The NFL Combine has arrived! A total of 321 prospects will descend upon Indianapolis to go through interviews, measurements, medical evaluations and on-field drills with the hopes of wowing at least one of the 32 NFL teams.

With the combine kicking off this week, CBS Sports NFL Draft insider Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman concocted a two-round mock draft on the latest episode of the "With the First Pick" podcast. The two alternated selections, with Ryan handling the evens and Rick taking the odds. Unlike their previous mock draft, where every top-10 team had to trade its original pick, there were no trades in this edition.

Now let's get to the selections!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Rick Spielman: In October, Rick said you'd have to go all the way back to 2012 and Andrew Luck to find a QB he'd take over Caleb Williams. So, it's no surprise he has the Bears taking Williams at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Ryan Wilson: Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye as new Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury gets to work with another dual-threat QB in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rick Spielman: The Patriots badly need a QB, so Rick gives them one with Drake Maye.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson: No-brainer for the Cardinals, who take one of the best WR prospects in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rick Spielman: Justin Herbert gets another playmaker in Malik Nabers. "Knowing [Keenan] Allen and [Mike] Williams are both older -- Williams is coming off a [torn] ACL -- and Quinton Johnston did not pan out last year, I need playmakers, and I'm going to have to make some salary cap room to get some of those guys. I know what the Giants are going to want at the next pick, so I'm going to go with Malik Nabers."
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson: With Rick stealing his Malik Nabers pick, Ryan makes Olu Fashanu the first OL off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rick Spielman: Fashanu is "the tackle with the biggest upside," but with him off the board, Joe Alt is the pick. "This is a no-brainer. Joe Alt all the way. Huge need for them."
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Rick Wilson: After rewatching all of Jared Verse's sacks from his Florida State career, Wilson thinks Verse will end up as his No. 1 edge rusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Rick Spielman: "I can still get receivers, I can't get pass rushers, so I have to go with Dallas Turner here."
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ryan Wilson: While he'd love Rome Odunze at this spot, Ryan knows the talk coming out of the Senior Bowl was that Jets GM Joe Douglas loves Taliese Fuaga, so that's the pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rick Spielman: Feeling the need to go defense here, Rick is between cornerback and pass-rusher. Under the assumption that Danielle Hunter will likely be gone in free agency and that Laiatu Latu passes his medical evolution with flying colors, Rick is going with the UCLA edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson: Sean Payton has never had a rookie QB whom he's had much faith in, so the Broncos go a different direction, pairing Quinyon Mitchell with Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Rick Spielman: J.J. McCarthy becomes the fourth QB off the board in the top 13 picks. "I think they'll be competition to start (with Aidan O'Connell), but know that J.J. is going to be your guy."
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson: The Saints interior defensive line becomes one of the team's biggest strengths with Byron Murphy II pairing up with 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Rick Spielman: "This is a no-brainer. They gotta take the top corner in the draft, so I'm going to go with Terrion Arnold." Rick's got Arnold as 1A and Quinyon Mitchell as 1B in his 2024 cornerback prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Ryan Wilson: The race for DT1 will be close between Jer'Zhan Newton and Byron Murphy II, Ryan says. In this mock, they go within a few picks of each other.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Rick Spielman: "I can't believe Rome Odunze is still on the board. ... [Calvin] Ridley they're not going to sign back (because of the draft compensation), and they need playmakers around Trevor Lawrence."
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson: "This is a match made in heaven, and I don't even think this is overdrafting him. This is about the spot he should probably go off the board even though he is a top 5 talent. Tight end Brock Bowers is going to the Bengals, baby!"
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Rick Spielman: With their first first-round draft pick since 2016, the Rams select Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
Rick Wilson: The Steelers have a lot of needs: offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher, cornerback, quarterback(?). Ryan doesn't know what the solution is at QB as of now, so he gets some protection for whomever will be under center by taking Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Rick Spielman: "I can go offensive tackle here very easily. JC Latham, I don't think he's a left tackle, I think he's a right tackle. Can Austin Jackson maybe flip over? I don't know about Terron Armstead if he's going to play or not. So, I have to go with the best offensive lineman on the board."
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Ryan Wilson: Despite loving Nate Wiggins, Ryan is taking Cooper DeJean here because of his versatility.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Rick Spielman: The Texans could use help at corner and pass-rusher, but Rick is going with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. "I think this kid has potential star written all over him. I'm going to give C.J. Stroud another weapon and I'm going to go Brian Thomas Jr."
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ryan Wilson: "I'm not going to overthink it. Give me Troy Fautanu out of Washington."
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Rick Spielman: Having traded Rasul Douglas to the Bills, the Packers need cornerback help. Rick has Green Bay taking Nate Wiggins.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Ryan Wilson: Assuming Baker Mayfield comes back, the Buccaneers take Keon Coleman to either replace or complement Mike Evans.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Rick Spielman: "I have to go defense here. They need corner help big time, so this is a no-brainer for me: Kool-Aid [McKinstry]."
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
Ryan Wilson: "I'm not taking a wide receiver here. I know that's what some Bills fans want, but we burned through the wide receivers. I'm making your team better. I'm taking Chop [Robinson]."
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Bralen Trice EDGE
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Rick Spielman: The Lions could go offensive line here -- they need guard help -- but they can get that on Day 2. Instead, Detroit takes Bralen Trice to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
10th
Ryan Wilson: The Ravens could go wide receiver, but there's a lot of uncertainty with their offensive line. "Jordan Morgan had a really good Senior Bowl, had a really good season. I'm taking Jordan Morgan here."
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
7th
Rick Spielman: With Ryan taking Jordan Morgan, Rick was thrilled to scoop up Tyler Guyton here. "This is another no-brainer. You [Ryan] screwed that pick up in front of me, so we're high-fiving in my draft room. They need right tackle help in a big way, and Tyler Guyton has the most upside out of any of the remaining tackles. This is an easy pick. Go with Guyton."
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
Ryan Wilson: Instead of giving Patrick Mahomes another weapon, Ryan strengthens the Chiefs offensive line by picking Graham Barton.

Round 2

No. 33: Carolina Panthers - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (Rick)
No. 34: New England Patriots - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (Ryan)
No. 35: Arizona Cardinals - Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (Rick)
No. 36: Washington Commanders - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (Ryan)
No. 37: Los Angeles Chargers - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (Rick)
No. 38: Tennessee Titans - Ladd McConkey, Georgia, WR (Ryan)
No. 39: New York Giants - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (Rick)
No. 40: Washington Commanders (from Chicago) - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (Ryan)
No. 41: Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets- Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (Rick)
No. 42: Minnesota Vikings - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (Ryan)
No. 43: Atlanta Falcons - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (Rick)
No. 44: Las Vegas Raiders - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah (Ryan)
No. 45: New Orleans Saints (from Denver) - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (Rick)
No. 46: Indianapolis Colts - T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas (Ryan)
No. 47: New York Giants (from Seattle) - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (Rick)
No. 48: Jacksonville Jaguars - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia (Ryan)
No. 49: Cincinnati Bengals - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (Rick)
No. 50: Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (Ryan)
No. 51: Pittsburgh Steelers - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (Rick)
No. 52: Los Angeles Rams - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan (Ryan)
No. 53: Philadelphia Eagles - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (Fla.) (Rick)
No. 54: Cleveland Browns - Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (Ryan)
No. 55: Miami Dolphins - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State (Rick)
No. 56: Dallas Cowboys - Calen Bullock, S, USC (Ryan)
No. 57: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale (Rick)
No. 58: Green Bay Packers - Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas (Ryan)
No. 59: Houston Texans - Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon (Rick)
No. 60: Buffalo Bills - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (Ryan)
No. 61: Detroit Lions - Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State (Rick)
No. 62: Baltimore Ravens - DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke (Ryan)
No. 63: San Francisco 49ers - Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson (Rick)
No. 64: Kansas City Chiefs - Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (Ryan)