NFL training camp storylines: Aaron Donald watch, QB battles, rookie breakouts among NFC questions

All 32 teams will have reported to NFL training camp by the end of the week, and this marks step one of the six-month odyssey toward the Vince Lombardi trophy. That means the immediate return of position battles, off-field drama and injuries across the next 44 days between now and the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks kicking off the new season on Sept. 9.

What are the biggest storylines to follow with training camp season upon us? Here's a look at one for each of the NFC's 16 teams.

Arizona Cardinals: Will 2026 third overall draft pick Jeremiyah Love be Arizona's RB1 right away?

It seems obvious that the Arizona Cardinals need to hand all their first-team running back snaps to Jeremiyah Love, right? The Cardinals made him the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley. The reason it's been that long is that taking Love third meant locking him into a rookie deal with $53 million guaranteed.

That makes Love the owner of the most guaranteed money for a running back in the entire league before he even takes a snap in a game. He's a dynamic playmaker, leading college football in both rushing touchdowns (35) and touchdowns from scrimmage (40) across the last two seasons. Arizona's investment in Love should lead to immediate starting running back reps, but that won't necessarily be the case at the start of training camp, according to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

"It's a great [running back] room. I'm really excited about it," Hackett told reporters on Saturday when asked if there's a starter at running back at the moment. "... I'm excited for James [Conner] to get out there and show what he's got. I mean, all the guys."

As for Love, Hackett said, "I mean, he's definitely a rookie, as we've talked about, and he'll keep growing every single day."

Conner, a two-time Pro Bowler who is 31-years-old and fresh off a gruesome ankle injury that limited his 2025 season to three games, appears to be in early pole position at the start of Cardinals camp. Free agency acquisition Tyler Allgeier, who signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with $8 million guaranteed, will also be in the mix. How coach Mike LaFleur and Hackett dole out those reps will be a storyline that Cardinals fans and fantasy football diehards will be on the edge of their seats to follow.

Atlanta Falcons: Who will emerge as Kevin Stefanski's starting QB?

The Atlanta Falcons' 2026 quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa features two passers with plenty of similarities. Both are former top 10 picks, left-handed passers with long injury histories.

Penix expects to be fully cleared for training camp and is angling to be 100% good to go for Week 1 after undergoing surgery in November for the third torn ACL he's suffered between his collegiate and professional football career. He hasn't exactly sparkled since being selected eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, in his small sample size of 12 career starts.

Michael Penix Jr. NFL career

NFL ranks since 2024* Completion percentage 59.6% 39th Pass yards per attempt 7.2 17th TD-INT ratio 2.0 (12-6) 25th Passer rating 85.8 32nd

* Among 41 QBs with 10-plus starts

Tagovailoa, purely from a health perspective, could be the favorite for the Week 1 starting spot at the start of camp. He's fresh off a Miami Dolphins benching after throwing a career-high 15 interceptions, and the Dolphins were so sick of him they ate an NFL record $99 million in dead money to release him just two seasons into a four-year, $212 million contract. He led the NFL with 60 completions of 20-plus air yards from 2022 to 2023, but once the NFL adjusted to Mike McDaniel's offense and All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered some injuries, Tagovailoa's play declined in a hurry.

Tua Tagovailoa under Mike McDaniel 2022-2023 2024-2025 W-L 19-11 12-3 Yards per pass attempt 8.5 7.0 TD-INT 54-22 39-22 Passer rating 102.9 95.0

The pressure is real for both of these lefties because they have enough playmakers -- Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts -- to end Atlanta's eight-year playoff drought.

Carolina Panthers: How quickly will Monroe Freeling acclimate to right tackle?

The Carolina Panthers are already the NFL's most injury-plagued team in 2026, and their training camp has been underway for under a week. Edge rusher Nic Scourton, a promising 2025 second-round pick, went down with a torn ACL injury that will sideline him for the entire 2026 season, and that's excluding the team's two starting offensive tackles who entered camp with injuries.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after tearing his patellar tendon in Carolina's wild-card round loss against the Los Angeles Rams in January. Right tackle Taylor Moton is on the non-football injury list because of a blood clot in his lung. Fortunately for the Panthers, they signed former Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker to fill the void left by Ekwonu.

