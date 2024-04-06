From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 There is little more that could be said about Caleb Williams and Chicago at this point. It has felt like the obvious choice for months and remains that way.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 As the process has moved forward, I have felt that Drake Maye is the second best quarterback prospect in this draft class and that Washington is likely to take him at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 With two quarterbacks off the board, the selection at No. 3 overall boils down to how New England feels about the remaining quarterbacks. If it does not love one of them, then there is no reason to force the matter. The Patriots could trade down and address other positions of need if they are not in love with Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 It makes a lot of sense for Arizona to trade out of this pick if it gets a big offer, but the idea of taking Marvin Harrison Jr. may be too good to pass up. The Cardinals stick at No. 4 overall and add a weapon for Kyler Murray.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Los Angeles trades out of the No. 5 overall selection, which puts it in a position to do what it really wants, which is take an offensive lineman. Minnesota is given the opportunity to take a quarterback, but it comes at a great cost.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The race to draft quarterbacks atop the draft benefits teams like the Giants. If New York does not get aggressive in pursuit of a quarterback, then Malik Nabers is the next best option. He would give the Giants a playmaker at the position that they've lacked for years.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd There is no easier projection than the Titans taking an offensive lineman. Everything that they have done this offseason has been to support second-year quarterback Will Levis, and that continues in the first round, as they take an offensive lineman in consecutive years.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta gets some juice off the edge as Dallas Turner pairs nicely with Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons hired a defensive-minded head coach, and Raheem Morris is not going to want his unit to perform poorly. Dallas Turner is the first defender off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 It is likely that one of the top wide receivers is available for Chicago at No. 9 overall given all that is projected to occur before its pick. Caleb Williams walks into a great situation throwing to Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Aaron Rodgers has proven he can do more with less at the wide receiver position, so the position isn't as desperate a need as maybe it outwardly seems. I think general manager Joe Douglas understands that going into the season with two 33-year-old offensive tackles is more risky than its current tackle situation, especially after how last season played out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th JC Latham over Olu Fashanu may come as a surprise, but the Chargers may be more inclined to draft a right tackle than force Rashawn Slater to switch positions. Offensive line is probably the direction head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to address with tight end Brock Bowers being the dark horse.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Wide receiver has often been linked to Indianapolis, but there are other ways to support a young quarterback. Anthony Richardson is now throwing to a few players with wider catch radii. Shane Steichen comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he had Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas needs to come out of this draft with at least one and probably two offensive line starters, but cornerback is also a position of need. Quinyon Mitchell is highly competitive, and his floor is pretty high as a result, in my opinion.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Penning has not grasped the left tackle position with control, and now there are reports about the structural integrity of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee. I cannot imagine that a franchise who consistently invests in the offensive line will feel comfortable going into next season with its current offensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Denver needs to be realistic regarding its current situation. The Broncos do not have the ammunition that Minnesota does in a potential trade-up situation. Los Angeles is probably not going to help facilitate a division rival moving up for a quarterback, either. If they miss out on the top quarterback prospects, rather than get desperate and overdraft the position, the Broncos pick up additional draft capital and address multiple areas of need.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The interior offensive line remains a priority for Seattle this offseason. Troy Fautanu being available is the dream situation for the Seahawks. First, he has a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Fautanu has positional flexibility so, if both tackles get hurt as they did a year ago, then Fautanu gives them insurance at a premium position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville released Darious Williams for salary cap purposes, and that created a massive void at the position. Terrion Arnold is the top cornerback prospect in this class for some, so that is great value at this stage of the first round.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 18 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th With so many top offensive tackle prospects off the board, Green Bay cannot afford to be patient any longer. Green Bay has made a trade involving its first-round pick in six of the past nine drafts. It drafts Amarius Mims to be the replacement of long-time left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles explored the idea of trading for Brian Burns a few years ago and, if it had its druthers, it would like to have a respectable pass rusher to plug in opposite Byron Young, who had a really promising rookie season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd After taking Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 4 overall, Arizona turns around and adds an important piece on defense. Jared Verse has the frame that NFL personnel love and the athletic testing that could allow him to be a high impact player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Jackson Powers-Johnson could play guard or center. Miami happens to need both positions after Robert Hunt departed in free agency. Aaron Brewer was signed to play center in free agency, so the team now has options.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Graham Barton has positional flexibility, which is what Philadelphia looks for out of its offensive linemen, especially when there are not any pressing needs. Barton is insurance for now.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 By trading back, Los Angeles is in a position to address two massive needs rather than one. First, the Chargers took the right tackle. Now they throw another body into the wide receiver room. The Chargers wide receivers coach will have to earn his money with last year's first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, and now Brian Thomas Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th A bit of stability would be great for Kingsley Suamataia's development. The cousin of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell transferred from Oregon after the 2021 season, spent the 2022 season at right tackle and then transitioned to left tackle in 2023. His presence on the left side will allow Dallas to keep Tyler Smith at guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 25 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati lost D.J. Reader to the Lions but countered by signing Sheldon Rankins to pair him with B.J. Hill. The Bengals add some depth to the room with the selection of Jer'Zhan Newton.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Tampa Bay shipped Carlton Davis to Detroit this offseason and Sean Murphy-Bunting is long gone, leaving Jamel Dean as the Will Smith meme looking around an empty living room. The Buccaneers have a lot of needs, but one of those is filled with in the first round with the selection of Nate Wiggins.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 27 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 Steelers fans will probably not be fans of the team's decision to trade out of the opportunity to select one of the perceived top interior offensive linemen, but they still address a position of need while adding draft resources in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Following the Stefon Diggs trade, Buffalo has a clear need at the wide receiver position. Adonai Mitchell is a bit more of a vision than a finished product, but he brings a much-needed explosive element to the Bills offense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 8th Marshawn Kneeland gets into the first round. After beginning his career in a rotation with Marcus Davenport, Kneeland will eventually take over as the full-time pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses' replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th A run on offensive linemen has left those spots pretty bare, so San Francisco will have to go in another direction. It is never shy investing in the edge rusher position, and the depth chart essentially features one-year mercenaries opposite Nick Bosa.