When Super Bowl LVIII kicks off from Las Vegas on Feb. 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, you're going to be seeing it from all new angles. CBS will be utilizing 165 different cameras for this year's game, which will mark the 22nd time that CBS has aired the Super Bowl, an NFL record.

You're going to want to make sure to stay in your seat every time someone attempts an extra point or field goal, because we'll be unveiling the 'doink' cam this year. For the first time in NFL history, there will be small cameras embedded INTO the uprights, which will give you an unprecedented look at every kick that's attempted during the Super Bowl.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker actually missed a kick off the upright last year, and if that happens again this year, it will make for wild replay, thanks to the 'doink' cam.

Not only will there be six 'doink' cams, but there will also be 159 other cameras at the game and that includes 48 cameras that will have super slow-motion capability. Not to mention, there will also be 24 cameras capable of 4K zoom extraction, which is a record number for a Super Bowl. And, yes, you read that right, there will be 4K cameras and that's because, for the first time, CBS will be televising the Super Bowl in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR.

Although the game is being played in a dome, CBS will also be keeping track of all the action that's taking place outside of Allegiant Stadium. There will be three sky cams, two fly cams (including a "trolley cam") and three drones that will be tracking all of the action on the strip.

There will also be Techno Bird Crane that's generally only used for movies. The 53-foot bird crane will be located on the upper concourse of Allegiant, which will allow it to provide dramatic sweeping views of the stadium.

Here's a look at the full breakdown of technology that CBS will have at the game.

What this all means is that you're not going to want to miss a single second of all the Super Bowl coverage on CBS. The game will also be broadcast on Nickelodeon and streamed on Paramount+.