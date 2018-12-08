Aaron Rodgers responds to critics who believe that he got Mike McCarthy fired

After the Packers made the decision to fire Mike McCarthy on Sunday, Terry Bradshaw didn't waste any time dropping his theory on why McCarthy got fired.

During the Fox NFL postgame show, Bradshaw insinuated that it was mostly Aaron Rodgers' fault that the Packers decided to cut ties with their long-time head coach. Rodgers was asked about Bradshaw's comments this week and he clearly wasn't thrilled with the accusation made by the former Steelers quarterback.

"I don't have a reaction to that," Rodgers said via ESPN.com. "I don't need to respond to every pundit out there. I don't know many times I've got to stand here and tell you, I don't feel like I need to convince anybody about Mike and I's relationship."

Although there had been some reported tension this season between Rodgers and McCarthy, the Packers quarterback would like everyone to know that he had nothing to do with the team's decision to fire McCarthy and that he actually had a pretty tight relationship with his former coach.

"It's a close-knit relationship," Rodgers said. "We would finish every time that we talked -- whether it's Monday afternoon up on his office or the Thursdays we used to spend in the team room or Friday upstairs or Saturday in the QB room -- and we'd hug each other and tell each other we love each other. I mean, we had a close-knit bond. Again, I don't need to respond to every person out there who's got an opinion. That just opens up a whole door of stuff that I don't want to be a part of."

Packers president Mark Murphy also defended Rodgers this week, saying the quarterback played "no part at all in the decision to move on from Mike." Murphy said the decision was made because the team needed a "new voice."

"I really felt that change was needed and kind of Mike's tenure had run its course," Murphy said, via ESPN.com. "I think we needed a new voice, and it happens in our league."

Murphy also said that the Packers quarterback would play a small, but non-pivotal role in the hiring of the team's new coach. He'll get to provide some input.

"Obviously, he's free to provide input and talk to us," Murphy said of Rodgers. "But he's not going to be a part of the process."

If there's any ill will between Rodgers and McCarthy -- or anyone else in the Packers organization -- it definitely hasn't been showing. McCarthy was at Lambeau Field on Wednesday, where he was given a standing ovation by his former players following a short speech. The former Packers coach also bought a full-page newspaper ad in Green Bay and used it to thank everyone who has supported him.

The Packers will be playing their first game in nearly 13 years without McCarthy on Sunday when they host the Falcons at Lambeau Field.