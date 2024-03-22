Last year, the Arizona Cardinals selected an Ohio State player with their first pick in the draft. If Marvin Harrison Jr. gets his apparent wish granted, the Cardinals will once again take a former Buckeye in the first round this year.

Paris Johnson Jr., Arizona's first-round pick last year, recently shared the conversation he had with Harrison shortly after being selected by the Cardinals.

"I literally went to Marvin and was like, 'Dude, you know you're a Cardinal, right?'" Johnson recalled during an appearance on Cardinals Corner. "I knew he was going to be a Cardinal because I saw what happened with [DeAndre Hopkins]. I'm like, the Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-4 receiver."

Harrison's response to Johnson is probably music to Cardinals fans' ears.

"He said he wanted to be a Cardinal," Johnson said.

Harrison's alleged desire to play for the Cardinals makes sense. Arizona has a top-tier quarterback in Kyler Murray, who returned to his Pro Bowl form last season after coming back from an injury. Harrison would immediately be the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver after the team elected not to re-sign Marquise Brown, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency.

Harrison is CBS Sports' top receiver prospect in the draft. He played behind Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as a freshman before bursting on the scene in 2022, catching 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns from current Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Last fall, despite playing with a first-time starting quarterback in Kyle McCord, Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final season in Columbus. He was the 2023 recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes college football's top receiver.

Arizona is in a desirable spot when it comes to having a chance to select Harrison. The Cardinals currently have the fourth pick, but the three teams picking ahead of them (the Bears, Commanders and Patriots) are expected to select a quarterback. In fact, each of our five CBS Sports experts currently have the Cardinals drafting Harrison.