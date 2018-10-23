Brady Quinn on Eli Manning: 'This is the end ... at this point it's over' after ugly MNF loss
The end is near for the Giants quarterback and we all know it
Let's not sugar coat this: Monday night was horrible for the Giants, even if they managed to cover the +4 and win some people some money in fairly horrific fashion. The Giants were terrible and Eli Manning was terrible except for like three throws.
Should Giants fans, who appear to be delusional, accept the fact that this is the end? Brady Quinn, joining me on the Pick Six Podcast (it's great daily NFL talk, subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play), certainly thinks so, noting that a combination of no protection, no mobility and Eli's lack of physical ability has resulted in the end of a pretty great career.
"Eli Manning is to the point now where he's not passing the ball as well as he once did. And he's never been confused as a guy who is mobile," Quinn said. "So the issue is when you combine the fact that you can't protect him, he can't do much other than get the ball out quick, because he can't move to make a throw or scramble to make something happen or buy time like a lot of other quarterback can who are coming into the league.
"He's a sitting duck. It's just not going to work. The bottom line is we've seen enough to know this is the end. There's nothing they can do to come back at this point. They are out of playoff contention. The Giants should be looking forward to 2019 to either draft a quarterback or trade for one or sign one in free agency.
"But at this point it's over for Eli Manning."
The Giants are probably going to have to keep playing him, unfortunately. They're a team that's going nowhere, but they don't exactly have anyone out there who can step up and take the reigns. Kyle Lauletta anyone??
Now begins an exhaustive search for the next Giants quarterback. After an offseason in which they refused to acknowledge the inherent issues with their plan, it will be the primary storyline this offseason and all eyes will be on the franchise to figure out who follows Eli as the quarterback.
Listen below as we break down the Giants game, the Amari Cooper trade and much, much more. Make sure to subscribe right here!
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top four teams are driven by offense
The way to win in the NFL now is to score and score quickly and these four teams do it bes...
-
Carr blasts reports of fractures in OAK
The Raiders are really taking a turn towards the weird this year
-
Why Pat Shurmur's 2PT call was correct
The Giants coach made the right call despite what Giants fans think
-
Week 8 NFL odds, picks, sims, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
Amari Cooper trade sign of Gruden's plan
The Raiders' front man is rebuilding for Vegas, and it's going to get ugly but it could end...
-
NFL DFS, Week 8: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...