However, 19th overall pick offensive tackle Monroe Freeling will be making a notable adjustment because of the injuries to Moton and Ekwonu. Despite all 18 of his starts at Georgia coming at left tackle, Panthers general manager Dan Morgan told reporters Freeling will be moved to right tackle in place of Moton to start the 2026 season. How quickly Freeling can acclimate to the opposite side of the offensive line will be something worth keeping tabs on in Charlotte.

Chicago Bears: How well does the revamped secondary gel?

All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, a 2025 first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL with seven interceptions and Pro Bowl outside cornerback Nahshon Wright, who led the NFL with eight takeaways (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries), are both on other NFL teams in 2026. The Bears lost the two players who accounted for 15 of Chicago's NFL-most 33 takeaways (45.4%). Safety Jaquan Brisker and nickel C.J. Gardner-Johnson also departed in free agency.

The Bears offset the loss of Byard by swiping Coby Bryant away from the Seahawks on a three-year, $40 million deal. Chicago will rely on two players in outside cornerback Jaylon Johnson (missed 10 games with a groin injury) and nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon (missed 14 games with groin, hamstring and calf injuries). Plus, the new starting strong safety will be the 25th overall pick, rookie Dillon Thieneman.

How well the secondary comes together will go a long way in determining how the Bears' 2026 season unfolds.

Dallas Cowboys: How well does the revamped defense come together?

The Dallas Cowboys have continuity on the offensive side of the ball after ranking seventh in points per game at 27.7. On defense, the Cowboys are undergoing a complete makeover after allowing an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is out, and 34-year-old Christian Parker takes his place.

Parker renovated: the Cowboys' entire defensive play-call process. Plus, the on-field pieces he has to work with look a little different. Dallas' key defensive additions include Rashan Gary, 23rd overall pick edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Dee Winters, 11th overall pick safety Caleb Downs, former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.

That's a lot of change all at once from coaching to scheme to on-field personnel. Dallas won seven games in 2025 with the NFL's worst defense. If that side of the ball can just be mediocre or close to average, the Cowboys could certainly return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Detroit Lions: Can their defense stay healthy?

Yes, it's training camp. The Detroit Lions aren't playing real games just yet just like the rest of the league. However, the biggest issue for this team is the health of their defense, especially after cutting former first-round pick cornerback Terrion Arnold this offseason. A knee injury cut short 2024 first team All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph's 2025 season to just six games. Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch's 2025 campaign ended with an Achilles rupture after 12 games, and a hamstring injury stole six games from cornerback D.J. Reed's 2025 season. Both Joseph and Branch will start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Health and cohesion in Detroit's defensive backfield will be crucial and worth keeping an eye on out at Lions' training camp.

Green Bay Packers: Is 2026 the year wide receiver Matthew Golden breaks out?

The Green Bay Packers had a logjam at wide receiver in 2025 with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden all fighting for targets. That doesn't factor in tight end Tucker Kraft, a player who appeared well on his way to a monster receiving season before he suffered a torn ACL in November.

Green Bay spent the 2026 offseason decluttering its wide receiver room to pave the way for more regular roles for its top pass catcher. They let Doubs walk in free agency, and he signed with the New England Patriots on top of trading Wicks to the Eagles. Both Watson (four years, $92 million) and Reed (three years, $50.25 million) were extended, so there is now a clear foursome for quarterback Jordan Love to throw to in Green Bay. It's Watson, Kraft, Reed and Golden.

Golden's 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the playoffs against the Chicago Bears illustrated the explosiveness he possesses. Now, it's time to get him a regular target share. It will be intriguing to see how Golden is utilized in the Packers' pared-down wide receiver room. The Green Bay coaching staff seems to think 2026 is Golden's year as well.

"I'm excited about him [Golden]. He's looked great so far. It's going to be a big year for him, and I'm excited to watch it," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Golden on May 4, via The Athletic.

Los Angeles Rams: Will Aaron Donald unretire to rejoin the Super Bowl favorites?

