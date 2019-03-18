Two-round 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals grab Dwayne Haskins at No. 11, Giants wait until Round 2 to find QB
It's our two-round mock draft and Cincy and Miami land their quarterbacks
Another week, another mock draft with Kyler Murray going first overall to the Cardinals. It almost seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. More interesting, perhaps, are what the quarterback-needy teams behind Arizona do. It sure seems like the Giants could pass on a passer at No. 6, and we have them eschewing one at No. 17 too. Same for the Broncos, despite John Elway's reported infatuation with Drew Lock. Then there are the Dolphins, who just traded Ryan Tannehill to the Titans and watched Teddy Bridgewater return to the Saints, then signed Ryan Fitzpatrick over the weekend.
I joined Will Brinson, Tom Fornelli and R.J. White to do a Mock Draft on Monday's Pick Six Podcast (you can listen below).
So how does it all unfold in our latest two-round mock draft? Let's find out.
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
As we get closer to the draft, the more likely it seems that the Cardinals will, in fact, take Murray first overall. The Heisman Trophy winner checked another box with a solid pro-day performance and now all that appears to be left is the waiting.
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
This is the best-case scenario for the 49ers, who desperately need a pass rusher and get the best one in this class. Bosa went through all the drills at the combine and his 4.79 40-yard time was better than his brother's from three years ago. Bosa is a game-changer from Day 1.
|3
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Josh Allen had a fantastic senior season, a strong combine and remains one of the best edge rushers in this class. With needs at edge rusher for the Jets, this is a no-brainer.
|4
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Burns played at 235 pounds last season but showed up at the combine at 249. He quickly alleviated questions about how that weight would affect his speed by blazing a 4.53 40-yard dash. He reminds us of Aldon Smith on the field and he immediately solves the pass-rush void left by Khail Mack's departure.
|5
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Williams is a monster. He dominated just about every snap during the 2018 season and he came to the combine and dominated there too. He blazed a 4.83 40-yard dash, which only confirms what we already knew: His physical abilities are off the charts, and he's not only a legit top-5 talent, he has an argument as the top-overall pick. Yes, the Buccaneers drafted Vita Vea a year ago but Gerald McCoy is 31 years old and will count roughly $13 million against the cap in each of the next three years.
|6
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Here's what we know: The Giants need to replace Eli Manning. But not only is Manning returning for a 15th season, there's speculation that the team won't target his replacement in Round 1. Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL.com , and it's unclear how it might affect his draft stock. If NFL teams clear Sweat, who dominated the Senior Bowl and dominated the combine (the man ran a 4.41, which is faster than Julio Jones, Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown) he will be an impact player, particularly in New York, who shipped Olivier Vernon to the Browns.
|7
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
If Nick Foles is the face of the franchise (temporarily or otherwise), you're going to need to protect him. Taylor could be the first offensive linemen taken and it would make perfect sense; he's a monster in the run game and was rarely fooled in pass protection last season.
|8
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
After signing Trey Flowers and Danny Amendola, the transformation to Patriots Midwest continues with Hockenson, who has drawn comparisons to Rob Gronkowski. He reminds us more of Travis Kelce but either way, a legit target for Matthew Stafford.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Oliver is a top-5 talent but he's been out of sight, out of mind since early in the college football season. It's not his fault, but other players have flashed in the meantime and the Bills, who lost Kyle Williams to retirement, land Oliver, who will be a 3-technique terror in the NFL
|10
|Devin White, LB, LSU
Quarterback is the obvious need but John Elway sounds like he's all in on Joe Flacco. We'll see. In the meantime, the Broncos replace Brandon Marshall with White, one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.
|11
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
It's a new day in Cincinnati. Marvin Jones is gone and new coach Zac Taylor has a new quarterback. Andy Dalton has two years left on his eminently affordable contract so there will be no rush to get Haskins on the field.
|12
|Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
Right tackle Bryan Bulaga has one year left on his deal and Ford, who protected Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, can play both tackle and guard.
|13
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick over the weekend -- and perhaps the plan is to still Tank for Tua in '20 -- but if new coach Brian Flores wants to turn things around before then, the team could target Lock, who could sit and learn behind Fitzpatrick, and possibly even see playing time next season.
|14
|Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Falcons have need at defensive tackle but it's hard to pass on Ferrell, who was arguably the best player on Clemson's defensive line chock full of first-rounders. He racked up 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season for the Tigers.
|15
|D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Metcalf, who blazed a 4.33 40-yard time at the combine, has game-changing talent. The Redskins appear to have their short-term solution at quarterback in Case Keenum, and Metcalf gives him someone to throw the ball too.
|16
|Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
Julius Peppers retired and Mario Addison , 31, has just one year left on his deal. The Panthers need to improve the pass rush. Gary busted out a 4.58 40 at the combine, confirming his status as a freakish athlete among some of the most freakishly athletic players on the planet. Gary played out of position at Michigan and NFL teams are hoping he can be a dominant edge rusher at the next level.
