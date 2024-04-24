It has been said that the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 overall are the most fascinating team to watch early in the draft. Most mock drafts have Jim Harbaugh and Co. trading down while a quarterback-needy team moves up for someone like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, but could the Chargers ultimately stick and pick at No. 5?

According to The Athletic, the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings have all called the Chargers to inquire about a trade. The Chargers are of course listening to these offers, but their asking price is reportedly high.

The Vikings are the team commonly mocked to trade up with the Chargers, and there are a couple of reasons why. For one, Harbaugh could help facilitate his former quarterback's NFL landing spot, and he probably wouldn't want to gift McCarthy to a rival, where Harbaugh would be forced to face him twice a year. Then, unlike the Broncos and Raiders, the Vikings have two first-round picks in this current draft. Still, any pick can become available for the right price, even if you're negotiating with a rival.

It's possible a quarterback-needy team decides to swing a deal with the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall, and the Chargers take the first non-quarterback at No. 5. Who would that be? L.A. could boost a wide receivers room that lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason by drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, but we know Harbaugh likes his offensive linemen, and Joe Alt is an attractive prospect. If you look at the odds for the No. 5 overall pick at Caesars Sportsbook, there is actually a three-way tie between Alt, Nabers and Harrison (+200).

