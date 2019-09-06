Antonio Brown saga: Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead sides with Raiders
More and more players are speaking out against the actions of the most volatile player in the NFL
Antonio Brown doesn't have much -- if any -- support from former and/or current players following his latest transgression in his short time with the Oakland Raiders.
With news breaking of a reported argument between Brown and general manager Mike Mayock that involved the 31-year-old allegedly threatening to hit the 61-year-old "in the face", before punting a football and telling Mayock to "fine me for that," the team is now poised to make a decision that could rock the entire NFL. The confrontation took place not long after Brown posted an image on Instagram of a fine notice from the Raiders that led him to label them as "haters," and all of this adds on to the summer-long war over his helmet and health concerns over frostbitten feet that caused him to miss the large majority of camp.
It's been a whirlwind of bad news swirling around Brown since the Raiders gave up a 2019 third- and fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers to land him, but now the battle lines are more clearly drawn than they've ever been. You can count former NFL running back Danny Woodhead -- who spent time with the Jets, Patriots, Chargers and Ravens -- in as one who's come out against Brown's actions.
Woodhead thinks the Raiders should stand their ground, even if those who drafted Brown in fantasy football take the loss.
Mayock's frustration began to show following Brown's first failed grievance on the helmet issue, warning the All-Pro wideout that he needs to decide if he's "all in or all out." It's the first year for both in the Raiders organization, but the problem for Brown is clear, in that he's the player while Mayock is the one calling the shots.
For his part, Woodhead thinks Brown should concede to Mayock for that reason -- his stance being not everyone has to agree with their boss in order to do their job.
The team has reportedly deactivated Brown for the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos, and are mulling their next move.
That could involve suspending him for conduct detrimental to the team, in a move that would also void nearly $30 million in guaranteed money that he's set to earn. The likely outcome following such a decision will be the divorce of both sides only months after Brown made his way to Oakland, and without ever playing a snap of football -- in any real capacity -- leaving a sizable black eye on both himself and the organization that gave up assets so that he could get a fresh start after a controversial departure from Pittsburgh. Both sides are in a holding pattern at the moment, with agent Drew Rosenhaus optimistic he can repair the relationship.
For those who give weight to such a thing, Brown has already unfollowed the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr on social media so, at this point, Rosenhaus will need far more than simply a first aid kit to heal this wound.
Amputation appears to be inevitable.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Patriots cut player they just traded for
The Patriots just wasted a draft pick
-
Brown timeline: Raiders weren't ready
The rise, fall, rise and fall of Antonio Brown rivals any roller coaster you've ever been on
-
JuJu expects to be doubled by Belichick
If Belichick takes away Smith-Schuster, the Steelers can lean on what worked in 2018.
-
Week 1 NFL odds, picks, sims: Bucs cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Nigel Bradham bizarre preseason absence
Bradham skipped the final preseason game and didn't tell the Eagles, but will play Sunday
-
Brinson's Week 1 picks: Titans stun CLE
Looking at Will Brinson's best bets for the 2019 NFL season, Week 1