Deebo Samuel made his comments on the NFC Championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a month ago -- and appears ready to move on from earlier statements. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver was on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show" Monday night and wasn't a fan of the questions asked regarding last year's NFC Championship game.

Samuel dodged the questions completely before hanging up on Gelb in the middle of the interview. Gelb asked Samuel about his comments back in February that if Brock Purdy didn't get hurt in that NFC Championship game, the 49ers would have won that game by double digits -- why would that have been the case?

Samuel gave a nonchalant response saying "I don't know that though." Gelb asked if Samuel still believed that, to which the 49ers wideout responded "I do, but we're not gonna keep talking about that. I said what I said."

When Gelb asked what happens this year when the 49ers play the Eagles in December, Samuel said "just wait until Week 13." When Gelb followed up asking Samuel if he had a message for Eagles fans, Samuel hung up the phone and left the interview to his public relations department.

Here's the entire exchange between Gelb and Samuel.

Samuel hasn't shied away from criticism of the Eagles, calling James Bradberry trash after the Super Bowl loss. He also said Eagles fans weren't loud prior to the NFC Championship Game. He continued to discuss the loss as recently as May.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

While Samuel appears ready to move on, those questions regarding his comments on the Eagles likely aren't going to disappear because he hung up on an interview. Most likely they'll resurface against the Eagles in Week 13, when the 49ers will have a chance for revenge.