As the NFL and football as a whole continues to tilt more and more toward passing offenses, the importance of having a strong secondary only continues to rise exponentially.

CBS Sports HQ NFL analyst Rick Spielman, the Minnesota Vikings general manager for 16 seasons (2006-2021), dishes out his analysis on the 2024 cornerbacks and safeties classes from the "With The First Pick" podcast episode that aired on April 5 to educate the football-loving public on the latest defensive back offerings.

This is the sixth position group in CBS Sports' pre-draft evaluations with wide receivers, running backs, quarterbacks, tight ends and offensive line all available to be read. Each prospect also includes a closer look from yours truly. Welcome to the highlights of the 2024 NFL Draft defensive back class.

Cornerbacks

Tier 3

Mike Sainristil (Michigan)

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 182 pounds

5-9 | 182 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: Six interceptions in 2023 (3rd-most in FBS)

Pro comp: Atlanta Falcons CB Clark Philips

"Undersized nickel cornerback that moved over from being a wide receiver. He is a quick twitched athlete with good speed," Spielman said. "Very good burst out of transition and can run with vertical threat down the field. Needs to do a better job mirroring in man coverage but that should come with more time on the job. You can see his wide receiver background with the ball in the air. Had a two-interception game vs. Maryland. He is willing enough in run support. Lack of size shows up vs bigger bodied receivers. Plays with good toughness and competes. Feels like he is the emotional leader on the defensive side of the ball."

Highest he could get drafted: Bottom of second round

Bottom of second round Lowest he could get drafted: Top of third round

Final Thoughts:

Sainristil played wide receiver his first three seasons at Michigan, and that background shined through during his last two seasons as a Wolverine when he switched to corner in 2022 and 2023. His ball skills are elite as evidenced by the six interceptions last season during Michigan's run to a national title. Sainristil is a great at sticking with receivers in man coverage, and he possesses the athleticism to get himself in the right places in the run game. However, he is undersized, has technique issues when attempting to jam receivers and he will be an older rookie (age 24). Sainristil also obviously needs more seasoning on defense with just two seasons on that side of the ball at Michigan. He won't be on every team's draft board because of his size, but Sainristil could be in contention for starter-level snaps at nickel for a defense willing to bet his ball skills.

T.J. Tampa (Iowa State)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 189 pounds

6-1 | 189 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 First Team All-Big 12, three interceptions and one touchdown allowed in last 497 coverage snaps

Pro comp: Denver Broncos CB Riley Moss/ Detroit Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu / Buffalo Bills CB Rasul Douglas

"Big physical cornerback that has big cornerback movement skills," Spielman said. "Not overly twitchy, but his length helps him recover. Better in zone coverage when he reacts to routes in front of him. Struggles to mirror routes when he has turn his hips and react back. I question long speed in a foot race down field. He is going to have to rely on his physicality in press man coverage to disrupt routes. Good ball skills. He is physical in run support and will strike you as a tackler. "

Highest he could get drafted: Middle of second round

Middle of second round Lowest he could get drafted: Top of third round

Final Thoughts:

Tampa has some of the best length in this cornerback draft class at 6-1 with 32 1/8-inch arms. That length directly translates to being able to jam receivers and throw them off course. He maximizes the five yards off the line of scrimmage that he is allowed to utilize to toss receivers away. Tampa has the speed required to stay with receivers downfield, and he is comfortable in zone. His length allows him to make plays on the ball in short order that others may not thanks to the length. He needs to improve his footwork when needing to backpedal as well as his tackling technique in general. Tampa can sometimes play too tall and lose his angles when lunging for the ballcarrier.

DJ James (Auburn)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 175 pounds

6-0 | 175 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 Second Team All-SEC, 10 pass breakups in 2023 (3rd in SEC)

Pro comp: New England Patriots CB Marco Wilson/Tennessee Titans CB Roger McCreary

Highest he could get drafted: Late second round

Late second round Lowest he could get drafted: Third round

Final Thoughts:

James is quick on his feet and smooth when opening up his hips in both man and zone coverage. He is great at getting his hands on the football with 27 passes defensed across his final three college seasons. The problem is he has to throw his entire body to make tackles because of his lighter frame. James' future in the NFL is inside at the slot at nickel, but he played outside corner for the most part, nearly 90% of his collegiate snaps. His agility is what will keep him in the league and allow him to fight for a starting nickel spot.

Tier 2

Kamari Lassiter (Georgia)

Height: 5-11 1/2" | Weight: 186 pounds

5-11 1/2" | 186 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 Second Team All-SEC, allowed 0 TD in 986 career coverage snaps, two-time CFP National Champion (starter in 2022)

Pro comp: Minnesota Vikings CB Byron Murphy/Kansas City Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie/2019 First-round pick CB Deandre Baker

"Physical cornerback that is more than willing as a hitter," Spielman said. "He will have some misses but knocks ball carries back on contact. He is best in press but needs to get hands on wide receiver in release. Question is long speed, second gear flipping his hips and mirroring in off man coverage. Plays with smart and awareness in zone coverage. He showed good ball skills and is a top competitor on tape. May be best suited inside because of his awareness and aggressive style of play. Don't know if he has the speed to match up in man coverage as an outside cornerback."

Highest he could get drafted: Top of second round

Top of second round Lowest he could get drafted: Middle of second round

Final Thoughts:

Lassiter is one of the quicker, harder hitting corners in this class. He makes receivers work in press man coverage, jamming them right off the top at the line of scrimmage. He trusts his speed, and he can remain with his coverage assignments from start to finish. Lassiter can be even more impressive in zone coverage as he is adept at reading a quarterback's eyes and undercutting throws to knock the football down in traffic. Lassiter allowed the fourth-lowest completion percentage (37%) in college football last season among those with at least 40 targets. He also stands out as a blitzer out of the slot and off the edge. Lassiter's issue is his size. He's able to get his hands on the football, but he only had one interception in college. Sometimes he can overfocus on his coverage assignment at the expense of what is going on around him during the rest of the play. Lassiter could improve his approach to angles and tackling in the run game.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri)

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 183 pounds

5-11 | 183 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: Allowed zero touchdowns in 1,017 career coverage snaps

Pro comp: Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon as a hitter/Tennessee Titans CB Roger McCreary

"His competitiveness and physical style of play jump off the tape," Spielman said. "He is more than willing in run support and tries to be a tone setter on defense. He is quicker than fast. Quick twitched out of transition to close to routes in front of him. He can be sticky in man coverage mirroring wide receivers out of breaks but may lose the foot race if extended down field. Can be grabby and look spastic at times with his movement skills. Not a lot of interception production [one in four years] but does get his hands on balls for PBUs [23 since 2020, fifth-most in SEC]. Great effort to save a touchdown chasing from behind on a deep crossing route to save TD vs Florida. Should eventually develop into a starter."

Highest he could get drafted: Low first round

Low first round Lowest he could get drafted: Middle of second round

Final Thoughts:

Rakestraw Jr. possesses a slimmer build, but he plays with the aggression of someone much bigger. His 32-inch arms allow him to play strong in press coverage and jam receivers immediately off the line of scrimmage. Rakestraw is also strong at anticipating his punches to the football's arrival at the high point of the catch. He is also quick to turn and jump on routes swiftly. He is strong in the slot, and he is a solid tackler. The questions are what kind of playmaker he can be in the NFL given his slight frame as well as what kind of durability he may have. Rakestraw is thin, and he torn his ACL back in 2021. He also suffered a groin injury in 2023 and missed the Senior Bowl after having core muscle surgery.

Tier 1

Nate Wiggins (Clemson)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 173 pounds

6-1 | 173 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 First Team All-ACC, 19 passes defended in past 2 seasons (T-3rd-most in ACC)

Pro comp: Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome

"Unique size, speed and athletic ability for the position, 6-1 cornerback that ran 4.28 40-yard dash," Spielman said. "Very athletic to play man and zone. Fluid hips and you can see the burst when he changes direction. Good enough ball skills to make plays with ball in the air. You see the speed when he chases down from behind. He gives effort and doesn't quit on plays. Touchdown-saving tackle in the UNC game. He does need to be more consistent as a tackler. Not afraid but most of his misses are do to lack of strength. He can fit in any scheme but teams that covet press cornerbacks that can lock down a wide receiver will have him on top of their boards."

