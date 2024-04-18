After losing two offensive linemen over the past week, the Cleveland Browns decided they needed to add some depth at the position and they did that on Thursday by bringing in a former first-round pick.

The Browns have signed Germain Ifedi, the team announced. Ifedi has been in the NFL since 2016, when the Seattle Seahawks used the 31st overall pick in the draft on him. Although Ifedi was a regular starter for the Seahawks during his four years with the team, he wasn't able to crack the starting lineup in 2023.

Ifedi spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, but he didn't appear in a single game. The one big thing Ifedi brings to the table is that he's versatile. Over the course of his career, he's played both guard and tackle. Of his 83 career starts, 59 of them have come at right tackle and 24 of them have come at right guard.

Overall, the 29-year-old has seen action in 102 games over eight seasons.

The Browns likely felt like they needed to add some depth on the offensive line after losing two players over the past week. First, they traded offensive tackle Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that went down on April 12. The Browns also got hit with a surprise retirement when offensive tackle Justin Murray decided to call it quits. Murray was placed on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday, which made room for the signing of Ifedi.

Although the Browns have added Ifedi, that likely won't have a huge impact on their plans for the 2024 NFL Draft. One draft need for the Browns is at offensive tackle, and that doesn't change even with the signing of Ifedi.