|17
From ClevelandJonah Williams, OT, Alabama
After whiffing last offseason on fixing the O-line, the Giants are back at it. They traded for guard Kevin Zeitler, and Williams can play right tackle in the NFL and even kick inside to guard if needed.
|18
|Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
Kirk Cousins had an uneven debut season for the Vikings. And while he deserved some of the blame, Minnesota's porous offensive line did him no favors. Lindstrom is coming off a strong season for the Eagles and he'll be a welcome addition to an O-line that wasn't even replacement level in '18.
|19
|Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Brown suffered a Lisfranc injury in February and may not be ready to return to the field until late summer, but he's a game-changing talent, which would be welcome news for Marcus Mariota.
|20
|Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
Butler flew under the national radar last season but he had 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2018. At 6-5, he's not only a huge target, but his 4.48 40 at the combine confirms that he can run by just about anybody too. And while the Steelers have other needs -- mostly on defense -- Butler would make life easier for Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster in a post-Antonio Brown world.
|21
|Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Wilkins returned for his senior season and put up the best numbers of his career. He can rush the passer and play the run, and that versatility will bolster a defensive line that ranked in the bottom third in the league against the run and the pass last season, according to Football Outsiders.
|22
|Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
C.J. Mosley left in free agency for the Jets and the Ravens find his replacement in Round 1. Bush has sideline-to-sideline speed and can wreak havoc in the run game, rush the passer, and smoothly drop into coverage.
|23
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Here's the question Williams will have to answer: Is he willing to tackle? Because he didn't always do that at LSU. But when he's focused to putting his athleticism to work there's no better cornerback in this draft. The Texans cut former first-rounder Kevin Johnson and let Kareem Jackson leave in free agency.
|24
From ChicagoJustin Layne, CB, Michigan State
A former wide receiver, Layne (6-foot-1, 4.5 40 at the combine) is a physical cornerback with exceptional ball skills who would immediately upgrade Oakland's secondary.
|25
|Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
Adderley is a converted cornerback who can cover in the slot or play centerfield. His athleticism makes him a great fit in Philly's defense.
|26
|Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
We've loved this pick for a couple weeks now. Matt Eberflus transformed the Colts into a good defense in 2018. To go from good to great, Indy needs to add a few more pieces. Tillery was dominant at times last season and if he can play with more consistency he could end up being one of the biggest surprises of this class.
|27
From DallasNoah Fant, TE, Iowa
Edge rusher and cornerback have been addressed with the first two first-rounders, Antonio Brown was acquired via trade, and Fant replaces the lost production of Jared Cook, who led the team in receiving last season.
|28
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Dillard is the best pass-blocking tackle in this draft and with Philip Rivers expected to play indefinitely, protecting his blindside is a priority.
|29
|Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Baker is only 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds but he faced off against the best best wideouts in the country and rarely lost. He's not as athletic as Greedy Williams but he's a more consistent playmaker, something this Chiefs' secondary lacked a season ago.
|30
From New OrleansDalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
Risner was one of the best college right tackles last season and he did nothing to change that with solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the combine. He'll likely make his living as an interior linemen in the NFL but his versatility will serve him well in Green Bay.
|31
|Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Murphy didn't test well at the combine, and while he may be undersized, he is a tenacious defender who would immediately upgrade a Rams secondary in need of depth.
|32
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
Same as last week. Simmons is a top-5 talent. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in February, which means he won't be healthy until midway through the season, best case. But the Patriots can wait and they'll take a first-round flier on Simmons, who could be ready to go in time for another Super Bowl run.
Round 2
|1 (33)
| Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
At 340 pounds, there are questions about whether Lawrence is a three-down player. But don't be fooled by his size because his athleticism is eye-popping. He'll join a defensive line that now includes Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs.
|2 (34)
| Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
Harmon ran a pedestrian 4.60 40 at the combine but he remains one of the best wideouts in this class. Just watch his tape for the Wolfpack last season for verification. He's a precise route runner who can make contested catches at every level. He'd pair nicely with T.Y. Hilton in Indy.
|3 (35)
| Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
One more weapon for Derek Carr. Jacobs is the best running back in this class and will also be a weapon in the passing game. The Raiders' offensive makeover continues.
|4 (36)
| A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Brown is a "big" slot receiver who played alongside D.K. Metcalf in college. Tough after the catch, Brown has big-play ability and will replace veteran Pierre Garcon, who wasn't re-signed.
|5 (37)
| Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
The Giants address edge rusher and offensive line in Round 1 and find their next quarterback here. Jones is as close to Eli Manning is in this draft class (he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke) and could be the target amid reports that the team could pass on a passer with their two first-rounders.
|6 (38)
| Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Smith is a first-round talent who gives Nick Foles a reliable middle-of-the-field playmaker.
|7 (39)
| Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
After the 2017 season there were questions about Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability but he proved he's more than capable in '18, and his coverage ability makes him an attractive option for the Buccaneers.
