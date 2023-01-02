It's a massive showdown between two of the AFC's best teams on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17 when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills (12-3) hold the top seed for the AFC playoffs, as they are tied with Kansas City but have the head-to-head tiebreaker. Joe Burrow and the Bengals (11-4) also beat the Chiefs but are a game behind Kansas City in the race for the No. 1 seed. The Bills beat the Bears 35-13 last Sunday in Chicago for their sixth straight victory. Cincinnati has won seven in a row and beat the Patriots 22-18 in New England last Sunday. This is the first career matchup between Allen and Burrow, two of the top MVP candidates this season.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET in Cincinnati, Ohio. Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Bills vs. Bengals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Bills picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Bengals and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Bengals vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Bengals spread: Buffalo -1.5

Bills vs. Bengals over/under: 49.5 points

Bills vs. Bengals money line: Buffalo -120, Cincinnati +100

BUF: The Bills are 52-42-7 ATS (56%) with coach Sean McDermott (since 2017)

CIN: The Bengals are 41-25-2 ATS (62%) with Zac Taylor as coach (since 2019)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is 6-3-1 against the spread in non-division games, and the offense is one of the league's most balanced. Allen has 4,029 passing yards (sixth in NFL) and 32 touchdowns (third), and he has 746 rushing yards and seven TDs. The offense ranks seventh in both rushing and passing, putting it second overall in yards at 402 per game. The weather last week in Chicago meant a change of approach, and the Bills rushed for a season-high 254 yards. Devin Singletary rushed for 106 to give him 1,067 total yards this season, while rookie James Cook added 99 yards.

Buffalo is 7-7-1 against the spread this season, and its three losses are all by four points or fewer. The Bengals rank 21st against the pass (226 YPG) and have 26 sacks, fourth-fewest in the NFL. That means Allen should have time to look downfield for Stefon Diggs, who is third in the league with 1,037 receiving yards and has 10 TDs. Buffalo leads the NFL in third-down conversion rate (49.7%). The Bills have 39 sacks, and Greg Rousseau (seven) and Ed Oliver (2.5) will get after Burrow. The QB has been taken down 39 times, tied for fifth-most in the NFL.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati is the NFL's best team against the spread, going 12-3 ATS this season and 20-3 in its past 23 games. Burrow is second in the NFL in both passing yards (4,260) and touchdown passes (34), and the return of Ja'Marr Chase has made a big difference. The second-year wideout has 960 yards and eight TDs despite missing four games. He has 32 catches for 355 yards in four games since his return. Tee Higgins (1,022 yards) and Tyler Boyd (711) thrived in Chase's absence. Running back Joe Mixon has 55 receptions to rank third on the team and has 1,187 total yards.

The underdog is 7-2 ATS in the past nine meetings, and the Bengals score 26 points per game (sixth in NFL) and allow 20 (ninth). The Bengals are plus-3 in turnover margin and are tied for sixth-fewest turnovers (17). The Bills are even in turnover margin but have given it away 24 times, tied for second-most in the NFL.

How to make Bengals vs. Bills picks

