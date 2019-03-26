Pete Prisco's 2019 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Dwayne Haskins to Broncos, Giants opt for Daniel Jones

The NFL is a quarterback league, and always will be.

Whether it's the new-age run-around passers or the conventional drop-back players, you better be good at that position. Or else.

That's why there are always teams trying to solve it. Until you do, they have to keep taking the shots, and hope like heck they get a special one to give the franchise sustainable success.

That's why I have four quarterbacks going in the top-17 of my latest mock draft. Even though many keep saying this isn't a good quarterback class, I look for the usual run on them to take place.

I have Oklahoma's Kyler Murray going first overall to Arizona, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins 10th the Broncos, Missouri's Drew Lock to the Dolphins at 13 and Duke's Daniel Jones to the Giants at 17, with the pick they got from Cleveland in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

I have the Giants passing on a quarterback with their own first-round pick – No. 7 overall – to take a pass rusher in Montez Sweat from Mississippi State.

So keep banging on this quarterback class, but the likelihood is there will once again be a run on them in the first round.