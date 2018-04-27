2018 NFL Draft: Round 3 draft order, grades for picks 65 through 100, live updates on Day 2

Pete Prisco analyzes each pick from Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Round 3

65. Brandon Parker, OT, NC A&T

Grade: C-

Why trade up to get this massive tackle when you took one in the first round? They have defensive issues to fix.

66. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia

Grade: B+

This is a team that knows pass rushers and this kid has the speed to be a good one.

67. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Grade: B

He could be a nice edge rusher to add to a group that already has talent. Solid pick.

68. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Grade: B

He is a solid playmaking safety who will help a secondary that needs help. He will push for playing time right away.

69. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

Grade: B

He is a former running back who bulked up to 310 pounds. That speaks of his athleticism.

70. Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Grade: B

He's a hybrid linebacker who can cover. Fast linebackers are at a premium now and he can run.

71. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

Grade: B+

I like this pick for the Broncos. They need a back and he is a tough runner who will help Case Keenum.

72. Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays St.

Grade: B-

This might be low for this power player. The Jets need to get stronger up front, so it works.

