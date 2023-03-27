From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd C.J. Stroud performed at a high level at his Pro Day Wednesday. I could see Carolina going in that direction based on its interactions with the quarterback after the throwing session.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston is getting a high-character quarterback capable of making plays outside of structure and leading that franchise into the future. There are San Francisco roots on offense and that scheme relies on timing and accuracy. Young offers those qualities.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona trades down one spot initially. Indianapolis has held its cards close to the vest. Some teams are being more transparent in their searches while the Colts are operating a bit more behind closed doors. It would not be a surprise if they went for Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona trades down a second time, this time with Las Vegas. The Raiders move up to select Anthony Richardson, a young, other-worldly talent afforded the time to sit behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Seattle upgrades its pass rush with the safest edge rusher in the class. The Seahawks tend to lean towards traits, so maybe Tyree Wilson is in play here, but Anderson is just too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit lands a lengthy edge rusher that is only scratching the surface of his potential and plops him on that defensive line opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After trading back from No. 3 overall to No. 4 overall, and then again to No. 7 overall, the Cardinals finally make a pick. Jalen Carter would have been under consideration at their original pick, but Arizona was able to pick up some additional draft capital to move along that rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd I think Atlanta would love to land one of the talented edge rushers and perhaps it would consider a Myles Murphy or Lukas Van Ness here. However, Christian Gonzalez has tantalizing athletic traits so pairing him with A.J. Terrell shores up that aspect of the roster.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago just needs to get the five best linemen on the field. Braxton Jones and Peter Skoronski can be a part of that plan moving forward.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia lost a few interior defenders from the Super Bowl run so Bryan Bresee helps mask that loss. Jordan Davis and Bresee forms a really talented tandem to build around.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd I think most teams would lean Broderick Jones over Paris Johnson Jr. in this position, but the Titans were burnt the last time they went to the Georgia well and Johnson hails from Mike Vrabel's alma mater.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Houston hopes it has found a staple on each side of the ball with the selections of Bryce Young and now Lukas Van Ness. The Texans may need another reliable weapon for Young, but it is easier to find that player on Day 2 than an interior defender.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd I initially had an offensive tackle in this position but swapped out for Myles Murphy at the last moment. Jets general manager Joe Douglas comes from the Philadelphia tree that values depth on the line of scrimmage. There is some buzz about Mekhi Becton getting in shape this offseason and the Jets could theoretically move forward with Becton and Max Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Isaiah Wynn remains unsigned and thus, there is a need at left tackle. Bill Belichick is not afraid to return to the Georgia well to find a replacement. Broderick Jones is a young player with room to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch is an instinctual prospect who can fill a variety of roles within that Green Bay defense. He can handle the responsibility of communicating the defense to the rest if the coaching staff were to make that choice.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Washington has made a few additions to its offensive line so that could alleviate some of the pressure to pick one in the first round. Instead, the Commanders address another need in the secondary with a fiery personality.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The legacy lands where his father's career began. The Steelers did sign Patrick Peterson, who's not a long-term option, but is a great resource for a rookie entering the league.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Detroit is not going to be afraid to take an undersized interior defender. General manager Brad Holmes was in Los Angeles when the team selected Aaron Donald. Kancey is not Donald, but the Lions upgrade the pass rush across the board with a player who can shoot gaps and get into the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay had one hole to fill along its interior offensive line and then Shaq Mason was traded to Houston. The signing of Baker Mayfield signals that the team intends to compete this season, but the offensive line is a big concern.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Jaxon Smith-Njigba has shown enough to be taken in the first round and potentially the first wide receiver off the board. Tyler Lockett would be 32 years old and carrying a nearly $24 million salary cap hit if he were still on the roster in 2024; that is not going to happen. Smith-Njigba is preparation for that inevitability.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th For the third consecutive year, Los Angeles elects to take an offensive lineman in the first round. If all of them pan out and warrant a second contract, then it could be a bit problematic financially down the road, but there is never too much protection for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore gets a big boundary receiver who does a good job of creating yardage post-catch. His ability to stretch the field should allow tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman the room to operate underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota has officially made the decision to move on from Adam Thielen, as I have alluded to for months in mock draft scenarios. Jordan Addison enters as a valuable complement to Justin Jefferson.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Jacksonville has not shied away from investing in the secondary but they've been the wrong investments in free agency. Deonte Banks gives them a big, physical cornerback to patrol the boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The run on cornerbacks has already occurred, but New York still gets one of the premier options in my opinion. Cam Smith showed a lot of progress from last season to this year, but also showed great athletic qualities at the NFL Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas has finally parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott and is now left with Tony Pollard and recently signed Ronald Jones. The team could certainly wait to address the position on Day 2, but the value on Bijan Robinson was too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo is less concerned with its tight ends blocking than it is receiving. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid athlete who does a good job of running crisp routes and shows soft hands to secure the catch and get upfield quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Northern Kentucky native replaces Hayden Hurst. Michael Mayer is a big target in chain-moving situations, but is also able to positively impact the run game.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The idea of taking Keion White in the first round is too rich for me personally, but this fits the profile of a New Orleans selection. The Saints seem to take offensive linemen or an edge rusher with great size and athletic qualities, like Payton Turner and Marcus Davenport, in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th The value is too good for Philadelphia to leave on the board any longer. Nolan Smith will likely be long gone by this point, but quality players are known to fall every year and the Eagles would be more than willing to add more depth to their edge rusher group.