PARADISE --The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, in what is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. A total of 18 players from the Chiefs and 49ers are still on the same team when these two squads faced off in 2020, and there were two that were on the opposite sides.

Chiefs wide receiver/returner Richie James was on the 49ers in the last KC-SF Super Bowl, while 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward was on the Chiefs. On Super Bowl Opening night, Ward was asked what it's like being on the other side of the ball.

"It's better over here," he replied. How is it better? "In every way possible."

After going undrafted out of MTSU in 2018, Ward was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he was then traded to the Chiefs before his rookie year began. Ward became a starter in his second NFL season, and recorded a total of four interceptions, 29 passes defensed and 222 combined tackles in 56 games played for Kansas City. When it came time for him to get paid, however, Ward found his "bag" in The Bay -- a three-year deal worth up to $42 million. Ward immediately stepped up his game with what was a career-high 11 passes defensed in 2022, and then a career-high five interceptions in 2023 to go along with a league-leading 23 passes defensed and his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Sunday, Ward will play his 17th career playoff game, which will tie Asante Samuel for the most through six seasons by any player in NFL history.

You could say that Ward's comments were "bulletin-board material" for Kansas City, but everything really has gotten better for Ward since joining the 49ers. In fact, he was featured on the "hero board" in Allegiant Stadium along with Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones.

Ward said he couldn't call the Chiefs letting him go "a mistake" on their part because they won a Super Bowl just last year. But, he got his money, and says he was a great addition for the 49ers.