Highest he could get drafted: 14th overall pick

14th overall pick Lowest he could get drafted: 23rd overall pick

Final Thoughts:

Wiggins is the slimmest of the Tier 1 cornerback prospects, but he compensates for the slight frame with SPEED. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash despite pulling a muscle while running it, meaning he could have ran it even faster at the combine. Wiggins combines that speed with strong agility and body control, most evident when backpedaling and flipping his hips to stick with receivers. If initially beat on a route, his speed can make up the distance in a hurry. Wiggins doesn't bite on double moves, remaining with the wide receiver throughout their route. His work in the run game needs to improve, and he could be better at turning his head around before the ball arrives in coverage.

Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

Height: 5-11 1/2" | Weight: 199 pounds

5-11 1/2" | 199 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 AP First Team All-American, allowed zero touchdowns on 1,206 career coverage snaps

Pro comp: New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, Philadelphia Eagles CB James Bradberry, Atlanta Falcons CB AJ Terrell

"Foot issue (Jones fracture) was discovered at the combine. Worked out at his pro day and then got surgery. Good size and very smooth athlete for the position," Spielman said. "Plays with confidence and vet savvy. At times he looks too casual, which brings into question his play speed. Can play from press or off. Very instinctive reading and reacting to wide receivers. Shows anticipation skills to get a jump on throws. At times gets out of position trying to bait the quarterback. Gave up nine route vs. Texas when wide receiver went over top of him. He is willing enough in run support and as a tackler but more of a get-you-down type. Natural cover cornerback that can fit in any scheme."

Highest he could get drafted: 17th overall pick

17th overall pick Lowest he could get drafted: Top of second round

Final Thoughts:

McKinstry is one of the thicker cornerback prospects in this draft, weighing just under 200 pounds with 32-inch arms. He is at his best utilizing that length in press coverage where he his presented with the opportunity to bully an opposing wideout at the line of scrimmage. McKinstry's frequent hand usage is to his benefit more often than not, throwing pass-catchers off of their routes. His football IQ is high as he regularly anticipates route progressions in coverage and beats opponents to the spot. McKinstry may be the best corner in this class playing the run game as a top tier tackler. His only issues come if he has to play a receiver from behind. That's when the hand-fighting can lead to penalties, but that scenario didn't happen to him too often in college.

Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Height: 6-0 1/2" | Weight: 203 pounds

6-0 1/2" | 203 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 Unanimous All-American, allowed zero touchdowns on 374 coverage snaps last season

Pro comp: Kansas City Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie

"Had a season-ending injury, broke fibula during practice. Added value as a punt returner [406 punt return yards since 2022, most in Big Ten]. Plays with smart savvy vet-like confidence. See him lining up at cornerback, nickel or safety. He is more than willing run run support and will run through contact. He is best in off-zone coverage with natural anticipation skills to react and close on routes in front of him. Smooth peddle and fluid out of his transition. May struggle at times in man coverage vs quicker wide receivers. Natural ball skills and natural hands on interceptions. Very good football player."

Highest he could get drafted: 18th overall pick

18th overall pick Lowest he could get drafted: 28th overall pick

Final Thoughts:

DeJean answered the questions about his athleticism at his Pro Day, running a 40-yard dash in the 4.4s while recording a jump-out-the-gym vertical jump (38.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, four inches). He was predominantly an outside corner for Iowa in 2023 (614 snaps per Pro Football Focus), but he also moved around and lined up at nickel (23 snaps), strong safety (22 snaps), edge (27) and free safety (one snap). DeJean didn't allow a touchdown last season, and he has a ball magnet in 2022 with five interceptions, including an Iowa single-season record three pick sixes. DeJean also shines in zone coverage, diagnosing play designs pre-snap and jumping into throwing lanes thanks to being able to keep eyes on the quarterback as well as the receivers in the route progression. He did miss the last four games of 2023 after suffering a leg injury in practice, but his pro day workout erased those concerns. DeJean can also add value in the return game: his 406 punt return yards since 2022 led the Big Ten Conference.

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195 pounds

6-0 | 195 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 AP Second Team All-American, most passes defended in FBS (37) since 2022

Pro comp: New England Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

"Top end size, speed and athletic ability for the position to develop into a CB1," Spielman said. "Really improved his draft stock through the Senior Bowl week and was clearly the number one cornerback. His movements were not as smooth as [Terrion] Arnold's during the combine drills. He plays a lot of off coverage but very smooth athlete in his drops. Does need to improve technique to work out of his transition but shows the burst to close. He has natural ball hawking skills. Knack for stripping wide receiver at the catch point. Should transition at the next level to be effective playing man or zone. More than willing in run support and is a solid tackler."

Highest he could get drafted: 12th overall pick

12th overall pick Lowest he could get drafted: 24th overall pick

Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold, the top two cornerbacks in this class, have similar muscular, trim builds with lanky arms (31 inches). MItchell's explosion and agility led to him getting his hands on the football more than anyone else the last two seasons with an FBS-best 37 passes defended in that span to go along with six interceptions. Mitchell's speed allows him to erase early mistakes and re-close in on a receiver, and he can also go step-for-step with a receiver all the way down the field. His length allows him to blanket receivers naturally and limit their air space as the football comes their way. Mitchell's reactive footwork allows him to remain his coverage assignments even during scramble drills. He'll be selected early in Round 1.

Terrion Arnold (Alabama)

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 189 pounds

6-0 | 189 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 AP First Team All-American, five interceptions in 2023 (T-most in SEC)

Pro comp: Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson/New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

"Multi-positional defensive back that can line up as a cornerback or nickel. Very good athlete that has quick twitches and plays faster than his timed speed. Improved his technique and consistency through the second half of the season. He is best in man coverage. Can mirror routes and very good burst out of transition. Gives up too much cushion in zone at times. He has very good ball skills and finished season strong with interceptions. He is more than willing in run support but must be more consistent securing open field tackles. Should develop into a CB1 for a team but may take some time."

Highest he could get drafted: 12th overall pick

12th overall pick Lowest he could get drafted: 18th overall pick

Final Thoughts:

Terrion Arnold has all the physical traits NFL teams look for in a cornerback: a muscular sleek build, long arms (31 5/8 inches) and the agility to pivot and change directions with ease. Arnold played all over the football field (539 snaps at outside corner, 196 snaps at slot corner, 67 snaps at strong safety, three snaps at free safety and three snaps at defensive line), according Pro Football Focus. His footwork is fluid, and he has the speed to stick with receivers. Arnold's 2023 numbers back up what you see on tape: he registered the most incomplete targets (43) among SEC players last season, his five interceptions co-led the conference in 2023 and he didn't allow a touchdown on 445 coverage snaps. There isn't a better a corner in this class at staying stride for stride with opposing receivers.

Safeties

5. Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 216 pounds

6-2 | 216 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 Second Team All-Pac 12, Tied for team lead in INT (2) and PBU (8) in 2023

Pro comp: Kansas City Chiefs S Bryan Cook, Former Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker, Former San Francisco 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt

"Classic strong safety size," Spielman said. "Good enough athlete but best closer to the line of scrimmage. Willing in run support. Takes good angles. Best playing routes in front of him in zone coverage. Struggles when he has to turn his hips and gets stretched vertically. Big enough to bully tight ends in man coverage. Willing hitter but needs to be more consistent as a tackler. Make a team as a back up special-teamer that should eventually develop into a starter. He had a good Senior Bowl."

Highest he could get drafted: Third round

Third round Lowest he could get drafted: Fourth round

Final Thoughts:

Oladapo is built like chiseled granite, and he pairs that with nice route identification. He can attack in the run game and create blowback for blockers and the ballcarrier thanks to having a consistent head of steam. However, his downfield speed going deep is average at best, and he isn't gifted with the greatest ball skills with only three interceptions in five college seasons played. Oladapo needs to improve at being more fundamentally sound in the run game by wrapping up instead of going for the big hit as much. Being an older player, turning 24 as a rookie, doesn't help his stock either. Oladapo will likely have to fight for snaps on special teams.

4. Calen Bullock (USC)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 188 pounds

6-2 | 188 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 First Team All-Pac 12, Nine career interceptions (most in Pac-12 from 2021-23)

Pro comp: Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph/12-year NFL safety Reggie Nelson

"Ideal backend free safety," Spielman said. "Very smooth athlete with speed and range. He can line up and play man over a slot and stay with vertically out of turn. He has good ball instincts and awareness. Biggest concern is run support. He is not consistent with his angles. Inconsistent open field tackler. Play strength on contact. Love size speed and athletic ability. Run support a concern as the last line of defense."

