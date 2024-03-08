Free agency begins in just a few days, and we have seen a great number of players added to what was already expected to be a highly competitive market after the massive jump in the salary cap. Our team here at CBSSports.com has been previewing the upcoming player-acquisition window in every way imaginable, and we're continuing that today by taking a look at the cornerback market.

The would-be top corners on the board, Jaylon Johnson and L'Jarius Sneed, both received the franchise tag. Johnson has already signed a new deal off that tag, inking a four-year, $76 million ($19 million AAV) contract to remain in Chicago; and Sneed is widely expected to be traded by the Chiefs. He will likely sign for a similar or even greater amount than Johnson, given the value of the cornerback franchise tag ($19.8 million).

Still, there are still some really good players out there, and we'll highlight the top 10 below.

White and Howard have not yet officially been released, but those moves have been reported, and given their respective teams' salary situations, they're expected to be finalized ahead of free agency's official opening Wednesday.

Spotrac has projected contract values for six of our remaining top-10 corners. Fuller is projected to get the largest deal in both total value and average annual value, with a four-year, $64.6 million ($13.6 million AAV) contract. He's followed by Williams (two years, $25.6 million, $12.8 million AAV), Jackson (four years, $45.4 million, $11.3 million AAV), Gilmore (one year, $11.1 million), Witherspoon (two years, $12.5 million, $10.25 million AAV), and Nelson (two years, $16.8 million, $8.4 million AAV). That would constitute a raise (in terms of AAV) for each of those players except Jackson.

None of them would reset the top of the cornerback market or even approach the deal Johnson got and Sneed is expected to command, but the Fuller contract would slot in ninth in the league in total value and 11th in AAV. Nelson's deal would check in 23rd in AAV, and everyone else would slot somewhere in between. In other words, they'd all be getting CB1 type of money, among the 25 highest-paid players at the position.

As for where they could land, a look at our free agency primer lists (deep breath) the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Broncos, Lions, Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Dolphins, Vikings, Giants, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers and Titans as being among the teams who need cornerback help this offseason. That's 21 of the league's 32 teams, and others could be added to that list if they lose some of the players on the list above. Coupled with the seeming collapse of the safety market that happened this week, it's looking like a bunch of these guys could get paid in a big way.