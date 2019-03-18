Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals grab Dwayne Haskins at No. 11, Giants wait until Round 2 to find QB

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. The Heisman Trophy winner checked another box with a solid pro-day performance and now all that appears to be left is the waiting.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa went through all the drills at the combine and his 4.79 40-yard time was better than his brother's from three years ago. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and he immediately solves the pass-rush void left by Khail Mack's departure.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. Yes, the Buccaneers drafted Vita Vea a year ago but Gerald McCoy is 31 years old and will count roughly $13 million against the cap in each of the next three years.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Here's what we know: The Giants need to replace Eli Manning. But not only is Manning returning for a 15th season, there's speculation that the team won't target his replacement in Round 1. Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL.com , and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player, particularly in New York, who shipped Olivier Vernon to the Browns.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

If Nick Foles is the face of the franchise (temporarily or otherwise), you're going to need to protect him. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.



T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford.



Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and the Bills, who lost Kyle Williams to retirement, land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL



Devin White, LB, LSU

Quarterback is the obvious need but John Elway sounds like he's all in on Joe Flacco. We'll see. In the meantime, the Broncos replace Brandon Marshall with White, one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

It's a new day in Cincinnati. Marvin Jones is gone and new coach Zac Taylor has a new quarterback. Andy Dalton has two years left on his eminently affordable contract so there will be no rush to get Haskins on the field.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga has one year left on his deal and Ford, who protected Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, can play both tackle and guard.



Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick over the weekend -- and perhaps the plan is to still Tank for Tua in '20 -- but if new coach Brian Flores wants to turn things around before then, the team could target Lock, who could sit and learn behind Fitzpatrick, and possibly even see playing time next season.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Falcons have need at defensive tackle but it's hard to pass on Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. The Redskins appear to have their short-term solution at quarterback in Case Keenum, and Metcalf gives him someone to throw the ball too.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

Julius Peppers retired and Mario Addison , 31, has just one year left on his deal. The Panthers need to improve the pass rush. Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.



From Cleveland Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

After whiffing last offseason on fixing the O-line, the Giants are back at it. They traded for guard Kevin Zeitler, and Williams can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard if needed.

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Lindstrom is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for Marcus Mariota.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Butler flew under the national radar last season but he had 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018. At 6-5, he's not only a huge target, but his 4.48 40 at the combine confirms that he can run by just about anybody too. And while the Steelers have other needs -- mostly on defense -- Butler would make life easier for Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster in a post-Antonio Brown world.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins returned for his senior season and put up the best numbers of his career. He can rush the passer and play the run, and that versatility will bolster a defensive line that ranked in the bottom third in the league against the run and the pass last season, according to Football Outsiders.



Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

C.J. Mosley left in free agency for the Jets and the Ravens find his replacement in Round 1. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft. The Texans cut former first-rounder Kevin Johnson and let Kareem Jackson leave in free agency.

From Chicago Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.



Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play centerfield. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Philly's defense.



Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

We've loved this pick for a couple weeks now. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.



From Dallas Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders, Antonio Brown was acquired via trade, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.



Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Philip Rivers expected to play indefinitely, protecting his blindside is a priority.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.



From New Orleans Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.



Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade a Rams secondary in need of depth.