After the trade acquisition of 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year edge rusher Myles Garrett fresh off setting the league's single-season sacks record, the Los Angeles Rams have the best odds to win the next Super Bowl at +550. That marks the fifth time just one NFL team had preseason odds under +1000 to win the Super Bowl since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2022, per my CBS Sports colleague John Breech.

With the Rams losing the NFC title game by one possession to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 2025 and then adding Garrett, that had three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive tackle Aaron Donald wondering if he should unretire and rejoin his old team.

Donald's official comment when asked about that possibility was "It for sure got me thinking." Yes, he's been retired since 2024 after playing 10 seasons and already winning a Super Bowl in the 2021 season with Los Angeles, but if he returned to the Rams, he wouldn't have to worry about double teams anymore with Garrett on board in tandem with Pro Bowl edge rusher Byron Young. The Rams are the most complete team in the NFL entering 2026, so it's safe to say Los Angeles' training camp will have a major "Aaron Donald watch' storyline to monitor.

Minnesota Vikings: Will Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy be the starting quarterback?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, couldn't have failed harder. He had 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell calling his plays with his on-field supporting cast, including Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison. Yet, McCarthy ranked dead last in completion percentage (57.6%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-12) and passer rating (72.6). That made him the only first-round pick since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to finish last in the NFL in competition percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio in his debut season, per CBS Sports Research.

That's why he now has to compete with former two-time Pro Bowl Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for the starting job in training camp. Murray has been injury-plagued across the last four seasons, missing 30 of a possible 68 games, but the ceiling he showed he possesses back in 2021 is tantalizing. If Minnesota can get quality quarterback play, it could upend the Bears-Packers duopoly at the top of the NFC North in 2026.

New Orleans Saints: How good can the offense be with QB Tyler Shough?

The New Orleans Saints missed the playoffs for five consecutive seasons, the second-longest active drought in the NFC, behind only the Atlanta Falcons. However, they have hope. New Orleans won four of its final five games in 2025 following a 2-10 start, thanks to second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough finding his groove. Shough profiled as a top 10 quarterback in terms of production when he took over as the Saints' starter in Week 9, ranking inside the top 10 in the NFL in completion percentage, passing yards, yards per pass attempt and passer rating. In Weeks 16 and 17, Shough became the only rookie quarterback since 1950 with 300-plus pass yards, at least one passing touchdown and no turnovers in back-to-back games, per CBS Sports Research.

Tyler Shough as starter, 2025 season Weeks 9-18 NFL ranks from Week 9-18 Completion percentage 69.2% 4th Pass yards 2,256 9th Pass yards per attempt 7.6 9th Passer rating 95.8 9th



Wide receiver Chris Olave, Shough's clear-cut, go-to guy, earned 2025 second-team All-Pro honors with career-highs in catches (100), receiving yards (1,163) and receiving touchdowns (9). Following free agency and the draft, Shough has two more exciting weapons in his arsenal. New Orleans selected Arizona State two-time first-team All-Big 12 wide receiver Jordyn Tyson eighth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency, fresh off scoring a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2025.

Giving Shough more juice around him in addition to Olave and fading franchise rushing leader Alvin Kamara could be the lift the Saints need to return to the playoff mix.

New York Giants: How good does Malik Nabers look coming off a torn ACL?

The New York Giants need Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers healthy in order to maximize 2025 first-round pick quarterback Jaxson Dart's development. Nabers is far and away the most important developing story at Giants training camp. Nabers' torn ACL injury wasn't cut and dry. It also included a full meniscus repair and an extra procedure to remove inflamed scar tissue.

However, New York did not place Nabers on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to begin training camp, which provided some hope that he might be ready to roll for Week 1. When he's on the field, he's dangerous: Nabers' 127 career receptions through 19 career games rank as the second-most in NFL history behind only his Giants teammate Odell Beckham Jr.'s 133. New York needs Nabers to be back at full strength, and how he looks in training camp will be far and away the most important development for the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles: How do Jalen Hurts and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion fit together?

The 2025 Philadelphia Eagles produced the worst scoring offense (22.3 points per game), total offense (311.2 total yards per game) and rushing offense (116.9 rushing yards per game) in coach Nick Sirianni's five seasons in charge since 2021. A big factor in that drop off was the performance of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who averaged a career-low 7.1 yards per pass attempt in 2025 and his lowest completion percentage (64.8%) since 2021. Frustration with the offense's performance in 2025 led to the trade of Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Eagles to the New England Patriots.

That's also why Philadelphia hired Sean Mannion as its new offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. It will be Mannion's first time calling plays after developing his offensive philosophy under Matt LaFleur, while also playing for Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell as a backup quarterback with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. Mannion will bring the Shanahan-style offense, with a foundation in under-center formations and zone blocking, plus plenty of motion and play-action passing.

How Hurts adjusts to playing in the NFL's most en vogue offensive system while building chemistry with new receivers like 20th overall pick rookie Makai Lemon and ex-Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks, in addition to mainstay DeVonta Smith, will be the biggest storyline at Eagles camp.

San Francisco 49ers: Can everyone stay healthy?

The San Francisco 49ers six highest-paid players combined to miss 64 games, including the postseason, in 2025. That statistic doesn't include wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, missing 10 games with knee and ankle injuries, or defensive lineman Mykel Williams, missing the last 10 games of the season with a torn ACL. Christian McCaffrey also turned 30 in June, and he's fresh off a 2025 season with 413 touches, the most since DeMarco Murray's 449 in 2014. Murray notably wore down over the next three seasons that followed.

Pair all that with San Francisco's big-ticket free agent acquisition being wide receiver Mike Evans, who turns 33 in a few weeks, fresh off the worst season of his 12-year career because of multiple injuries that caused him to miss nine games.

The injury bug also reached coach Kyle Shanahan after he was injured in a car crash. Shanahan reportedly suffered a broken nose, three broken ribs, a broken hand and a concussion. All that led to him needing over 40 stitches on his face. General manager John Lynch told reporters Saturday that he doesn't expect Shanahan to miss Week 1 of the regular season despite limitations. The 49ers just need to put the entire franchise in bubble wrap and survive the preseason as healthy as possible, especially with their investigation into the electrical substation near their facility still ongoing.

Seattle Seahawks: What is the running back situation?

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks face question marks at the running back spot after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III departed to join the Kansas City Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after tearing his ACL in the divisional round of the playoffs in January.

That's why Seattle drafted Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the last pick of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed former Green Bay Packers backup Emanuel Wilson in free agency. Mainstay George Holani will also factor into the mix. Who will emerge as the Seahawks' lead back in the interim with Charbonnet sidelined? That will be worth watching in camp, especially for those who enjoy fantasy football.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Can Rueben Bain Jr. be dominant right away?

Rueben Bain Jr. enters the NFL as the most decorated collegiate pass rusher in the 2026 rookie class. He took home the 2025 Ted Hendricks Award as the best edge rusher in college football while also racking up ACC Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors. Bain's 83 quarterback pressures were the most by a college football player since Sutton Smith's 95 in 2017.

He also enters the league with some questions with the second-shortest arm length among edge rushers drafted in the first round since 2003. Will that prevent him from dominating right away, or will the 2026 NFL Draft's 15th overall pick hit the ground running? That will be the most tantalizing on-field thing to keep tabs on at Buccaneers training camp. Quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract negotiations entering the final year of his deal in 2026 is also an intriguing angle.

Washington Commanders: How much juice does their new look defense have?

The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 season with the oldest Week 1 roster on record, and that came back to bite them hard. They ranked dead last in total defense (384.3 yards allowed per game), with inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, at age 35, also ranking dead last in average speed last season at 9.1 miles per hour, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats.

Washington's front seven received a much-needed makeover. The Commanders drafted Ohio State inside linebacker Sonny Styles, whose NFL Scouting Combine performance compared similarlywas comparable to that of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and they signed 25-year-old, two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Leo Chenal away from the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. That's a major upgrade from the corpse of Wagner, a future Hall of Famer on his last legs, lining up in the middle of their defense. Washington also upgraded their edge rusher position, swiping away Odafe Oweh from the Los Angeles Chargers and K'Lavon Chaisson from the New England Patriots. Both were key contributors to AFC playoff teams last season, and both are still in their respective primes at 27 years old.

Seeing how that defense operates under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, a Brian Flores disciple who spent the last three seasons as the Vikings' defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator, will be intriguing.