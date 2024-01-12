There could be some drama developing in Philadelphia.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has deleted all content related to his current team off his Instagram page. Brown has also deactivated his X (formally Twitter) account.

While deleting some content could mean nothing, it is naturally causing speculation that Brown is not happy with how things are going in Philly. When Brown was in contract disputes with his former team, the Titans, he took "Tennessee" off his X bio and was traded to the Eagles just days later.

Brown and the Eagles are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the wild-card round on Monday night.

The 26-year-old, who has missed the past two practices with a knee injury he suffered in Week 18 against the New York Giants, was not at his locker room Friday, which may mean nothing, given that he was not required to be present due to not practicing.

For a number of weeks toward the end of the season, Brown did not speak to the media, causing speculation that there were locker room issues. After their Christmas Day win over the Giants, Brown explained why he was not addressing the media, saying, "I was taught if I had nothing good to say to not say anything. I'll take the fine if I have to."

So far this season, Brown has 1,456 receiving yards, averaging 13.7 yards per catch, with seven touchdowns.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 158 REC 106 REC YDs 1456 REC TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

The Eagles season has been far from perfect and the issues even led to the team switching to Matt Patricia as the defensive play-caller in place of defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The problems didn't stop there. Quarterback Jalen Hurts called out the team's "commitment" after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the defense playing poorly in a loss against the Dallas Cowboys, Darius Slay said he played well, adding to the narrative that there are locker room issues.

The Buccaneers ended the regular season at 9-8, while the Eagles are 11-6 and have lost five of their last six games. The Bucs won their season finale 9-0 against the Carolina Panthers, winning the division and securing the No. 4 seed.

The Eagles held the top spot in the NFC East for a good chunk of the season, but their late-season struggles resulted in the Dallas Cowboys earning the divisional crown.