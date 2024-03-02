The New York Giants' quarterback situation is anything but settled. While we know Daniel Jones is still on the roster, Big Blue is willing to trade up in the first round to draft his possible successor, according to SNYtv.

While they may want a quarterback who could possibly be Daniel Jones' successor, acquiring one of the top ones in the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be a tough task to pull off. The Giants currently hold the No. 6 overall pick. The problem is that each of the first three teams currently slated to draft -- the Bears, Commanders and Patriots -- are also in the market for a quarterback.

There's a chance that one of those teams could give up their current spot, but it would likely come at a major cost, likely in the form of future high draft picks. That may also include a trade that includes Jones, although his salary may make dealing him difficult.

New York could also choose to stay put and see what falls for them at No. 6. There's a very good chance that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are all off the board by then, but one of those players falling to the Giants is not entirely off the table. Who knows, Williams may ultimately be available at that pick after he chose to skip medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Let's say each of those quarterbacks are off the board at No. 6. That still leaves top prospects J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix as possible options for the Giants. Other options would be selecting Spencer Rattler or Michael Pratt on either Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

Would the Giants be willing to wait that long? Based off what general manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week, they may very well be.

"It's a good quarterback draft," Schoen said from Indianapolis. "It's not just at the top. There's some guy that are mid-levels that I think will be good No. 2s. There's some guys that could be No. 3s in the draft. So yeah, I think it's a solid draft all over."

Regardless of what happens, one thing we know is that the Giants want an upgraded quarterback room ahead of the 2024 season.