Highest he could get drafted: Bottom of second round

Bottom of second round Lowest he could get drafted: Top of fourth round

Final Thoughts:

Calen Bullock is football magnet as evidenced by his nine interceptions since 2021, a metric that is aided by high-level closing speed once the ball is in the air. He is elite at floating around in zone coverage in the middle of the field. Bullock can play strong football in single-high safety formations thanks to the instincts provided to him from his wide receiver background. The long frame (32 1/2-inch arms) could get him some looks as a corner. His thinner frame causes issues for him as a tackler in the run game as he tries to overcompensate for it and overrun the play.

3. Cole Bishop (Utah)

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 206 pounds

6-2 | 206 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

Pro comp: Former Washington and Denver Broncos LB/S Su'a Cravens

"Tested very well at the combine," Spielman said. "Best close to the line of scrimmage. He is an enforcer in run support. Good range and runs through contact as a hitter. He is best in zone coverage. Quick out of transition and quick to close to routes in front of him. Can play man coverage over a tight end. Don't have a feel as a deep safety and has to turn his hips. Can affect the quarterback as a blitzer off the edge. Good football player."

Highest he could get drafted: Bottom of second round

Bottom of second round Lowest he could get drafted: Top of fourth round

Final Thoughts:

Cole Bishop can cover a lot of ground quickly because of his size, and he has a strong burst moving north to south. He operated like a slot linebacker at times. Bishop is a high-level blitzer, and he has strong football IQ, which allows him to work through pulling guards and blockers. Bishop isn't the most fluid defender laterally, and he can sometimes play himself out of position on pump-fakes and play-action passes. He is ideally going to be used as strong safety who plays closer to the line scrimmage and against tight ends.

2. Javon Bullard (Georgia)

Height: 5-10 1/2" | Weight: 198 pounds

5-10 1/2" | 198 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: Two-time CFP National Champion, 2023 Second Team All-SEC

Pro comp: Miami Dolphins safety Javon Holland, Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch

"Tweener nickel/safety. Very good football player," Spielman said. Showed up more in team periods than one-on-one at the Senior Bowl. Little tight in his hips but quick twitched to read and react out of his transition. Aggressive closing to the ball. Very good fight through blocks to bubble screens. Question over all speed speed and top athletic traits to play a true deep safety position. Aggressive hitter and plays with a tough mentality. Needs to be be in the right scheme, Good football player."

Highest he could get drafted: Top 10 in second round

Top 10 in second round Lowest he could get drafted: Middle of third round

Final Thoughts:

Javon Bullard is a heat-seeking missile who can play almost anywhere on the field between the slot, deep safety and in the box as an inside linebacker. Bullard has elite closing speed, and he can change directions with ease to mirror receivers and stick to them like glue. He didn't allow a touchdown in coverage in 2023, and he ended the 2022 season on a high note as the College Football Playoff National Championship Game MVP because of his two interceptions against TCU.

Bullard is solid against the run, using his quickness to prevent himself from being burned by the ballcarrier hitting a cutback move. He may struggle against taller, NFL receivers, but his versatility and physicality could translate to him having a Tyrann Mathieu-like impact as a pro while lining up as a hybrid safety-nickel, do-it-all defensive player.

1. Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 199 pounds

6-1 | 199 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2023 AP Second Team All-American, led FBS with 12 INT since 2021

Pro comp: Poor man's Minnesota Vikings S Harrison Smith/Baltimore Ravens S Marcus Williams

"True free safety that is best playing everything in front of him," Spielman said. "He is smooth out of transition and very instinctive to put himself in position to make plays. Anticipates, reads quarterbacks' eyes and gets a jump on throws. He takes good angles to close and more than willing in run support but will have some misses. Biggest concern is top end speed and if a wide receiver gets on top of him. May struggle if asked to play a lot of man coverage. Very smart, aware football player that recognizes he weaknesses and avoids putting himself in bad situations. Starter as a rookie."

Highest he could get drafted: Top 10 in second round

Top 10 in second round Lowest he could get drafted: Bottom of second round

Final Thoughts:

Tyler Nubin's ball skills are some of the best in this draft: he recorded a Minnesota program-record 13 career interceptions, and his 12 since 2021 were the most in college football since 2021. Nubin lives in the middle of the field, showcasing an anticipation for his opponent's route development. He is a quick closer to the ball and a strong communicator to the rest of the secondary. Nubin isn't the highest level athlete in terms of his agility in coverage moving laterally. He is better in zone than man because he doesn't have the elite speed that Bullard or others have at the position.