Biggest training camp storyline for every AFC team: Patrick Mahomes' return, Cam Ward's Year 2 leap and more

You know when you walk into a department store and see "Back to School" gear on the shelves and realize the school year is right around the corner? Well, that's effectively what training camp is in the NFL. With all 32 teams reconvening and laying the foundation for the upcoming season, Week 1 will be here before we know it.

While the 2026 regular season is fast approaching, there's still a lot that needs to be ironed out. That's why we're going to comb through the AFC and highlight one major storyline looming over each team. It could be a contract negotiation, recovery from a prior injury or a good old-fashioned position battle. If you're curious about the big questions in the NFC, my colleague Garrett Podell has you covered here.

What are some of the biggest stories lingering in the AFC as camp begins? Let's discuss.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Storyline to watch: New pieces being added to the pass rush unit

Yes, all eyes will be on new head coach Joe Brady and how the former offensive coordinator differentiates himself from the previous regime after his promotion. Dig a little deeper, though, and how Brady -- along with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard -- gets the new edge rushers to mesh with the returning pieces could be the key to Buffalo finally getting over the hump. According to TruMedia, the Bills ranked 24th in the league in total pressures (198) in 2025 and 20th in total sacks (36).

Injuries and player absences contributed to those lackluster numbers, with defensive tackle Ed Oliver and edge rusher Michael Hoecht both missing time. With both expected back for 2026, they'll join edge rusher Bradley Chubb -- who signed a three-year, $52 million deal in free agency -- and second-round defensive end T.J. Parker out of Clemson. There's enough talent for this group to become a more serviceable pass rush, if not a strength of the defense. That depends, however, on Brady and Leonhard putting all the pieces together.

New England Patriots

Storyline to watch: When will Christian Gonzalez's extension happen?

New England is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and an offseason in which it improved in several areas. The last order of business, however, is undoubtedly the most expensive. All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez is extension-eligible but has yet to receive what will likely be a market-setting contract.

Over the weekend, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters the team has been negotiating with Gonzalez's camp and has made an offer that would make him the highest-paid player at his position and the highest-paid player in franchise history.

"We love Christian Gonzalez. We love him as a player, as a person, and that's why we've made an offer to him to make him the highest-paid player to ever play that position in the NFL," Kraft said, via ESPN. "And coincidentally, it is the highest contract in Patriots franchise history. So we're glad we drafted him, he's developed here, and we hope he'll be with us for a long time."

If that's true (and there's no reason to think it isn't), what's the holdup? With Seattle's Devon Witherspoon also seeking a market-setting deal, could that be the obstacle preventing this contract from getting over the finish line?

Miami Dolphins

Storyline to watch: Who emerges in the WR room?

Miami is coming off a transformative offseason that included hiring a new head coach (Jeff Hafley), general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and quarterback (Malik Willis). On top of that, the Dolphins gutted their wide receiver room, cutting bait with veteran Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

Before suffering a gruesome season-ending injury last year, Hill averaged 147 targets per season. Over that same stretch, Waddle averaged about 94 targets per season and saw 100 targets over 16 games in 2025. That's a massive share now up for grabs, and Miami didn't exactly bring in players who will automatically command most of those looks.

Malik Washington is the key holdover. The Dolphins also signed veterans Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell in free agency and drafted Caleb Douglas (third round), Chris Bell (third), and Kevin Coleman Jr. (fifth) this spring.

Someone from this group needs to emerge as Willis' top target if Miami wants a chance to be competitive in 2026.

New York Jets

Storyline to watch: What version of Geno Smith is New York getting?

There's a new quarterback under center in East Rutherford, but he's a familiar face to Gang Green: Geno Smith. He returns to the Jets -- who drafted him in the second round in 2013 and with whom he spent four seasons -- after a decade away.

Naturally, the question is what version of Smith the Jets are getting in his second stint. Will it be the player who revitalized his career in Seattle? Or will it resemble the quarterback who threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions for the Raiders last season?

Geno Smith's career With Seahawks With Raiders W-L 28-24 2-13 Completion percentage 69% 67% Yards per attempt 7.4 6.8 Passer rating 95.9 84.7

It's worth noting Smith played behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines in Las Vegas last season and was sacked a league-high 55 times. The Jets have a much better offensive line, which could help him return to his Seattle form.

There's only one direction for New York's passing game to go after it ranked last in the NFL in passing yards per game (140.3) in 2025..

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

Storyline to watch: Can Shemar Stewart break out?

The Cincinnati Bengals deployed a ton of resources and capital into improving the defense this offseason. They signed defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger in free agency. They also traded the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to acquire star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and used a second-rounder to select Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell.

