The 2024 NFL Draft could be a historical one when it comes to quarterbacks. When the draft kicks off on Thursday night, there could be as many as six signal-callers taken in the first-round, which would tie the record for most quarterbacks ever selected in the opening round.

One quarterback who's expected to go early in the first round is J.J. McCarthy, but right now, it's hard to say where he might end up. The former Michigan QB met with several teams during the pre-draft process, including the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, so McCarthy could end up with any one of those four teams or a different team altogether. That's why the draft is so confusing.

That being said, we might have just gotten some intel on McCarthy's possible landing spot and the information is coming from McCarthy HIMSELF.

During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show this week, McCarthy was asked if he had any idea where he might land, and surprisingly, he named one specific spot.

"I mean, I have somewhat of an idea, the New York Giants," McCarthy said. "I've spent the most time with [them]."

McCarthy made two visits with the Giants over the past few months and during his interview with Eisen, he mentioned that he really liked the staff, including head coach Brian Daboll, QB coach Shea Tierney and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

"They're a phenomenal staff," McCarthy said. "I love coach Daboll, love [GM Joe] Schoen, love coach Tierney, coach Kafka, a Chicago guy."

McCarthy also noted that he was already familiar with Daboll's offense because he runs a system that's similar to what McCarthy ran at Michigan with former Wolverines' offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

"Just being able to go in there, pretty much know most of the install because coach Daboll came from Alabama and coach Gattis came to Michigan from Alabama," McCarthy said. "So similar formations, motions, plays so being able to get that install in was great. I met with them twice. It's been amazing."

McCarthy also said this week that playing for the Vikings would be "a dream come true," but he didn't specifically mention Minnesota when he was asked where he might land in the draft, so for now, it seems like he feels pretty strongly that the Giants are going to select him.

If McCarthy does end up in New York, that would send a clear signal that the Giants are ready to move on from Daniel Jones.

