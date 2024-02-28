Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Rick Spielman: In October, Rick said you'd have to go all the way back to 2012 and Andrew Luck to find a QB he'd take over Caleb Williams. So, it's no surprise he has the Bears taking Williams at No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Ryan Wilson: Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye as new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury gets to work with another dual-threat QB in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Rick Spielman: The Patriots badly need a QB, so Rick gives them one with Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: No-brainer for the Cardinals, who take one of the best WR prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Rick Spielman: Justin Herbert gets another playmaker in Malik Nabers. "Knowing [Keenan] Allen and [Mike] Williams are both older -- Williams is coming off a [torn] ACL -- and Quinton Johnston did not pan out last year, I need playmakers, and I'm going to have to make some salary cap room to get some of those guys. I know what the Giants are going to want at the next pick, so I'm going to go with Malik Nabers."

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: With Rick stealing his Malik Nabers pick, Ryan makes Olu Fashanu the first OL off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Rick Spielman: Fashanu is "the tackle with the biggest upside," but with him off the board, Joe Alt is the pick. "This is a no-brainer. Joe Alt all the way. Huge need for them."

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Rick Wilson: After rewatching all of Jared Verse's sacks from his Florida State career, Wilson thinks Verse will end up as his No. 1 edge rusher in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Rick Spielman: "I can still get receivers, I can't get pass rushers, so I have to go with Dallas Turner here."

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Ryan Wilson: While he'd love Rome Odunze at this spot, Ryan knows the talk coming out of the Senior Bowl was that Jets GM Joe Douglas loves Taliese Fuaga, so that's the pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Rick Spielman: Feeling the need to go defense here, Rick is between cornerback and pass-rusher. Under the assumption that Danielle Hunter will likely be gone in free agency and that Laiatu Latu passes his medical evolution with flying colors, Rick is going with the UCLA edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: Sean Payton has never had a rookie QB whom he's had much faith in, so the Broncos go a different direction, pairing Quinyon Mitchell with Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 13 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Rick Spielman: J.J. McCarthy becomes the fourth QB off the board in the top 13 picks. "I think they'll be competition to start (with Aidan O'Connell), but know that J.J. is going to be your guy."

Round 1 - Pick 14 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: The Saints interior defensive line becomes one of the team's biggest strengths with Byron Murphy II pairing up with 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Rick Spielman: "This is a no-brainer. They gotta take the top corner in the draft, so I'm going to go with Terrion Arnold." Rick's got Arnold as 1A and Quinyon Mitchell as 1B in his 2024 cornerback prospect rankings.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Ryan Wilson: The race for DT1 will be close between Jer'Zhan Newton and Byron Murphy II, Ryan says. In this mock, they go within a few picks of each other.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Rick Spielman: "I can't believe Rome Odunze is still on the board. ... [Calvin] Ridley they're not going to sign back (because of the draft compensation), and they need playmakers around Trevor Lawrence."

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: "This is a match made in heaven, and I don't even think this is overdrafting him. This is about the spot he should probably go off the board even though he is a top 5 talent. Tight end Brock Bowers is going to the Bengals, baby!"

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Rick Spielman: With their first first-round draft pick since 2016, the Rams select Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Rick Wilson: The Steelers have a lot of needs: offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback, quarterback(?). Ryan doesn't know what the solution is at QB as of now, so he gets some protection for whomever will be under center by taking Amarius Mims.

Round 1 - Pick 21 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Rick Spielman: "I can go offensive tackle here very easily. JC Latham, I don't think he's a left tackle, I think he's a right tackle. Can Austin Jackson maybe flip over? I don't know about Terron Armstead if he's going to play or not. So, I have to go with the best offensive lineman on the board."

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Ryan Wilson: Despite loving Nate Wiggins, Ryan is taking Cooper DeJean here because of his versatility.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Rick Spielman: The Texans could use help at corner and pass-rusher, but Rick is going with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. "I think this kid has potential star written all over him. I'm going to give C.J. Stroud another weapon and I'm going to go Brian Thomas Jr."

Round 1 - Pick 24 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Ryan Wilson: "I'm not going to overthink it. Give me Troy Fautanu out of Washington."

Round 1 - Pick 25 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Rick Spielman: Having traded Rasul Douglas to the Bills, the Packers need cornerback help. Rick has Green Bay taking Nate Wiggins.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Ryan Wilson: Assuming Baker Mayfield comes back, the Buccaneers take Keon Coleman to either replace or complement Mike Evans.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Rick Spielman: "I have to go defense here. They need corner help big time, so this is a no-brainer for me: Kool-Aid [McKinstry]."

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Ryan Wilson: "I'm not taking a wide receiver here. I know that's what some Bills fans want, but we burned through the wide receivers. I'm making your team better. I'm taking Chop [Robinson]."

Round 1 - Pick 29 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Rick Spielman: The Lions could go offensive line here -- they need guard help -- but they can get that on Day 2. Instead, Detroit takes Bralen Trice to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 10th Ryan Wilson: The Ravens could go wide receiver, but there's a lot of uncertainty with their offensive line. "Jordan Morgan had a really good Senior Bowl, had a really good season. I'm taking Jordan Morgan here."

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Rick Spielman: With Ryan taking Jordan Morgan, Rick was thrilled to scoop up Tyler Guyton here. "This is another no-brainer. You [Ryan] screwed that pick up in front of me, so we're high-fiving in my draft room. They need right tackle help in a big way, and Tyler Guyton has the most upside out of any of the remaining tackles. This is an easy pick. Go with Guyton."