Those newbies will almost certainly help bring Cincinnati to a more respectable level, but the team's 2025 first-rounder, Shemar Stewart, could be the X-factor.

Bengals defense in 2025 Stats NFL Rank PPG allowed 28.9 30th YPG allowed 380.9 31st Yards per play allowed 6.2 Last

It was a rocky rookie campaign for Stewart after being the No. 17 overall pick. A contract squabble disrupted his offseason before a Week 9 knee injury landed him on injured reserve. In eight games, he tallied one sack and 11 tackles.

Stewart is looking for a reset entering 2026, and he has drawn praise throughout the offseason program. If he can carry that momentum into training camp and set a foundation for a bounce-back Year 2, he will take the defense to new heights.

Cleveland Browns

Storyline to watch: Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson

The Browns have one of the more notable quarterbacks battles in the AFC, with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders set to compete for the Week 1 job.

Watson has seemingly gained momentum throughout the offseason and has the inside track entering camp. That said, the 30-year-old missed all of the 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles. Injuries aside, Watson's Browns tenure has been abysmal, especially considering the haul it took to acquire him.

As for Sanders, the 2025 draft pick started seven games during his rookie season, going 3-4 as the starter and completing 57% of his passes for seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 68.1 passer rating. Not exactly sterling numbers from the Colorado product.

Todd Monken, who replaced the fired Kevin Stefanski, hopes one of these signal-callers separates himself as the deserved starter before the season opener.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Storyline to watch: Mike McCarthy era begins

After 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, the Mike Tomlin era came to an end following the 2025 season, and the Steelers have since turned to Mike McCarthy to begin the next chapter in franchise history.

While Tomlin never endured a losing season, his Steelers also had one of the lowest ceilings among contenders late in his tenure. McCarthy, who is 174-112-2 in 18 seasons as a head coach and owns a Super Bowl title, is now tasked with leading Pittsburgh deeper into the playoffs. How he lays the foundation for his first season will be one of training camp's most intriguing storylines.

That's especially true because his arrival also reunites him with Aaron Rodgers, who was his quarterback in Green Bay. How quickly the two get back in sync will be vital if the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who has already announced 2026 will be his final season, hopes to end his career on a high note.

Baltimore Ravens

Storyline to watch: Who will win the center job?

There's plenty of change in Baltimore, with Jesse Minter taking over as head coach after the franchise parted ways with John Harbaugh. Naturally, how Minter fares in his first opportunity as a head coach will draw plenty of attention, but we're focusing on one of the offense's most important position battles. This offseason, the Ravens watched Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum sign a market-setting deal with the Raiders.

The Ravens didn't bring in an immediate replacement and instead added a group of veteran free agents that includes Ethan Pocic, Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and undrafted rookie Nick Dawkins. Pocic, who signed a little more than a week ago, may have the inside track to the Week 1 job but is coming off a torn Achilles suffered in Week 14 last season with the Browns. If he's not ready, Pinter could be next in line, though he has started just 10 of his 77 career regular-season games.

AFC South

Tennessee Titans

Storyline to watch: Rapport between Brian Daboll and Cam Ward

Cam Ward taking a leap in Year 2 is the most important item on Tennessee's 2026 to-do list. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick showed flashes down the stretch of his rookie season, but the Titans need more from Ward as he establishes himself as the franchise cornerstone.

Cam Ward's rookie season First 10 games Last 7 games Team PPG 14.3 20.1 Completion percentage 58.4% 62% Total TD-TO 6-12 11-2 Passer rating 73.8 90.5

One of the people responsible for helping Ward make that jump will be Brian Daboll, who was hired as Tennessee's offensive coordinator under new head coach Robert Saleh. While Daboll didn't work out as a head coach, he's one of the league's better offensive coordinators and quarterback developers.

How he and Ward mesh throughout training camp will be one of the biggest storylines this summer because if they build a strong rapport quickly, the Titans could be frisky in 2026. That's especially true after Tennessee invested in more weapons for Ward, adding Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency and selecting Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts

Storyline to watch: Daniel Jones' recovery from Achilles tear

Daniel Jones was a revelation for Indianapolis over the first half of last season. The Jones-led Colts opened 7-1, and the quarterback was playing at an elite level. Injuries contributed to a 1-4 finish over his final five games before a torn Achilles landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Despite the injury, the Colts signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason to remain their starter. Now that he's locked in for the next couple of years, the focus shifts to his recovery, which appears to be going smoothly.

