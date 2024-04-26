The 2024 NFL Draft is one for the books -- in terms of defensive players taken. With the Indianapolis Colts selection of Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall, this draft is the latest a defensive player has ever been selected in NFL history.

The previous record was No. 8 overall, which occurred in 2021. The top 14 picks were all offense, the longest for either side at any point in the draft. Five quarterbacks went within the top 10 picks along with three wide receivers and two offensive tackles.Six quarterbacks went in the top 12, which was also a record.

Here's a look at the latest a defensive player has been selected in each of the last 10 drafts.

Latest a defensive player has been selected in last 10 drafts

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.