Alvin Kamara, if the 2020 season started today, would be the fourth highest-paid running back on his own team. And while he would certainly like to receive a new contract before the start of the upcoming season, Kamara, a three-time Pro Bowler who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, is not currently involved in any contract talks with the Saints and that's fine with him.

"As far as contracts go, I'm not concerned with contract talks at all," Kamara said, via Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Advocate. "Me and my agent talked briefly about it, and I told him, 'Don't tell me anything about a contract until stuff is happening and there's something I need to know.' If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I'm not. I don't talk (with the Saints' front office) about contracts. I don't talk to coaches about contracts. I'm just here to do my job. I'm healthy and back with my teammates, and we're working toward getting ready for Tampa."

Kamara echoed similar comments shortly after Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, a member of Kamara's 2017 draft class, became the league's highest-paid running back after signing a four-year, $64 million extension back in April. Kamara was enjoying a game of actually "Call of Duty" when he saw the news of McCaffrey's big extension.

"Hey man, look, I don't even ... I just play football," Kamara said when asked about McCaffrey's deal. "I'm just a football guy. I don't worry with all these contracts and all these things, all this money. Shout out to Christian, man. That's my boy. [He's] talented."

Like McCaffrey, Kamara has proven to be a versatile weapon out of the backfield, amassing 4,476 all-purpose yards that include 2,068 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 243 receptions. Kamara has also averaged five yards per carry that include his league-best 6.1 yards per carry average in 2017. His success is a large reason why the Saints have won three consecutive NFC South Division titles and were on the doorstep of winning their second NFC title in 2018.

Kamara's current market value is estimated at four years and just under $60 million, according to Spotrac. While that total would make him the third highest-paid running back in the league (behind McCaffrey the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott), Kamara may increase his market value with another strong season in 2020.

Kamara is also looking to bounce back after knee and ankle injuries limited his production last season. The Saints, along with having Latavius Murray at their disposal, signed Ty Montgomery earlier this offseason. The duo of Murray and Montgomery could help lessen Kamara's workload while keeping him fresh for a possible deep playoff run.

"Anytime you deal with injuries, it's tough," Kamara told CBS Sports HQ during the offseason. "Going into 2020, healthy, expect the same AK."