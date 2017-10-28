Anthony Barr rips Aaron Rodgers, says Packers quarterback has everyone 'fooled'

There's two sides to every story and apparently, the story that Aaron Rodgers told to Conan O'Brien on Thursday was a total lie, at least according to Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

During an interview with O'Brien this week, Rodgers spent some time talking about the hit that broke his collarbone back on Oct. 15, and clearly, Rodgers is still upset about it. While talking about the hit, the Packers quarterback claimed that Barr flipped Rodgers the bird as he was walking off the field.

"I looked over at him as I walked off the field," Rodgers told O'Brien. "Cameras caught me saying something to him but what they missed was him [giving me the] finger [and the] 'suck it' sign."

According to Barr, that's not exactly how things went down. The Vikings linebacker sent out a tweet on Saturday that described his version of events, and according to him, all the trash talk was initiated by Rodgers.

"This guy got y'all fooled man. After the play I go back to the huddle, don't even look or say a word to him," Barr wrote. "Once he gets up I'm waiting for the play call, and hear someone shouting all kinds of profanities. I look over and it's [Rodgers] calling me all kinds of names, 'F you this, F you that' as he's walking off the field. So naturally I responded. I don't care if you Aaron Rodgers or Mr. Rodgers, if you say something like that you're gonna get a response from me."

Barr also added that the hit happened nearly two weeks ago, so Rodgers just needs to get over it.

"I could go on a talk show every weekend and complain about the 'disrespectful' things players say or do," Barr wrote. "If he takes the lick and keeps it pushing, we aren't still talking about this. get over it. #13dayslater."

Although we might not ever know the truth about who did what first, there is clear video from the game that seems to show Barr's version of events. As Rodgers was walking off the field, he definitely yelled a few inappropriate words in Barr's direction.

What we don't know is if Rodgers was reacting to something Barr said or if Rodgers was dropping F-bombs at Barr because he was upset about the hit.

This mystery might not ever be solved, although Rodgers does have the next eight to 10 weeks off if he wants to run his own investigation into the matter.