getty-laiatu-latu-ucla.jpg
Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is one for the books -- in terms of defensive players taken. With the Indianapolis Colts selection of Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall, this draft is the latest a defensive player has ever been selected in NFL history. 

The previous record was No. 8 overall, which occurred in 2021. The top 14 picks were all offense, the longest for either side at any point in the draft. Five quarterbacks went within the top 10 picks along with three wide receivers and two offensive tackles.Six quarterbacks went in the top 12, which was also a record. 

Here's a look at the latest a defensive player has been selected in each of the last 10 drafts. 

Latest a defensive player has been selected in last 10 drafts

YearPickPlayer
2024No. 15EDGE Laiatu Latu (Colts)

2023

No. 3

DE Will Anderson Jr. (Texans)

2022

No. 1

DE Travon Walker (Jaguars)

2021

No. 8

CB Jaycee Horn (Panthers)

2020

No. 2

DE Chase Young (Commanders)

2019

No. 2

DE Nick Bosa (49ers)

2018

No. 4

CB Denzel Ward (Browns)

2017

No. 1

DE Myles Garrett (Browns)

2016

No. 3

DE Joey Bosa (Chargers)

2015

No. 3

DE Dante Fowler (Jaguars)

2014

No. 1

DE Jadeveon Clowney (Texans)

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft ordermock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects