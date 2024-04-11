The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers has been one-sided for as long as most can remember. It has been so lopsided that former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers even laid ownership claim on the Bears franchise thanks to his 24-5 regular season record against them. But could the tides soon be shifting? Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat has recently vowed to tilt the rivalry in his team's favor.

"I'm letting you know right now, man, I'm not losing to Green Bay this year," Sweat told the Green Light podcast hosted by Chris Long, via NFL.com. "I can't do it, I can't do it, man. I'm not losing to Green Bay this year. We've created a real rivalry over there."

The Packers swept the season series against the Bears last season, but Sweat was a part of just one of those defeats after being acquired by the team in a midseason trade with the Washington Commanders. Currently, Green Bay is on a 10-game winning streak against Chicago and has won 22 of the last 26 matchups.

While it hasn't been pretty for the Bears in their recent showdowns with the Packers, they do appear to be a team on the upswing. The club has made a number of savvy moves over the last calendar year. On top of trading for (and extending) Sweat, the team also signed safety Kevin Byard and running back D'Andre Swift in free agency and traded for wideout Keenan Allen.

When you pair that with Chicago holding the No. 1 overall and the likely arrival of USC quarterback Caleb Williams, it has an extremely positive outlook heading into the next half-decade. That's also not even mentioning another first-round talent that will come with its No. 9 overall pick.

As much as the arrow is pointing up for the Bears, the same can be said for the Packers. The team is fresh off a 2023 season where they made the playoffs and reached the divisional round thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love, who took over for Rodgers this season. Love also carried the baton of dominance against the Bears in his first two starts, completing 71.1% of his passes with a 129.3 passer rating against his division foe.

With that in mind, this rivalry could become as competitive as it has been in recent memory if the pieces the Bears put together reach their potential.