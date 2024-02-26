The tight end is an underrated position in today's NFL, but it's one that could serve as your X factor on offense. These hybrid athletes are asked to block like offensive tackles, but also catch like wide receivers. Find the right one, and he could serve as your most important weapon, like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews.

As is the case every offseason, there are some intriguing tight ends hitting the open market. The best part is these players may not come expensive either. Below, we will break down the top five free agent tight ends this offseason, and discuss a couple of potential landing spots as well as what their contracts could look like.

A former No. 20 overall pick of the Denver Broncos, Fant was included in the Russell Wilson trade. In 2023, Fant had what was statistically his worst season, as he caught 32 passes for 414 yards and zero touchdowns. Fant was not close to being a pillar of Seattle's offense, but does he have that kind of potential? I think he could be a TE1 if given the chance. He crossed 670 receiving yards in two of three total seasons played with Denver. I say another change of scenery would be beneficial.

Landing spots: Commanders, Saints, Dolphins

Spotrac's market value: N/A

Many believed the former Dolphin was going to take off with Bill Belichick, but Gesicki never did. He averaged 1.7 receptions per game and 14.4 receiving yards in his one season with New England, and caught just two touchdowns. The versatile pass-catcher crossed 700 yards twice during his time with the Dolphins, and he should seek out a team that will use him for his strengths. Maybe Gesicki isn't a mauler as a blocker, but you can move him around as a receiver.

Landing spots: Chargers, Colts, Rams

Spotrac's market value: N/A, but signed a 1-year deal that ended up paying $4.8 million last offseason.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

3. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Unlike Gesicki, Everett was utilized more than he ever had been when he signed with the Chargers. After a year with the Seahawks in 2021, Everett moved to L.A. and caught a career-high 58 passes for a career-high 555 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. This past season, he caught 51 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games played.

Originally drafted in the second round by the Rams in 2017, Everett will turn 30 this June. He's a good athlete who can break tackles after the catch, meaning there should be interest in him.

Landing spots: Jets, Commanders, Bengals

Spotrac's market value: Two years, $17,389,684 ($8.6 million AAV, No. 15 highest-paid TE)

2. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Henry burst onto the NFL scene with the Chargers in 2016 with eight touchdown receptions as a rookie, but injuries did affect the former Arkansas star early in his career. He suffered a lacerated kidney, torn ACL and knee fracture. Still, Henry was viewed as one of the best tight ends in the league when he hit free agency, and opted to join Belichick in New England. In theory, this was a match made in heaven, but Henry crossed 600 receiving yards just once in three seasons with the Patriots. In 2021, he did lead New England with a career-high nine touchdown receptions.

Henry, who turned 29 in December, is a well-rounded tight end when it comes to blocking in the run game and catching in the pass game. He's an underrated free agent. Wouldn't it be something if he returned to the Chargers?

Landing spots: Chargers, Patriots, Colts

Spotrac's market value: One year, $7,598,774 ($7.5 million, No. 17 highest-paid TE)

The top tight end in this class is likely Schultz, who apparently didn't find the kind of market he was anticipating last offseason, as he signed a one-year deal with Houston that ended up paying just north of $6 million. Now, he gets a chance to test that market again.

With the Texans in 2023, Schultz caught 59 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns. His 635 receiving yards were the second-most he's recorded in a single season, as he caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Now that he has the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year as his quarterback, maybe Schultz wants to return to H-Town in 2024.

Landing spots: Texans, Commanders, Bengals

Spotrac's market value: Three years, $34,014,752 ($11.3 million AAV, No. 11 highest-paid TE)

Other TE FAs of note (UFA): Adam Trautman (Broncos), Colby Parkinson (Seahawks), Austin Hooper (Raiders), Drew Sample (Bengals), Irv Smith (Bengals), Robert Tonyan (Bears)