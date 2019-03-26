Pete Prisco's 2019 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Dwayne Haskins to Broncos, Giants opt for Daniel Jones
Four quarterbacks are taken in the top 17, with Kyler Murray going first overall
The NFL is a quarterback league, and always will be.
Whether it's the new-age run-around passers or the conventional drop-back players, you better be good at that position. Or else.
That's why there are always teams trying to solve it. Until you do, they have to keep taking the shots, and hope like heck they get a special one to give the franchise sustainable success.
That's why I have four quarterbacks going in the top-17 of my latest mock draft. Even though many keep saying this isn't a good quarterback class, I look for the usual run on them to take place.
I have Oklahoma's Kyler Murray going first overall to Arizona, Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins 10th the Broncos, Missouri's Drew Lock to the Dolphins at 13 and Duke's Daniel Jones to the Giants at 17, with the pick they got from Cleveland in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.
I have the Giants passing on a quarterback with their own first-round pick – No. 7 overall – to take a pass rusher in Montez Sweat from Mississippi State.
So keep banging on this quarterback class, but the likelihood is there will once again be a run on them in the first round.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
I am now convinced the Cardinals are taking him with their first pick. It's a big risk if they do.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
The 49ers landed Dee Ford in a trade, but they still have to take the best edge rusher in this class.
|3
|Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
The Jets have to address this position, and Allen has the tools to be a force off the edge.
|4
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Raiders will be landing a player who is the best down player in this draft. Williams was dominant last season for Alabama.
|5
|Devin White, LB, LSU
This would be a little high for an off-the-ball linebacker, but they have a need and this kid is special.
|6
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
They pass on a quarterback to take an edge rusher, which is now a glaring need on their roster.
|7
|Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida
They pass on taking a quarterback for the future and take the best tackle in this class. Taylor will be a Day 1 starter at right tackle.
|8
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
They have to improve the outside rush. Burns has the speed teams love.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
This kid has a chance to be the next dominant inside pass rusher. The Bills pass on receiver help here to take him.
|10
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Joe Flacco isn't the long-term answer, so John Elway takes the player who could be. Haskins would likely sit for a time behind Flacco.
|11
|Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
Their offensive line has issues and this kid can play both guard and tackle.
|12
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
They continue to add good quality players to a defense that should be much improved in 2019. Wilkins will be a dominant player.
|13
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
They have to get a quarterback for the future. Lock has the big-time arm and can spend time learning from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
|14
|Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
They have made their line a priority this offseason and Ford would be one more piece. He could also play guard down the road.
|15
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
They have passing-game issues, but Brown could help alleviate those issues. He can fly, but he is coming off a foot injury.
|16
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
They have to be better at left tackle and this kid is a smooth pass protector.
|17
From ClevelandDaniel Jones, QB, Duke
They pass on taking a quarterback with their first pick, but opt to do so here. Jones can spend a year behind Eli Manning.
|18
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
They need help inside and this kid might have been a top-10 pick if not for a torn ACL. This would be a steal down the road.
|19
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
They need to give Marcus Mariota every chance to succeed this year. Hockenson would be a steal in this spot. He's also a good blocker in the run game.
|20
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Their secondary is a problem that needs fixing. Williams is the best of the weak corner group.
|21
|Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Giving Russell Wilson another weapon in the passing game would be a wise move. They traded to get Jimmy Graham in the past, and this kid has a similar skill set.
|22
|Paris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
They have to get faster outside in their passing game. They will only go as far as Lamar Jackson grows as a passer.
|23
|Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Their tackle situation is bad. They have to do a better job protecting Deshaun Watson and recently signed Matt Kalil isn't the answer.
|24
From ChicagoClelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
They follow up their first pick with an inside player and take an outside rusher here. Ferrell has the tools to be a dominant edge player.
|25
|Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
They have to improve their running back situation and Jacobs is the best of this year's group. Don't worry about his 40 time. This kid is good.
|26
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
They need to get stronger inside in their defense. Lawrence is a big, strong power player who would do that.
|27
From DallasByron Murphy, CB, Washington
They add another key player to a defense in need of help. Murphy will be a nice cover player in their scheme.
|28
|Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
Their guard play wasn't good enough last season. They have to get better inside.
|29
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
They are moving to a 4-3 scheme, which would be a good fit for Gary. He has the tools to go a lot higher, but the production wasn't there.
|30
From New OrleansD.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
They would be landing a big, physical target for Aaron Rodgers.
|31
|Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
They have Brian Allen as a possible replacement, but Bradbury is too good to pass up here.
|32
|Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
He didn't have a great combine, but his tape is impressive. He would be help for the departed Trey Flowers.
