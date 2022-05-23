When the Cleveland Browns begin OTAs on Tuesday, Baker Mayfield will not be on the field with his teammates. The veteran quarterback will not be attending Cleveland's volunteer workouts, via ESPN.

Mayfield's decision to skip OTAs is not a surprise given the team's offseason acquisition of former All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team also acquired veterans Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs to back up Watson during his first season in Cleveland.

Mayfield is due $18.858 million this season after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option last spring. His large salary is likely the main reason why a trade with another team involving Mayfield has yet to materialize. The Panthers and Seahawks, two teams that still have questions at quarterback, are reportedly still open to acquiring Mayfield this offseason.

Injuries largely hindered Mayfield's play in 2021. In 14 games, Mayfield completed just over 60% of his passes with 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He went 6-8 in his 14 starts as the Browns missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

The 2020 season was arguably Mayfield's best. He threw more than three times as many touchdowns (26) than interceptions (eight) while helping lead the Browns to the franchise's first playoff berth in 18 years. He then threw three touchdown passes in the Browns' wild card win over the Steelers, Cleveland's first playoff victory since 1995.

Despite his uncertain future, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is 0-2 in his games against Mayfield-led teams, is confident the fellow former Heisman Trophy winner will experience more success sooner rather than later.

"That's a tough situation," Burrow said on the Full Send Podcast. "He was hurt all last year. Every time we play him, he balls. ... I think when you have a guy like Deshaun [Watson], you gotta take a chance at that because he's such a great player. But Baker will land on his feet. He's a really good player."