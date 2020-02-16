Antonio Brown says he plans to meet with teams at NFL combine: 'Ready to get things back on right page'

Antonio Brown has spent recent weeks discussing everything from the XFL to his prior relationships with teammates Ben Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown is trying to get back into the NFL after being released by the Patriots after just one game last season, and apparently he has an idea for taking the first steps to do it.

Over the weekend, Brown told TMZ Sports that he plans to be at the league's upcoming combine in Indianapolis in order to meet with teams and their general managers.

"I'm excited and looking forward to seeing those guys at the combine," said Brown, who led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions from 2013-18. "I'm [going to] be out there ready to get things back on the right page."

Brown didn't offer a preference when asked if there was a team he'd play for play for in 2020. But through his social media outlets, he has expressed a desire to play with Tom Brady again after the two were briefly teammates during the 2019 season.

"Whoever wants to win, man," Brown said. "I'll be ready."

The NFL is currently investigating multiple accusations that have been levied against Brown since the beginning of the 2019 season, including a sexual assault lawsuit in Florida, and being accused of sending intimidating text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct. Brown was released by the Patriots shortly after allegedly sending those messages.

The NFL is also likely reviewing Brown's recent actions as it pertains to the NFL. Brown forced a trade from the Steelers -- his team from 2010-18 -- before essentially forcing the Raiders to release him just before the start of the regular season. Brown lasted less than two weeks in New England before the Patriots released him after just one game.

Given Brown's ongoing legal situation, it's unlikely that a team will sign Brown until those situations have been settled. At that point, Brown would then have to gain clearance from Roger Goodell, who could immediately place him on the commissioners' exempt list if/when he is signed by an NFL team.