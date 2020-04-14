Alvin Kamara reacts to Christian McCaffrey becoming the NFL's highest paid running back
Kamara is surely hoping to land a similar payday
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to find out about Christian McCaffrey's extension that makes him the NFL's highest paid running back. McCaffrey, who last season became the third running back in NFL history to have over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, has reportedly signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers, which puts him just ahead of the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott as the league's highest paid running back in terms of annual salary.
While McCaffrey has received his big payday from the Panthers, Kamara, a three-time Pro Bowl running back who is also entering his fourth NFL season, is still playing under his rookie contract. Kamara was playing "Call of Duty" on Monday when he saw the news of McCaffrey's big extension.
"Oh wait. Pause, pause, pause," Kamara said before reading the details of McCaffrety's contract. Kamara was then asked how McCaffrey's deal may impact his contract situation.
"Hey man, look, I don't even ... I just play football," Kamara said with a smile. "I'm just a football guy. I don't worry with all these contracts and all these things, all this money. Shout out to Christian, man. That's my boy. [He's] talented."
A third round pick, Kamara has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. Like McCaffrey, Kamara has proven to be a versatile weapon out of the backfield, amassing 4,476 all-purpose yards that includes 2,068 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 243 receptions. Kamara has also averaged five yards per carry that includes his league-best 6.1 yards per carry average in 2017.
While he is surely hoping to secure a new contract this offseason, Kamara may increase his market value with another strong season in 2020. Kamara is looking to bounce back after knee and ankle injuries limited his production last season.
"Anytime you deal with injuries, it's tough," Kamara told CBS Sports HQ during Super Bowl week. "Going into 2020, healthy, expect the same AK.
"I add things year in and year out [to his offseason training]. I'll definitely add a couple of different components to my training to make sure that I'm ready."
