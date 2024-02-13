Sauce Gardner gave his opinion on Super Bowl LVIII -- like many people on social media -- even if the All-Pro cornerback's take wasn't well received by a San Francisco 49ers player. Charvarius Ward clearly didn't like the Jets star's post, which stated "I told y'all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way."

Ward used the opportunity to take a shot at the New York Jets -- the organization Gardner plays for and the franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 season. The 49ers cornerback didn't hold back.

Ward deleted his venemous tweet, as Gardner admitted to a fan he didn't see it when it was brought up to him.

Gardner didn't actually respond to Ward, but brought up the post later. Plenty of 49ers fans took aim at Gardner's tweet in the aftermath of Ward's response.

Gardner really wasn't slamming the 49ers. He was just talking about the game. Since Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and a two-time First Team All-Pro in the two seasons he's played, his opinions are magnetized.

The 49ers blew their second double-digit lead in a Super Bowl in five years, both with Kyle Shanahan at the helm. Shanahan has blown a double-digit lead as a play-caller in all three Super Bowls he's coached in.

The 49ers have been to two Super Bowls and four NFC Championships over the last five seasons, with no championships to show for it. The aftermath of this overtime loss will sting, even if San Francisco has the roster to return next season.