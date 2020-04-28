Brett Favre weighs in on the Packers' shocking decision to draft Aaron Rodgers' eventual replacement

If there's anyone out there who understands exactly what Aaron Rodgers is going through right now, it's definitely Brett Favre. Back in 2005, Favre was entrenched as the Packers starting quarterback when the team made the surprising move to draft Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Three years later, Rodgers would replace Favre as the team's starting quarterback.

In this year's draft, the Packers pulled off another quarterback surprise when they traded up five spots to select Jordan Love, who will presumably be replacing Rodgers as Green Bay's starter at some point in the next few years.

During an interview with TMZ Sports over the weekend, Favre gave his thoughts on the team's current situation, and although the Ol' Gunslinger wasn't too thrilled when the Packers drafted Rodgers 15 years ago, Favre doesn't think there will be that kind of animosity this time around, because Rodgers knew that this day was eventually going to come.

"It's funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in," Favre said. "Because now he's at that age that I was when he came in, and so it's getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency."

According to Favre, the most disconcerting thing about seeing your team draft a quarterback is that you finally begin to realize that the clock on your career is ticking down to its final hour.

"At 37 I realized when they drafted Aaron that that was kind of reality setting in," Favre said. "Not that I thought I was going to be replaced right away, but that it's slowly transitioning out with the old, and in with the new."

Of course, one thing working in Rodgers' favor is that he just led the Packers to the NFC title game last year. After watching Rodgers lead the Packers to a 13-3 season in 2019, Favre seems to think that Rodgers will be able to keep the starting quarterback job in Green Bay for as long as he wants, while also pointing out that the Packers weren't crazy for selecting Love.

"Look, no one's going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced," Favre said. "There's no worry for him that he's going to be ousted. He's too good of a player ... I think he's got many good years barring injury ahead of him. But, you do have to start grooming the next guy. And, Aaron gets it."

Not only did the Packers surprising take a quarterback during the draft, but they also failed to address many of their biggest needs, including wide receiver and defensive linemen. Despite the fact that those holes still exist on the roster, Favre thinks the Packers are a Super Bowl contender this year and that's because of one reason: Aaron Rodgers.

"As long as [the Packers have Rodgers] at quarterback, they have a chance to go to the Super Bowl, regardless of the rest of the team," Favre said.

Both Rodgers and Favre have won just one Super Bowl during their long careers in Green Bay, which means if Rodgers can win another one, he'd have more Super Bowl wins than Favre.