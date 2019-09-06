Antonio Brown saga: Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead sides with Raiders

Antonio Brown doesn't have much -- if any -- support from former and/or current players following his latest transgression in his short time with the Oakland Raiders.

With news breaking of a reported argument between Brown and general manager Mike Mayock that involved the 31-year-old allegedly threatening to hit the 61-year-old "in the face", before punting a football and telling Mayock to "fine me for that," the team is now poised to make a decision that could rock the entire NFL. The confrontation took place not long after Brown posted an image on Instagram of a fine notice from the Raiders that led him to label them as "haters," and all of this adds on to the summer-long war over his helmet and health concerns over frostbitten feet that caused him to miss the large majority of camp.

It's been a whirlwind of bad news swirling around Brown since the Raiders gave up a 2019 third- and fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to land him, but now the battle lines are more clearly drawn than they've ever been. You can count former NFL running back Danny Woodhead -- who spent time with the Jets, Patriots, Chargers and Ravens -- in as one who's come out against Brown's actions.

Woodhead thinks the Raiders should stand their ground, even if those who drafted Brown in fantasy football take the loss.

Antonio Brown is on my fantasy team, but love what raiders are doing! It’s called professional football and if you don’t treat it like a profession things like this have to happen otherwise you lose the rest of the team. Please don’t let it happen again though cuz pts would help — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) September 5, 2019

Mayock's frustration began to show following Brown's first failed grievance on the helmet issue, warning the All-Pro wideout that he needs to decide if he's "all in or all out." It's the first year for both in the Raiders organization, but the problem for Brown is clear, in that he's the player while Mayock is the one calling the shots.

For his part, Woodhead thinks Brown should concede to Mayock for that reason -- his stance being not everyone has to agree with their boss in order to do their job.

But he should still go to work no matter how opinionated the gm is https://t.co/Bzn9phP0i7 — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) September 5, 2019

The team has reportedly deactivated Brown for the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos, and are mulling their next move.

That could involve suspending him for conduct detrimental to the team, in a move that would also void nearly $30 million in guaranteed money that he's set to earn. The likely outcome following such a decision will be the divorce of both sides only months after Brown made his way to Oakland, and without ever playing a snap of football -- in any real capacity -- leaving a sizable black eye on both himself and the organization that gave up assets so that he could get a fresh start after a controversial departure from Pittsburgh. Both sides are in a holding pattern at the moment, with agent Drew Rosenhaus optimistic he can repair the relationship.

For those who give weight to such a thing, Brown has already unfollowed the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr on social media so, at this point, Rosenhaus will need far more than simply a first aid kit to heal this wound.

Amputation appears to be inevitable.