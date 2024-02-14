Sean Payton is going to find himself a new quarterback, who more fits what he wants to do offensively, over the next few months. We aren't sure what avenue he'll use to get that new passer, but it feels like the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
In this mock, Payton and Co. get creative to land who they hope is their next franchise quarterback. And they snag a premier skill-position prospect in the process.
For this week, this is my Justin Fields trade, and it's a new one:
Patriots get: Fields, 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 110)
Bears get: 2024 third-round pick (No. 68), 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps in New England
Important: The draft order is now set. Thanks to Tankathon for compiling it.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Because Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are stellar prospects in their own right, there'll be some debate as to whether or not the Bears should trade out of No. 1 (again). At this point, I doubt they do.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Kliff Kingsbury has worked with Williams, but he should be able to tap into the skills of the dynamic Daniels too, right?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Now with Fields and Harrison, the Patriots offense looks significantly more explosive than it's been in the post Tom Brady era.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Cardinals are desperate for a quarterback-friendly boundary receiver, and they'd get that with Odunze.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Chargers, with new GM Joe Hortiz, may very well be interested in more picks. If Maye is available at No. 5, they'll field plenty of calls. To ensure they get their guy, the Giants trade up one spot.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
The Chargers continue the previous regime's build-the-trenches-early philosophy with Fuaga. Instant plus starter at right tackle. Los Angeles gets pick No. 70 (third-round) in this swap.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Titans send this pick in as soon as graphic flips to their logo as on the clock. Franchise left tackle for Will Levis.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Williams and Nabers can be a tremendous All-Pro caliber duo in Chicago. Don't forget about D.J. Moore either.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Round 1 - Pick 11
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
The Vikings go with McCarthy, who has plus arm talent and athleticism, two things the quarterback spot has lacked in Minnesota during the productive Kirk Cousins era.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Sean Payton knows the impact an electric tight end can have on an offense, and can't pass on Bowers here.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ball-hawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 14
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
With an SEC pedigree at multiple positions, Latham is a smart selection here for the Saints during the Derek Carr era.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
DeJean is a do-everything defensive back who'll be a fun chess piece for Mike McDonald right away.
Round 1 - Pick 17
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Thomas is a sizable, athletic, well-rounded weapon, which is needed in Jacksonville.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The Bengals know how vital it is protecting Joe Burrow, so Morgan is added as one of the best pass-blockers in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Kinchens can be the quarterback of the Rams defense and make an impact in a variety of ways from his safety spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
How about a cornerback pairing of Mitchell and Joey Porter Jr. for the next 5-7 years in Pittsburgh?
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
If Connor Williams isn't re-signed, uh yeah, the Dolphins have a gaping hole at center, and Powers-Johnson is one rather large and athletic blocker at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
If the Texans lose Jonathan Greenard in free agency, they'll likely be in the edge market early in the draft, and Robinson has freaky athletic gifts around the corner.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Given that DeMarcus Lawrence is in the twilight of his career, the Cowboys want to restock the edge-rusher shelf, and do so here with Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Turner enjoyed a productive 2023 at Alabama and has plus athleticism around the corner.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
The Cardinals are ecstatic about Murphy being available this late in Round 1 given his incendiary first step and pass-rush move arsenal.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon. There's some after-the-catch juice to his game, too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson could actually go higher than this, but if he's here, the Missouri star would be sensible for a Lions club that needs another rusher up front opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Another beefy but polished defensive lineman for the Ravens. Newton was awesome at Illinois and can really rush the passer.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 31
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
To get that extra year on the rookie deal, the Broncos move back into Round 1 for Nix, who Payton will likely love due to his vast collegiate experience and the maturation he showed as a quick decision-maker from the pocket at Oregon. In this deal, the 49ers move this selection and a 2025 fourth-round pick and receive Denver's 2025 first-rounder and No. 76 in this draft (third round).
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Mitchell is just scratching the surface as to how good he can be. With plus size and super-smooth movement skills the sky is the limit in Kansas City.