons Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, Ryan Grant and Isaiah Crowell in the offseason but after addressing pass rusher and cornerback with their first two first-rounders, Oakland gets Derek Carr one more weapon. Jacobs is likely the only running back to go in Round 1 and for good reason. He's compactly built, a one-cut-and-explodes type runner who excels at setting up blocks. Jacobs is difficult to bring down with initial contact and his speed affords him the ability to bounce plays outside -- though he doesn't force it. He runs hard, with purpose, is an efficient pass blocker, shows good hands as a receiver and can also return kicks. He's the best running back in this class and it's not close.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 Don't be fooled by his 6-foot-4, 342-pound frame. Dexter Lawrence is an incredible athlete and while first appearance might suggest otherwise, he's a three-down player. For some perspective on just how versatile he is, during the 2018 season Lawrence ranked fourth in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush productivity metric and was sixth in run-stop percentage. There's also this: In Los Angeles, he'll be bookended by Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Good luck stopping that.

Round 1 - Pick 29 From From Kansas City Chiefs Darnell Savage, Jr. DB Maryland - Sr - 5'11 / 198 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

62 POSITION RNK

7 Savage, whom the Seahawks had in for a private visit, can play deep safety, nickel backer or line up in the slot. He explodes downhill and his 4.37 speed allows him to disguise coverages until the last moment. He is a good tackler but is sometimes out of control when trying to make plays near the line of scrimmage. And while Savage can sometimes be fooled in coverage, he has the athleticism and speed to make up for those mistakes -- and he'll only get better with experience.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Dalton Risner OL Kansas State - Sr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

33 POSITION RNK

8 Brian Bulaga is in the final year of his contract and Dalton Risner is a logical choice here. The Kansas State standout excelled at right tackle in college but there have been discussions about kicking him inside to guard, and possibly even center. But don't sleep on Risner at tackle; he got the best of Montez Sweat when Kansas State and Mississippi State faced off in 2018, and he had an impressive Senior Bowl week too. Risner is a first-round talent who can play anywhere along the O-line.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 Jeffery Simmons is a top-five talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But when he returns, the Rams will have a dominant young player in the middle of a defense that lost Ndamukong Suh in free agency but still includes Aaron Donald.