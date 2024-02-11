Two of the most successful franchises in NFL history will meet in Super Bowl 58 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It will mark the second Super Bowl meeting between the teams in the last four years. The Super Bowl DFS player pool is loaded with players who bolstered NFL DFS lineups all season long. Both teams have quarterback-tight end pairings that form elite NFL DFS stacks in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for Kansas City and Brock Purdy and George Kittle for San Francisco.

Should either duo be a part of your NFL DFS picks or Super Bowl DFS stacks? Should you target the running back position where Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco have both had highly productive postseasons? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4), and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

On Wild Card Weekend, two of his top core plays were among the highest-scoring players of the weekend. Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson caught 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Anybody who included them in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the 2024 Super Bowl matchup of San Francisco vs. Kansas City and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The four-time All-Pro selection had one of the most productive regular seasons of his decorated NFL career, and his rare ability to run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield is an ideal fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense. During the regular season, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards while also scoring 14 rushing touchdowns and catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors.

"Christian McCaffrey is the most expensive player on both DraftKings and FanDuel, which can oftentimes scare DFS owners away -- especially on single-game slates. That said, I can't really find a solid reason to fade the dynamic all-purpose back on Sunday. I am expecting the 49ers' gameplan to rely heavily on establishing the run early, and Kansas City's defensive weakness has been against the run. When you throw in McCaffrey's ability as a receiver his DFS value grows even more. I expect the former Stanford star to have the type of game that will warrant Super Bowl MVP talk if the 49ers win," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's optimal Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. He failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015 and faced constant criticism for his highly-publicized relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift. However, he still made his ninth Pro Bowl and he's been at his best when it has mattered most.

Kelce has 25 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns during the 2024 NFL Playoffs and he is coming off an AFC championship game performance where he caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. Now he'll take on a 49ers defense that just allowed nine catches for 97 yards to Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. 49ers

