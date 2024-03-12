With Aaron Rodgers still rehabbing from his injured Achilles, the New York Jets have decided to bring in an experienced backup quarterback.

According to NFL.com, Tyrod Taylor has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with New York that's worth up to $18 million. Jets owner Woody Johnson made it very clear this offseason that he wanted his team to make an upgrade at the backup QB spot, so it's no surprise to see Taylor land in New York.

Back in February, Johnson was asked about what the team's needs might be this offseason and he didn't mince his words.

"You need a backup quarterback," Johnson said, via ESPN.com. "We didn't have one last year."

For Taylor, one reason the Jets likely made sense as a landing spot is because he won't even have to move. The veteran quarterback was already in New York because he spent the past two seasons with the Giants. Taylor started a total of five games last season in place of Daniel Jones and he went 2-3 in those starts.

If Taylor is forced to play in 2024, the Jets will be handing the QB job over to someone who has plenty of experience. The 34-year-old has made a total of 59 starts in his career -- going 28-28-1 -- and he was even voted to the Pro Bowl back in 2015.

In his final two starts with the Giants last year, he averaged 308 passing yards per game. With Taylor now set to sign with the Jets, that means it's pretty much a certainty at this point that Zach Wilson won't be returning in 2024. The Jets have already given him permission to seek a trade and if he can't find a landing spot, then he'll likely be released. Of course, if that happens, it would be an embarrassing look for the Jets if they're forced to cut the former No. 2 overall pick just three years after drafting him.

As for Taylor, he was one of several players the Jets agreed to terms with on Monday as part of a busy day. Besides Taylor, the team also added some offensive line help in the form of John Simpson, who started 17 games for the Ravens last season. The Jets also added former 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw while re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein.