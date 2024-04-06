brock-bowers.jpg
The Buffalo Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if the trade was an isolated move or the first domino to fall. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are a few others who have been rumored to be available. 

In today's thought exercise, we make a handful of trades and explore how Buffalo goes about replacing its Pro Bowl pass-catcher. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
There is little more that could be said about Caleb Williams and Chicago at this point. It has felt like the obvious choice for months and remains that way.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
As the process has moved forward, I have felt that Drake Maye is the second best quarterback prospect in this draft class and that Washington is likely to take him at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
With two quarterbacks off the board, the selection at No. 3 overall boils down to how New England feels about the remaining quarterbacks. If it does not love one of them, then there is no reason to force the matter. The Patriots could trade down and address other positions of need if they are not in love with Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
It makes a lot of sense for Arizona to trade out of this pick if it gets a big offer, but the idea of taking Marvin Harrison Jr. may be too good to pass up. The Cardinals stick at No. 4 overall and add a weapon for Kyler Murray.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Los Angeles trades out of the No. 5 overall selection, which puts it in a position to do what it really wants, which is take an offensive lineman. Minnesota is given the opportunity to take a quarterback, but it comes at a great cost.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The race to draft quarterbacks atop the draft benefits teams like the Giants. If New York does not get aggressive in pursuit of a quarterback, then Malik Nabers is the next best option. He would give the Giants a playmaker at the position that they've lacked for years.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There is no easier projection than the Titans taking an offensive lineman. Everything that they have done this offseason has been to support second-year quarterback Will Levis, and that continues in the first round, as they take an offensive lineman in consecutive years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Atlanta gets some juice off the edge as Dallas Turner pairs nicely with Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons hired a defensive-minded head coach, and Raheem Morris is not going to want his unit to perform poorly. Dallas Turner is the first defender off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
It is likely that one of the top wide receivers is available for Chicago at No. 9 overall given all that is projected to occur before its pick. Caleb Williams walks into a great situation throwing to Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Aaron Rodgers has proven he can do more with less at the wide receiver position, so the position isn't as desperate a need as maybe it outwardly seems. I think general manager Joe Douglas understands that going into the season with two 33-year-old offensive tackles is more risky than its current tackle situation, especially after how last season played out.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
JC Latham over Olu Fashanu may come as a surprise, but the Chargers may be more inclined to draft a right tackle than force Rashawn Slater to switch positions. Offensive line is probably the direction head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to address with tight end Brock Bowers being the dark horse.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
Wide receiver has often been linked to Indianapolis, but there are other ways to support a young quarterback. Anthony Richardson is now throwing to a few players with wider catch radii. Shane Steichen comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he had Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Las Vegas needs to come out of this draft with at least one and probably two offensive line starters, but cornerback is also a position of need. Quinyon Mitchell is highly competitive, and his floor is pretty high as a result, in my opinion.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Trevor Penning has not grasped the left tackle position with control, and now there are reports about the structural integrity of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee. I cannot imagine that a franchise who consistently invests in the offensive line will feel comfortable going into next season with its current offensive line.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Denver needs to be realistic regarding its current situation. The Broncos do not have the ammunition that Minnesota does in a potential trade-up situation. Los Angeles is probably not going to help facilitate a division rival moving up for a quarterback, either. If they miss out on the top quarterback prospects, rather than get desperate and overdraft the position, the Broncos pick up additional draft capital and address multiple areas of need.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The interior offensive line remains a priority for Seattle this offseason. Troy Fautanu being available is the dream situation for the Seahawks. First, he has a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Fautanu has positional flexibility so, if both tackles get hurt as they did a year ago, then Fautanu gives them insurance at a premium position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jacksonville released Darious Williams for salary cap purposes, and that created a massive void at the position. Terrion Arnold is the top cornerback prospect in this class for some, so that is great value at this stage of the first round.
  Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
With so many top offensive tackle prospects off the board, Green Bay cannot afford to be patient any longer. Green Bay has made a trade involving its first-round pick in six of the past nine drafts. It drafts Amarius Mims to be the replacement of long-time left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Los Angeles explored the idea of trading for Brian Burns a few years ago and, if it had its druthers, it would like to have a respectable pass rusher to plug in opposite Byron Young, who had a really promising rookie season.
  Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
After taking Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 4 overall, Arizona turns around and adds an important piece on defense. Jared Verse has the frame that NFL personnel love and the athletic testing that could allow him to be a high impact player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Jackson Powers-Johnson could play guard or center. Miami happens to need both positions after Robert Hunt departed in free agency. Aaron Brewer was signed to play center in free agency, so the team now has options.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
8th
Graham Barton has positional flexibility, which is what Philadelphia looks for out of its offensive linemen, especially when there are not any pressing needs. Barton is insurance for now.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
By trading back, Los Angeles is in a position to address two massive needs rather than one. First, the Chargers took the right tackle. Now they throw another body into the wide receiver room. The Chargers wide receivers coach will have to earn his money with last year's first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, and now Brian Thomas Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
A bit of stability would be great for Kingsley Suamataia's development. The cousin of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell transferred from Oregon after the 2021 season, spent the 2022 season at right tackle and then transitioned to left tackle in 2023. His presence on the left side will allow Dallas to keep Tyler Smith at guard.
  Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Cincinnati lost D.J. Reader to the Lions but countered by signing Sheldon Rankins to pair him with B.J. Hill. The Bengals add some depth to the room with the selection of Jer'Zhan Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Tampa Bay shipped Carlton Davis to Detroit this offseason and Sean Murphy-Bunting is long gone, leaving Jamel Dean as the Will Smith meme looking around an empty living room. The Buccaneers have a lot of needs, but one of those is filled with in the first round with the selection of Nate Wiggins.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
Steelers fans will probably not be fans of the team's decision to trade out of the opportunity to select one of the perceived top interior offensive linemen, but they still address a position of need while adding draft resources in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
Following the Stefon Diggs trade, Buffalo has a clear need at the wide receiver position. Adonai Mitchell is a bit more of a vision than a finished product, but he brings a much-needed explosive element to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Marshawn Kneeland DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
92nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Marshawn Kneeland gets into the first round. After beginning his career in a rotation with Marcus Davenport, Kneeland will eventually take over as the full-time pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses' replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
A run on offensive linemen has left those spots pretty bare, so San Francisco will have to go in another direction. It is never shy investing in the edge rusher position, and the depth chart essentially features one-year mercenaries opposite Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Kansas City has a need at the cornerback position after trading away L'Jarius Sneed. It fills that void in the first round with the selection of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Teams without a first-round pick

33. Panthers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Carolina traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason after signing Adam Thielen and drafting Jonathan Mingo a year ago. Keon Coleman has a bit of a different skillset in that receiver room. The Panthers have done everything in their power this offseason to support Bryce Young, and this continues that trend.

42. Texans: Brandon Fiske, DT, Florida State

Houston has done really well adding talent over the past few years. The play of C.J. Stroud certainly accelerates its timeline, but it still has needs to fill on defense, including defensive tackle and cornerback. The Texans were one of the teams interested in Arik Armstead before he signed with the Jaguars.

54. Browns: Maason Smith, DT, LSU

Cleveland has never shied away from LSU products coming off injury (safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Jacob Phillips.) The Browns kept their interior defensive line together but the addition of Smith would give them a long view at the position. 

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects