The 2023 NFL schedule has officially been released, and the New York Giants have quite a tall task ahead of them. The Giants begin the season at home on "Sunday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys, then head out west for two straight games -- including a short week -- in Weeks 2 and 3 and won't have a bye until Week 13. That's not the tough part, though. 

The daunting task ahead of the Giants after beginning the season at home is that they play six of their next nine games on the road, and seven road games in the first 11 weeks of the season. 

Five prime-time games highlight the slate, as well as a date with their stadium partners, the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers

The Giants are coming off a better-than-expected season (reaching the divisional round of the NFC playoffs) in 2022 and have high hopes for 2023. After making the playoffs in 2022 -- their first postseason appearance in six years -- under first-year head coach, Brian Daboll, the Giants had a successful offseason and should take another step forward in 2023, especially if they can get running back Saquon Barkley signed to a new deal, but it won't be easy

Below is the full schedule for the 2023 season:

Full 2023 schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (ET)TV

1

vs. Cowboys (SNF)

Sept. 10

8:20 p.m.

NBC

2

at Cardinals

Sept. 17

4:05 p.m.

Fox

3

at 49ers (TNF)

Sept. 21

8:15 p.m.

Prime VIdeo

4

vs. Seahawks (MNF)

Oct. 2

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

5

at Dolphins

Oct. 8

1 p.m.

Fox

6

at Bills (SNF)

Oct. 15

8:20 p.m.

NBC

7

vs. Commanders

Oct. 22

 1 p.m.

CBS

8

vs. Jets

Oct. 29

1 p.m.

CBS

9

at Raiders

Nov. 5

4:25 p.m.

Fox

10

at Cowboys

Nov. 12

4:25 p.m.

Fox

11

at Commanders

Nov. 19

1 p.m.

Fox

12

vs. Patriots

Nov. 26

1 p.m.

Fox

13

BYE


14

vs. Packers (MNF)

Dec. 11

8:15 p.m.

ABC

15

at Saints

Dec. 18

1 p.m.

Fox

16

at Eagles

Dec. 25

4:30 p.m.

Fox

17

vs. Rams

Dec. 31

1 p.m.

Fox

18

vs. Eagles

Jan. 6 or 7

TBD

TBD