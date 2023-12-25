Presents came early this Christmas, with the NFL delivering some juicy action even before a big slate of Sunday and Monday action. The Rams scored 30 once again on Thursday to propel their late-year playoff push. The Bills survived the Easton Stick-led Chargers to maintain their own postseason hopes. And the Steelers stunned the Bengals with Mason Rudolph at the helm.

With even more Week 16 matchups in the books, here are some of the biggest winners and losers -- the top needle-moving coaches, players and teams -- during this week's mashup of football and holiday festivities:

Winner: The Flacco-Cooper connection

What a fun winter it's been for Browns fans. Joe Flacco topped 300 yards for the third straight game -- the first time in his longtime NFL career -- despite going up against DeMeco Ryans' defense in a must-win game for Houston. Amari Cooper, meanwhile, was in peak form with tight-window grabs at every level to eclipse 200 yards. This is a playoff team right here, and they like to sling it.

Loser: Kevin O'Connell's QB carousel

The Vikings coach could do no wrong when he first landed Josh Dobbs back on Halloween, seamlessly incorporating the emergency signal-caller to stay alive in the wild-card race. Lately, the switch-ups under center have been lackluster. Nick Mullens was particularly careless against the Lions in a critical NFC North showdown, prompting fans to wonder what Jaren Hall might've done with the rock. Four turnovers? That just won't cut it.

Whether or not the Packers actually go on to make noise in January, all eyes have been on Love's development as the team's QB of the future. And he once again answered the call against the Panthers. Yes, Carolina has been in somewhat of a perpetual tailspin. But Love never looked uncomfortable despite consistently missing his best pass catchers due to injury and watching as Joe Barry's defense once again threatened to undermine it all.

Loser: Shane Steichen's Coach of the Year bid

The first-year Colts coach has been keeping Indy in the playoff race all year, even with Gardner Minshew manning the QB spot and guys like Jonathan Taylor bouncing in and out of the lineup. Against the ugly Falcons, with postseason standings on the line, Steichen's squad started slow, struggled to tackle and botched some late third- and fourth-down calls.

Winner: Commanders fans wanting a QB reset

Sam Howell has been gutsy, but the second-year QB was benched for a second straight week against the Jets, who had Trevor Siemian under center. Replacement Jacoby Brissett proceeded to pull the team back into the ballgame. It's not an altogether encouraging sign for Howell's future, even if Ron Rivera and Co. are due to be escorted out after the season. Washington is angling for a top-five pick in the 2024 draft, and new ownership could be hungry for a big swing.

Loser: The Cowboys' grip on the NFC East

Not that Dallas had much of a grip in the first place (the Eagles entered Week 16 with the ability to claim the division by winning out). But Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy and Co. couldn't get the job done in Miami, surrendering a game-losing field goal to the Dolphins to fall to 10-5. That makes two straight road losses for Dallas, giving the Eagles more reason to believe in a turnaround.

Winner: Baker Mayfield's redemption tour

A week after picking apart the Packers and hours after reports indicated Tampa Bay is willing to bring him back in 2024, Mayfield delivered another gift of a performance on Christmas Eve, averaging more than eight yards per attempt in an efficient win over the slumping Jaguars. If you would've told any Bucs fan before 2023 that Mayfield would have this club at 8-7, they'd be happy.