Daniel Jones in 2025 First 8 games Last 5 games W-L 7-1 1-4 Completion percentage 71% 62% Total TD/TO 17-3 7/8

Jones told "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "a full go" for the start of training camp, giving him a clear runway toward Week 1. That's a major development for the Colts, who have cycled through quarterbacks ever since Andrew Luck retired. As long as Jones continues on this positive trajectory throughout camp, he'll provide the stability they've been searching for under center.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Storyline to watch: Brian Thomas Jr. eyeing bounce-back season

By most measures, the 2025 season was a remarkable success for the Jaguars. Under Liam Coen, they went 13-4, including an 8-0 run down the stretch as Trevor Lawrence and the offense went nuclear. If there was one disappointment, however, it was the regression of Brian Thomas Jr., who endured a sophomore slump.

After an outstanding rookie season in which he totaled 87 catches, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns, Thomas managed just 48 catches for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games in 2025. He also tied for the second-most drops (eight) in the league.

While 2025 was a slog for the receiver, he appears to have put it behind him. Thomas drew rave reviews throughout the offseason program, fueling expectations for a bounce-back Year 3. If he returns to his rookie form, Jacksonville's offense could once again be difficult to stop.

Houston Texans

Storyline to watch: C.J. Stroud getting his career back on track

After C.J. Stroud's historic rookie season, most expected he'd already be regarded as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Instead, things have gone off the rails for the former Ohio State star.

Since that breakout year, Stroud's production has declined, and he appeared to hit rock bottom last postseason when turnovers plagued him, including a four-interception performance against the Patriots in the divisional round. That outing shook confidence in Stroud as Houston's franchise cornerstone, as evidenced by the Texans choosing not to sign him to an extension this offseason despite his eligibility.

Stroud enters 2026 looking not only to prove he's worthy of an extension but also to reestablish himself as one of the league's top young quarterbacks. There's reason to believe he can get close to his 2023 form, especially after the Texans revamped the offensive line and added a more stable running game by acquiring David Montgomery.

It'll be fascinating to watch how Stroud looks throughout camp before a pivotal Year 4.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Storyline to watch: Bo Nix's return from season-ending ankle injury

The Broncos very well could have reached the Super Bowl last season had Bo Nix not suffered a broken ankle in the closing moments of Denver's overtime win over the Bills in the divisional round. Naturally, after an offseason of rehab, all eyes are on Nix as he returns for training camp. His first live reps will mark the first time he's gone full speed since the injury, making every step of the process worth monitoring.

As Nix works his way back to full strength, he'll also build chemistry with his newest weapon, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, whom Denver acquired in a blockbuster trade with Miami this offseason. The Broncos enter 2026 with Super Bowl-or-bust expectations, and Nix's health will go a long way toward determining whether they reach those heights.

Kansas City Chiefs

Storyline to watch: Patrick Mahomes eyeing Week 1 return

The Chiefs' nightmare season reached its breaking point when Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL against the Chargers in Week 15, the same week Kansas City was officially eliminated from playoff contention. Throughout the offseason, Mahomes has shared encouraging videos of himself throwing and progressing through rehab.

Entering training camp, the three-time Super Bowl champion has been fully cleared to participate, a massive development that puts him on track to be ready for Week 1 -- something that seemed unlikely immediately after the injury.

How Mahomes progresses is arguably the biggest storyline in any NFL training camp given his stature and Kansas City's Super Bowl aspirations if he's healthy.

If you're into storylines, the Chiefs open the season against the Broncos on "Monday Night Football" exactly nine months after Mahomes suffered the injury. That would be quite the stage for his return.

Las Vegas Raiders

Storyline to watch: Can Fernando Mendoza push to start right away?

There was a minor contract dispute between the Raiders and Fernando Mendoza, but the sides have worked it out. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is signed, and now the question is when he'll see the field in the regular season.

Klint Kubiak has said his preferred approach with a young quarterback is to let him sit behind a veteran to begin the season. Las Vegas has that veteran in Kirk Cousins, but what happens if Mendoza lights up training camp? That's where Kubiak's plan could be tested, especially after Mendoza turned heads throughout the offseason program. As more attention shifts to the No. 1 pick during camp and the preseason, the calls to start him sooner rather than later could become impossible to ignore.

Los Angeles Chargers

Storyline to watch: New faces on the interior offensive line

The offensive line was the Chargers' Achilles heel last season. Justin Herbert absorbed tremendous punishment, getting sacked a franchise-high 54 times in 2025. He was also the league's most pressured quarterback (263 pressures) and took the most hits (129).

Those numbers were largely the result of star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt missing most of the season with injuries. While both are expected back in 2026, questions now shift to the interior of the offensive line.

At left guard, second-round pick Jake Slaughter is expected to replace Zion Johnson, who signed with the Browns in free agency. Tyler Biadasz takes over for the retired Bradley Bozeman at center, and Cole Strange is expected to replace Mekhi Becton at right guard. That's a lot of change, and this group will need to come together throughout training camp to avoid Herbert finding himself on the turf a ton in 2026.