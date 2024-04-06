The Buffalo Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if the trade was an isolated move or the first domino to fall. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are a few others who have been rumored to be available.
In today's thought exercise, we make a handful of trades and explore how Buffalo goes about replacing its Pro Bowl pass-catcher.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
There is little more that could be said about Caleb Williams and Chicago at this point. It has felt like the obvious choice for months and remains that way.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
As the process has moved forward, I have felt that Drake Maye is the second best quarterback prospect in this draft class and that Washington is likely to take him at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
With two quarterbacks off the board, the selection at No. 3 overall boils down to how New England feels about the remaining quarterbacks. If it does not love one of them, then there is no reason to force the matter. The Patriots could trade down and address other positions of need if they are not in love with Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
It makes a lot of sense for Arizona to trade out of this pick if it gets a big offer, but the idea of taking Marvin Harrison Jr. may be too good to pass up. The Cardinals stick at No. 4 overall and add a weapon for Kyler Murray.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Los Angeles trades out of the No. 5 overall selection, which puts it in a position to do what it really wants, which is take an offensive lineman. Minnesota is given the opportunity to take a quarterback, but it comes at a great cost.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The race to draft quarterbacks atop the draft benefits teams like the Giants. If New York does not get aggressive in pursuit of a quarterback, then Malik Nabers is the next best option. He would give the Giants a playmaker at the position that they've lacked for years.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
There is no easier projection than the Titans taking an offensive lineman. Everything that they have done this offseason has been to support second-year quarterback Will Levis, and that continues in the first round, as they take an offensive lineman in consecutive years.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Atlanta gets some juice off the edge as Dallas Turner pairs nicely with Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons hired a defensive-minded head coach, and Raheem Morris is not going to want his unit to perform poorly. Dallas Turner is the first defender off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
It is likely that one of the top wide receivers is available for Chicago at No. 9 overall given all that is projected to occur before its pick. Caleb Williams walks into a great situation throwing to Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Aaron Rodgers has proven he can do more with less at the wide receiver position, so the position isn't as desperate a need as maybe it outwardly seems. I think general manager Joe Douglas understands that going into the season with two 33-year-old offensive tackles is more risky than its current tackle situation, especially after how last season played out.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
JC Latham over Olu Fashanu may come as a surprise, but the Chargers may be more inclined to draft a right tackle than force Rashawn Slater to switch positions. Offensive line is probably the direction head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to address with tight end Brock Bowers being the dark horse.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Wide receiver has often been linked to Indianapolis, but there are other ways to support a young quarterback. Anthony Richardson is now throwing to a few players with wider catch radii. Shane Steichen comes from a situation in Philadelphia where he had Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Las Vegas needs to come out of this draft with at least one and probably two offensive line starters, but cornerback is also a position of need. Quinyon Mitchell is highly competitive, and his floor is pretty high as a result, in my opinion.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Trevor Penning has not grasped the left tackle position with control, and now there are reports about the structural integrity of right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's knee. I cannot imagine that a franchise who consistently invests in the offensive line will feel comfortable going into next season with its current offensive line.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Denver needs to be realistic regarding its current situation. The Broncos do not have the ammunition that Minnesota does in a potential trade-up situation. Los Angeles is probably not going to help facilitate a division rival moving up for a quarterback, either. If they miss out on the top quarterback prospects, rather than get desperate and overdraft the position, the Broncos pick up additional draft capital and address multiple areas of need.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
The interior offensive line remains a priority for Seattle this offseason. Troy Fautanu being available is the dream situation for the Seahawks. First, he has a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff. Fautanu has positional flexibility so, if both tackles get hurt as they did a year ago, then Fautanu gives them insurance at a premium position.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Jacksonville released Darious Williams for salary cap purposes, and that created a massive void at the position. Terrion Arnold is the top cornerback prospect in this class for some, so that is great value at this stage of the first round.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 18
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
With so many top offensive tackle prospects off the board, Green Bay cannot afford to be patient any longer. Green Bay has made a trade involving its first-round pick in six of the past nine drafts. It drafts Amarius Mims to be the replacement of long-time left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Los Angeles explored the idea of trading for Brian Burns a few years ago and, if it had its druthers, it would like to have a respectable pass rusher to plug in opposite Byron Young, who had a really promising rookie season.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
After taking Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 4 overall, Arizona turns around and adds an important piece on defense. Jared Verse has the frame that NFL personnel love and the athletic testing that could allow him to be a high impact player at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Jackson Powers-Johnson could play guard or center. Miami happens to need both positions after Robert Hunt departed in free agency. Aaron Brewer was signed to play center in free agency, so the team now has options.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton has positional flexibility, which is what Philadelphia looks for out of its offensive linemen, especially when there are not any pressing needs. Barton is insurance for now.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
By trading back, Los Angeles is in a position to address two massive needs rather than one. First, the Chargers took the right tackle. Now they throw another body into the wide receiver room. The Chargers wide receivers coach will have to earn his money with last year's first-round pick, Quentin Johnston, and now Brian Thomas Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 24
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
A bit of stability would be great for Kingsley Suamataia's development. The cousin of Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell transferred from Oregon after the 2021 season, spent the 2022 season at right tackle and then transitioned to left tackle in 2023. His presence on the left side will allow Dallas to keep Tyler Smith at guard.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Cincinnati lost D.J. Reader to the Lions but countered by signing Sheldon Rankins to pair him with B.J. Hill. The Bengals add some depth to the room with the selection of Jer'Zhan Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Tampa Bay shipped Carlton Davis to Detroit this offseason and Sean Murphy-Bunting is long gone, leaving Jamel Dean as the Will Smith meme looking around an empty living room. The Buccaneers have a lot of needs, but one of those is filled with in the first round with the selection of Nate Wiggins.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Steelers fans will probably not be fans of the team's decision to trade out of the opportunity to select one of the perceived top interior offensive linemen, but they still address a position of need while adding draft resources in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Following the Stefon Diggs trade, Buffalo has a clear need at the wide receiver position. Adonai Mitchell is a bit more of a vision than a finished product, but he brings a much-needed explosive element to the Bills offense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Marshawn Kneeland gets into the first round. After beginning his career in a rotation with Marcus Davenport, Kneeland will eventually take over as the full-time pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to New York. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with Detroit. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries lately. The Ravens need to find stability, and that could mean using their first-round selection on Moses' replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
A run on offensive linemen has left those spots pretty bare, so San Francisco will have to go in another direction. It is never shy investing in the edge rusher position, and the depth chart essentially features one-year mercenaries opposite Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Kansas City has a need at the cornerback position after trading away L'Jarius Sneed. It fills that void in the first round with the selection of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Teams without a first-round pick
33. Panthers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Carolina traded for Diontae Johnson this offseason after signing Adam Thielen and drafting Jonathan Mingo a year ago. Keon Coleman has a bit of a different skillset in that receiver room. The Panthers have done everything in their power this offseason to support Bryce Young, and this continues that trend.
42. Texans: Brandon Fiske, DT, Florida State
Houston has done really well adding talent over the past few years. The play of C.J. Stroud certainly accelerates its timeline, but it still has needs to fill on defense, including defensive tackle and cornerback. The Texans were one of the teams interested in Arik Armstead before he signed with the Jaguars.
54. Browns: Maason Smith, DT, LSU
Cleveland has never shied away from LSU products coming off injury (safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Jacob Phillips.) The Browns kept their interior defensive line together but the addition of Smith would give them a long view at the position.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.