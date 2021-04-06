After hosting his first episode of "Jeopardy!" on Monday, Aaron Rodgers is slated to host the game show nine more times between now and April 16 when his guest hosting stint is scheduled to end. However, if it's up to Rodgers, that April 16 episode won't be his final one as host and that's because the Packers quarterback wants to be considered for the full-time job.

During an interview on Monday, Rodgers said he would absolutely take the permanent job if it was offered to him.

"I would love to be the host of 'Jeopardy!' yes," Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show.

The fact that Rodgers was out campaigning to land the "Jeopardy!" job raised some eyebrows around the NFL and that's mostly because he already has a full-time job with the Packers. Although it might seem like Rodgers would have to retire from football if he wanted to host "Jeopardy!" that's actually not the case.

So how would that work?

Rodgers revealed his crazy plan during an interview with The Ringer: He would host the show AND play football.

"I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it," Rodgers said of hosting. "They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do 'Jeopardy!' So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job. That's how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix."

Based on that math, Rodgers would still get 132 days off per year. It's probably also worth nothing that the quarterback's fiancée, Shailene Woodley, is completely on board with him potentially becoming the full-time host of the show.

The Packers quarterback is the fifth person to guest host "Jeopardy!" since former host Alex Trebek died in November. Besides Rodgers, the show has also been hosted by Ken Jennings, Mike Richards (executive producer of the show), Katie Couric and Dr. Oz.

"I feel like I bring something different to the stage," Rodger said. "I'm the youngest of any of the guest hosts, I'd be the youngest host of just about any major game show."

After Rodgers' guest stint is over, he'll be followed by Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker and Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN.

Rodgers knows exactly who will be hosting going forward and he listed off a few things that set him apart from the others.

"I bring an audience from the NFL, and I feel like I appeal to nerdy people, too, because I was a nerd in high school and got caught in that weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and also really caring about getting good grades," Rodgers said. "And at the same time, there's not many bigger fans of the show than me. I've been watching it for years and years and years. I respect the show and appreciate the history of it, and also there's my background of stepping in for a legend and their footsteps. I feel like all that combined makes me a pretty good candidate."

If "Jeopardy!" producers asked him to retire from football, it doesn't sound like Rodgers would be willing to give that up. During an interview on Tuesday, the quarterback said he still has a lot of "passion and fire" for the game.

"I still love playing, and I don't want to [give up playing football]," Rodgers said on "Good Morning Football." "There is something interesting about walking away from the game at the height, you know. There's been many players who've done that. I mean, one of my favorite players growing up was Barry Sanders, and Barry rushed for over 1,000 yards in every one of his seasons and then just said, 'See ya.' That's not what I want to do. I want to keep playing, you know. I still have the passion and the fire, and this last season just reminded me and I think a lot of people that I can still play and still play at a really, really high level, and I feel like I can do this for a number of years moving forward."

Rodgers was widely praised for his first day of hosting on Monday and the best part might have been his reaction after a contestant took a shot at Packers coach Matt LaFleur near the end of the show. During Final Jeopardy, one of the contestants didn't know the answer, so he decided to ask a much more creative question, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?"

The contestant was referring to the field goal that LaFleur decided to kick with 2:05 left in the NFC Championship Game while the Packers were trailing by eight (the field goal cut it to five).

The best part is that Rodgers answered by taking a subtle jab at his coach, "That's a great question."

You can see the entire clip below.