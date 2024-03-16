Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 Justin Fields has yet to be traded, but that doesn't impact the Bears' draft plans. Caleb Williams will be the pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 New offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury gets another dual-threat dynamo and Heisman Trophy winner (with Kyler Murray being the other) in Jayden Daniels.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Of teams with top-three picks, it seems as though the Patriots have the weakest roster. So, while New England badly wants to find a long-term successor to Tom Brady, it opts to trade back eight spots and acquire valuable assets it can use to build out its team under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Meanwhile, the Vikings get their Kirk Cousins replacement in Drake Maye using the second first-round pick they gained in a trade with the Texans.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals opt to keep the No. 4 pick and select one of the best WR prospects in recent memory.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 It's never a bad thing to provide Justin Herbert with the best offensive tackle in the draft class, but the Chargers decide to go the receiver route after releasing Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen. Malik Nabers has all of the tools to be a big contributor right away in Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 6 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Best-case scenario for the Giants, who get the QB they're reportedly interested in without giving up anything.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans got Will Levis a stud RB (Tony Pollard) and a stud WR (Calvin Ridley) in free agency. Now they get him a stud LT in Joe Alt.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st With Kirk Cousins signed, the suddenly dangerous Falcons turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball. Dallas Turner gives Atlanta firepower off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick was initially Rome Odunze. Then the Bears traded for Keenan Allen. I don't think the Allen trade prohibits Chicago from still going WR here, especially if they view Odunze as a blue-chip player, but in this mock draft, the front office pairs Montez Sweat with one of the best pass rushers in this class in Jared Verse.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets were reportedly keyed in on Taliese Fuaga at the Senior Bowl, and the Oregon State standout has done nothing to hurt his chances of being a top-10 pick. The offensive line remodel continues in front of Aaron Rodgers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The Patriots reportedly tried to land Calvin Ridley in free agency, but the star WR ended up signing with the Titans. New England's consolation prize at WR1 is the powerful and productive Rome Odunze.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Russell Wilson is officially gone, so the Broncos are definitely in the mix to add a QB. I just don't know if Sean Payton is willing to give up as many assets as other teams (Vikings, Giants, etc.) to move into position to take one of the top prospects. Instead, Denver adds a arguable top-5 talent outside the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Olu Fashanu falls into the laps of the Raiders, who are in need of quality offensive linemen after Jermaine Eluemunor left for the Giants in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Michael Thomas out, Brian Thomas Jr. in for Derek Carr and the Saints offense. The other LSU standout has all the tools to thrive alongside Chris Olave.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts made Kenny Moore the highest-paid nickel cornerback in NFL history, but they still need an outside guy opposite Dallis Flowers, who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles. Quinyon Mitchell can be that player from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks brought back Leonard Williams, but they need more on the defensive interior. Byron Murphy II will not only disrupt the passer; he'll help a rush defense that allowed 24 rushing touchdowns (tied-second worst in NFL) in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st All of the sudden, the AFC South has some offensive firepower with C.J. Stroud and the Texans and Will Levis and the Titans, the latter of which has both DeAndre Hopkins and newly signed Calvin Ridley. If the Jaguars want to get back on top of the division, they'll need better defensive players at premium positions. Getting potentially the top CB in the class certainly qualifies.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Protect Joe Burrow at all costs -- that needs to be the goal for the Bengals this offseason. Yet Cincinnati let right tackle Jonah Williams walk and haven't signed any offensive linemen during the first week of free agency. That makes it imperative that Cincinnati invest significant draft capital into the position, and it does so here by selecting the massive yet nimble JC Latham.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd Future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald has retired, which means defensive tackle just became a major need for the Rams. Johnny Newton doesn't compare to one of the best defensive players of all-time, but he'll help lighten the blow of Donald hanging up the cleats.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Easy one here. Steelers select the Oregon Mauler to replace the recently released Mason Cole. New QB1 Russell Wilson gets a rookie center.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins get younger and much cheaper after replacing the departed Robert Hunt (who signed a 5-year, $100M deal with the Panthers) with Troy Fautanu. He played left tackle at Washington but will likely kick inside.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles addressed edge rusher by retaining Josh Sweat and signing Bryce Huff. Now they address the aging secondary, adding the long and blazing fast Nate Wiggins.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 23 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Patriots traded back, used the extra pick to snag a No. 1 WR, and now get that wideout his college QB in Michael Penix Jr. The main concern for the Heisman Trophy finalist was his medical history, but "With the First Pick" podcast host and former GM Rick Spielman said recently that he passed that test with flying colors. Combine that with a squeaky clean combine workout, and he's worthy of first-round consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Cowboys let All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith hit free agency, so they find his replacement in Amarius Mims.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Green Bay snags the sliding Laiatu Latu to improve their pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Buccaneers shipped Carlton Davis to the Lions, which made sense based on Davis' price tag and Tampa's previous moves (re-signing Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans). Kool-Aid McKinstry isn't as highly touted as former Alabama teammate Terrion Arnold, but he has all the tools to develop into a consistent outside corner.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The Cardinals invested heavily on defense in the first wave of free agency, but they need to get Kyler Murray some playmakers, especially after Marquise Brown signed with the Chiefs. Adonai Mitchell only had one year of big-time collegiate production, but his skillset lends itself to being one of Murray's favorite targets right away.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Want to finally unseat the Chiefs? You have to be able to make Mahomes uncomfortable. With veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd signing with the 49ers, the Bills replace him with the explosive and athletic Chop Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th Like Troy Fautanu, Graham Barton was a college tackle who's expected to move inside in the NFL. The Lions could certainly use him there after Jonah Jackson signed with the Rams.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens immediately replace Morgan Moses, who was traded to the Jets during the first week of free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 7th The 49ers go best player available and stop the slide of Cooper DeJean, a versatile and productive playmaker who will make the secondary better in whatever role he plays.