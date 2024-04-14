The 2024 NFL Draft is now right around the corner, and the Buffalo Bills are one of the more interesting teams to watch. Buffalo of course traded star wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, leading many to believe the Bills will draft a receiver in the first round.

However, Buffalo currently resides at No. 28 overall in the order, meaning the Bills could miss out on the first four or five wide receivers taken. Are the Bills a candidate to trade up in the first round? Pass rusher Von Miller apparently wants that to happen.

Friday, Miller posted a video on his Instagram story with the caption, "Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR. In Beane we TRUST. Bills Mafia LFG."

Trading up for a wideout in the first round is an interesting question in this draft. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze are considered to be top 10 picks, and it would be costly to move up to score one of these playmakers. Hypothetically, the next receiver to go would be LSU's Brian Thomas Jr., and he may be worth trading up for. In fact, our most recent CBS Sports mock draft has Buffalo moving up a few spots for Thomas.

At 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, Thomas has the size, speed and talent to potentially be a WR1 at the next level. He led all FBS receivers last year with 17 touchdowns, which was tied for the fifth-most in a single season in SEC history, and was named Second Team All-SEC. Thomas leaves LSU with 24 career receiving touchdowns, the same number as Justin Jefferson, and one more than Ja'Marr Chase. Per Caesars Sportsbook, Thomas' Over/Under draft position is 16.5.

For a breakdown of receivers Buffalo could potentially select late in the first round, click here.