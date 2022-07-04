Safety Jordan Poyer is looking to remain a Buffalo Bill for at least the near future and is hoping he can help the team eventually get a ring. Poyer and the Buffalo Bills are currently in discussions about a possible contact extension for the safety, something Poyer has been vocal about wanting.

Poyer opened up about his time with the Bills on the Inside The Garage podcast, with high praise for his teammates and coaches.

Not only is it his preference to stay where he is, but he cannot imagine a better team to be with.

"The team is just such a really cool group of guys. I always tell the rookies when they come in, 'You really won't ever be around a better group of men,' Just the relationships that we built in Buffalo ... those are relationships that we've built over the years that's really second to none, and I can't really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now," Poyer said.

The 31-year-old joined the Bills in 2017, after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. When he came to Buffalo he said the coaches provide the support and confidence that helps him succeed on the field.

"You can tell that coaches in Buffalo are really invested. ... They're guys who all really saw me and believed in me," he said. "As a player, that's all that you really want, is for somebody at that level to believe in you."

Poyer did not hint at staying in Buffalo for his entire career, but he does have one goal in mind before he potentially heads to the next city, or retires.

"Buffalo's been cool, man, I've enjoyed my time out there and definitely want to come away with a ring before I leave," Poyer said.

From the outside looking in, the Bills are definitely once again in the conversation for Super Bowl favorites and Poyer feels that from the locker room as well.

Quarterback Josh Allen has proven himself to be among the best of the best and Poyer argues he is No. 1 in the league.

"I think we have the right group of guys in the locker room to [win], obviously I think we have the best quarterback in the damn league, so that being said I think sky's the limit for this team," he said.

Poyer was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has played his best football while in Buffalo, earning All-Pro honors in 2021.

He held out on voluntary workouts due to contract negotiations, but was at mandatory minicamp.