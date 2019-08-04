Antonio Brown reportedly day-to-day after seeing foot specialist, Raiders take sigh of relief

Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day after seeing a foot specialist on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. While this diagnosis was expected, it is a sigh of relief for Oakland that it appears Brown will see the field sooner rather than later.

The Raiders' offseason prize opened camp on the non-football injury list and missed several practices. Brown, 31, was activated on July 28, took part in last Sunday's walk-through and was limited on Tuesday. Following that brief appearance, Brown was not spotted at Thursday, Friday or Saturday practices for Oakland.

On Friday, head coach Jon Gruden did show some frustrations of not having the star pass catcher out there during this critical time in camp before the regular season.

"I think we're all disappointed," he said Friday of Brown not practicing due to the injury. "I think he's disappointed. We'd like to get the party started. We'd like to get him out here. He's a big part of this team."

Well, now that a specialist has gone under the hood of Brown, checked out his ailment and given him a day-to-day diagnosis, it shouldn't be long before Gruden can get that party going with Brown.

During what ended up being his final year as a member of the Steelers in 2018, Brown was once again able to put up eye-popping numbers, catching 104 balls for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns for the 9-6-1 Pittsburgh squad.

With the Raiders, Brown is looking to build up a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr to keep that elite production coming. Thanks to their offseason throwing sessions, they do have a foundation to build on once he fully heals, so this injury won't derail them too much.

"We spent a lot of time at my house throwing. We spent hours upon hours throwing," Carr told reporters Saturday of working with Brown this offseason. "So there's chemistry, there's development. I'm used to throwing him the ball. It won't be brand new when he shows up. It will just be more on him getting the details of the routes. Getting out and doing it, correcting it on film and going and fixing it the next day. Those kinds of things. But besides that, the timing aspect, the meat and potatoes, so to speak, of what we need, it's there. Just those details when he gets back, we'll iron out."

The Raiders will open up their preseason against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 10.