|8 (40)
| Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
Oruwariye is a long, physical corner who tested well at the combine but didn't have as strong a Senior Bowl as he would've liked. But he's only going to get better and the Bills add secondary depth in Round 2.
|9 (41)
| Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
Bradbury ran a 4.93 40 at the combine -- he's a center! -- and he was already the best interior lineman in the class. If you're banking your 2019 season on Joe Flacco you might want to protect him.
|10 (42)
| Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
Wilson didn't work out at the combine but he's the second-most athletic linebacker in this class after Devin White.
|11 (43)
| Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
A long, physical corner who has had a strong pre-draft season and will match up well against bigger NFL receivers.
|12 (44)
| Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
Rapp can play anywhere on the field and that versatility will make him an integral part of the Packers' secondary from the moment he's drafted.
|13 (45)
| Charles Omenihu, DL, Texas
At the combine, Omenihu described himself as "a bigger version of Chandler Jones." Grady Jarrett would no doubt welcome the help.
|14 (46)
| Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M
The Redskins need to upgrade the center position, especially given all the issues at quarterback. McCoy is the second-best center in this class.
|15 (47)
| Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Thompson could end up being the best safety in this class but after a strong start to his 2018 season, he hit a few bumps in the road down the stretch. He didn't work out at the combine because of a wrist injury but at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he's a rangy playmaker who can patrol centerfield.
|16 (48)
| Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
Cajuste was great as Will Grier's blindside protector and would immediately upgrade the right side of the Dolphins' line.
|17 (49)
| Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
Thornhill had a quietly effective 2018 campaign and he used the combine as an exclamation point on the season. He ran a 4.42 40, had a 44-inch vertical, and that, coupled with his game film, makes him a Day 2 pick, and perhaps even a first-rounder.
|18 (50)
| N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Laquon Treadwell is gone and Harry could be be a huge weapon in an offense that includes Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Dalvin Cook.
|19 (51)
| Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
First-round talent whose stock could fall because of a poor combine performance. But he fills a need for the Titans and he'd join last year's second-round pick, Harold Landry, on the defensive line.
|20 (52)
| Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
Winovich's nonstop motor, great hand usage and quickness will give the Steelers much-needed depth at edge rusher alongside T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.
|21 (53)
| Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
Little was mentioned as a first-round prospect early in the college season but inconsistent efforts saw him fall out of that conversation. He didn't have a great combine either, but he can be a reliable starter if he can put it all together.
|22 (54)
| Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times last season. SIXTY-TWO! The Texans have to improve the O-line.
|23 (55)
| Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
Samuel is a four-down player who can line up anywhere. He'd be a lot of fun to watch alongside Nuk Hopkins and a healthy Will Fuller.
|24 (56)
| Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
An undersized-but-physical cornerback who had 39 passes defended the last two seasons for the Fighting Irish.
|25 (57)
| David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
An elusive-in-the-hole runner who can also make plays in the passing game. Ran only a 4.63 40 at the combine but plays much faster than that.
|26 (58)
| Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Abram is a thumper and tone-setter in the middle of the defense.
|27 (59)
| Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Mullen had a fantastic national title game against Alabama but his 2018 tape was up and down. He looks like an NFL cornerback but he needs to play with more consistency.
|28 (60)
| Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
An athletic interior lineman who had 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes in 2018, Jones -- along with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram -- would give the Chargers one of the most physically gifted defensive lines the NFL.
|29 (61)
| Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine, and while not many of his routes were deep ones, he's a crafty underneath technician who will flourish in an Andy Reid offense offense, especially if Tyreek Hill faces sanctions from the league.
|30 (62)
| Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Max Unger's retirement means New Orleans needs a center but unless they're willing to trade up, Bradbury and McCoy are already off the board. Sternberger, meanwhile, is the latest name in a deep tight end class. He's not the blocker that Hockenson or Smith may be but he's every bit as dynamic when it comes to stretching the field.
|31 (63)
| Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
Sanders sat behind Saquon Barkley in 2017 but rushed for 1,274 yards last season (5.8 YPC) and 9 touchdowns. He's also a threat in the passing game and would go a long way in replacing Kareem Hunt, who was released in 2018.
|32 (64)
| Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Ferguson had 17.5 sacks last season and 45 in his college career. He shows good quickness for his size but questions about his flexibility see him fall to Day 2.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Giants get Rosen, Lock to Titans
After a crazy week for the Giants, they trade for Rosen and continue to build their offensive...
-
2019 NFL Draft: Steelers should draft WR
Pittsburgh has plenty of needs, most of them on defense, but could they take a receiver at...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top WRs
Plus the Arizona State receiver who has similarities to Marques Colston and more on 2019's...
-
Mock: Raiders move up for Kyler Murray
Raiders continue big offseason by trading up to get Oklahoma QB
-
2019 NFL Draft: Murray aces pro day
The Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner checked another box with a strong pro day performance
-
Mock: Giants replace Odell, Vernon, Eli
The Giants make a splash, the Raiders trade up for Kyler Murray and more mock draft madnes...