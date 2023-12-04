After more than a decade of waiting, the San Francisco 49ers finally ended the NFL's longest drought without having a 1,000-yard rusher.

That was one of the 14 interesting facts that our research department sent out this week about Week 13. If you're new here, I get an email every week from our CBS Sports research department, and that email always includes some amazingly wild facts about the games that were just played.

With that in mind, here are 14 crazy facts about Week 13:

49ers finally have a 1,000 yard rusher. Going into the 2023 season, the 49ers had the longest active drought without having a 1,000-yard rusher, but that ended on Sunday when Christian McCaffrey hit 1,000 yards on the season (He's at 1,032 through 12 games). McCaffrey is the first 49ers player to hit 1,000 yards since Frank Gore did it in 2014. Patriots hit rock bottom. With their 6-0 loss to the Chargers, the Patriots are now the first team since 1938 to lose in three straight games where they held their opponent to 10 points or less. NFL teams are 54-3 this year when holding their opponent to 10 points or less and that breaks down like this: The Patriots are 1-3 while the the 31 other teams are 53-0. Chargers win with no offense. The Chargers' 6-0 win over New England set the franchise record for fewest points in a victory. The previous record was seven points. No one can stop Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins receiver finished with 157 yards and two touchdowns, which makes him the FIRST player in NFL history to go for at least 150 yards and a TD in five different games during the same season. With both touchdowns going for more than 60 yards, Hill now has 21 career scores from that distance, which is the third most in NFL history by any player. Hill now has 1,481 yards on the season, which is the highest number through 12 games in the Super Bowl era. Brock Purdy for MVP? With 314 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, Purdy now has FOUR games this year where he's thrown at least three touchdowns and recorded a QB rating of at least 140. Only two other quarterbacks have ever pulled that off -- Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) -- and they both won MVP in the season where they hit those benchmarks.

McCaffrey is in Hall of Fame company. With one rushing TD against the Eagles, Christian McCaffrey now has 50 rushing touchdowns and 27 receiving touchdowns for his career, making him just the third player in NFL history to hit 50 rushing scores and 25 receiving ones. McCaffrey joins Marshall Faulk and Lenny Moore on the very exclusive list. LaFleur loves December. The Packers' win over the Chiefs means that Packers coach Matt LaFleur is now 16-0 in his coaching career in the month of December. The 16 straight wins means that Green Bay now has the second-longest December winning streak in NFL history, trailing only the Chargers, who won 18 in a row between 2006 and 2009.

Mike Evans makes history. With 167 yards against the Panthers, Evans now has 1,012 yards for the season, making him the FIRST player in NFL history to hit the 1,000 yard mark in each of his first 10 seasons. It's also the second-longest 1,000-yard streak in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice, who once hit that number in 11 straight seasons (1986-96). De'Von Achane, meet Gale Sayers. The Dolphins rookie running back scored two touchdowns against the Commanders, giving him nine for the season. Achane now joins Hall of Famer Gale Sayers as the only players in NFL history to score nine touchdowns during the first six games of their NFL career. Lions found their tight end of the future. With nine catches for 140 yards and a TD, Sam LaPorta had one of the biggest games ever by a rookie tight end. LaPorta joins Mike Ditka (1961), Jackie Smith (1963) and Pete Mitchell (1995) as the only tight ends to hit those numbers in a single game during their rookie season. DeAndre Hopkins still has it. With 75 yards against the Colts, Hopkins now has 12,072 for his career. At 31 years and 180 days old, Hopkins is the fourth-youngest player to hit the 12,000-yard mark, trailing only Randy Moss, Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald. C.J. Stroud is in rare air. The Texans rookie QB threw for 274 yards against the Broncos and now has 3,540 for the season. Stroud will likely be the NFL passing yards leader when Week 13 has concluded, and if that happens, it will mark the first time since at least 1950 that a rookie has led the NFL in passing yards during ANY week of the season. No rookie has led the NFL in passing yards for an entire season since 1939. Jets are in an offensive drought. The Jets did not get in the end zone on Sunday, which means they still only have 10 touchdowns for the season. That's the lowest number by any NFL team through 12 games since 1993 (Bengals). Commanders get blown out. The Commanders gave up 45 points to the Dolphins, marking the second straight week that they surrendered at least 45 points. Washington has only given up 45 points in consecutive games one other time in franchise history and that came all the way back in 1954.

Although we didn't see a record set this week, one record to keep an eye on is the NFL's all-time record for most losses by a head coach. Belichick suffered his 162nd loss on Sunday, which now puts him just three away from the NFL record for losses. The regular-season record is held by Jeff Fisher and Dan Reeves, who both lost 165 during their careers.