2018 NFL Draft: Round 3 draft order, grades for picks 65 through 100, live updates on Day 2
Pete Prisco grades every third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Pete Prisco analyzes each pick from Round 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.
Complete coverage: 2018 Draft Tracker
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
Round 3
65. Brandon Parker, OT, NC A&T
Grade: C-
Why trade up to get this massive tackle when you took one in the first round? They have defensive issues to fix.
66. Lorenzo Carter, LB, Georgia
Grade: B+
This is a team that knows pass rushers and this kid has the speed to be a good one.
67. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
Grade: B
He could be a nice edge rusher to add to a group that already has talent. Solid pick.
68. Justin Reid, S, Stanford
Grade: B
He is a solid playmaking safety who will help a secondary that needs help. He will push for playing time right away.
69. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State
Grade: B
He is a former running back who bulked up to 310 pounds. That speaks of his athleticism.
70. Fred Warner, LB, BYU
Grade: B
He's a hybrid linebacker who can cover. Fast linebackers are at a premium now and he can run.
71. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon
Grade: B+
I like this pick for the Broncos. They need a back and he is a tough runner who will help Case Keenum.
72. Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays St.
Grade: B-
This might be low for this power player. The Jets need to get stronger up front, so it works.
73.
Grade:
74.
Grade:
75.
Grade:
76.
Grade:
77.
Grade:
78.
Grade:
79.
Grade:
80.
Grade:
81.
Grade:
82.
Grade:
83.
Grade:
84.
Grade:
85.
Grade:
86.
Grade:
87.
Grade:
88.
Grade:
89.
Grade:
90.
Grade:
91.
Grade:
92.
Grade:
93.
Grade:
94.
Grade:
95.
Grade:
96.
Grade:
97.
Grade:
98.
Grade:
99.
Grade:
100.
Grade:
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Kerryon Johnson
The Broncos snapped up a running back from Oregon with their third-round pick
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Justin Reid
Reid was one of the top safeties in the draft, yet the Texans were able to get him in the third...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Lorenzo Carter
The Giants decided to take Saquon Barkley in Round 1, and they grab a pass-rusher two rounds...
-
Skins draft Derrius Guice, stopping fall
Washington fills a huge need with Guice, who is considered one of the draft's best running...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: D.J. Chark
Blake Bortles gets a new receiving weapon on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: James Washington
The Steelers used their Round 2 pick to add another piece to the passing attack