Bills' Cody Ford fined for illegal blindside block that knocked Buffalo out of field goal range in playoffs

The NFL handed down a fine this weekend, just not the one fans may have expected. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford was fined $28,075 for an unnecessary roughness penalty that took his team out of field goal range in overtime, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ford was penalized 15 yards for an illegal blindside block on Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was scrambling to his right on a third-and-9 from the Texans' 42-yard line. Allen scrambled for four yards that would have put the Bills in position to kick a 56-yard field goal for the win, but Ford's penalty backed them into their own territory and took Buffalo out of field goal range.

The penalty was controversial, especially since Ford lost money for playing in a playoff game.

15 yards in a major spot and $28k. For this.pic.twitter.com/4Wxi9IYZoU — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 11, 2020

So the NFL did issue a fine, but it wasn't the one fans were expecting (especially in Philadelphia). The NFL decided not to fine Jadeveon Clowney for his hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz Friday, a helmet-to-helmet hit that knocked Wentz out of the Eagles' wild card playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a concussion.

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

Former vice president of officiating Mike Pereira believed Clowney's actions were illegal and should have resulted in a penalty. During an interview with Rich Eisen earlier this week, Pereira said Clowney took a "cheap shot" at Wentz.

As for Pereira's opinion on the Ford penalty, he thought the call was incorrect.